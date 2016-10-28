Fitch Revises City of Tallinn's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'A'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: City of Tallinn - Rating Action Report here LONDON/WARSAW/FRANKFURT, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Estonian City of Tallinn's Outlook to Positive from Stable while affirming the city's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1'. The change of Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the city's recent improvement in fiscal performance is sustainable, which should help underpin liquidity and strong debt payback and debt service ratios. This, combined with prudent management, should keep the city's net overall risk moderate. The ratings reflect Tallinn's sound fiscal performance, moderate direct debt, high self-funding capacity of investments, a well-diversified but modest local economy and a stable regulatory regime. KEY RATING DRIVERS The revision of the Outlook reflects the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: High We expect the city's operating performance to be sound, with an operating margin at 10%-11% in 2016-2019 (2011-2015: 7.7% on average). Effective cost management has limited growth of opex below that of operating revenue and we believe that the city has sustainably overcome structural limitations on both operating revenue and expenditure. The city's efforts and national economic growth should lead to a sharp increase in Tallinn's operating balance by 22% to EUR56m in 2016. Although the city's annual debt service may grow to EUR28m by 2019, from about EUR15m expected for 2016, debt service should remain manageable. Tallinn's cash balance should comfortably cover annual debt service by at least 2x and the city's projected operating balance by 3x in 2016-2019. We forecast Tallinn's debt payback ratio (debt/current balance) to not exceed four years in 2016-2019, significantly lower than the city's average debt maturity of 13 years. Medium We expect the city's debt to rise to EUR210m in 2017-2019 to finance investments, from an expected EUR188m for end-2016. The low debt pressure reflects the city's balanced investment programme, a high self-finance capacity and small forecast budget deficits for 2017-2019. Although more than 90% of Tallinn's debt carries unhedged floating rates, interest risk is contained due to the city's prudent debt management and moderate debt, which should remain stable at below 40% of current revenue. We project the net overall risk-to-current revenue ratio to decline to 45% by 2019, from an expected 50% for 2016. Despite municipal companies' debt peaking at EUR88m in 2017 on the back of higher investments and the increase in direct debt, the net overall risk should fall to EUR260m by 2019 from EUR277m at end-2015, due to the repayment of Tallinn's contingent liabilities and strong liquidity. The city's ratings also reflect the following key rating drivers: Tallinn is the economic centre of Estonia and contributes more than 50% to national GDP. The city is service-oriented and its wealthy economy results in high tax revenue for the city. The city's administration is actively expanding the local tax base, which, together with a prudent financial policy, helps underpin ratings. Reliance on tax revenue, however, leaves Tallinn vulnerable to adverse macroeconomic shocks. Estonia has a single-tier local government system and the legal framework is stable. Main regulations have not changed for years, allowing Tallinn to fulfil its responsibilities without incurring excessive debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES The ratings could be upgraded if the city's operating balance consolidates at about 10% of operating revenue, accompanied by stable direct and indirect risk over the medium term, with net overall risk-to-current revenue at below 50%. Contact: Primary Analyst Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Fitch Polska S.A. 16 Krolewska Street Warsaw 00-103 Secondary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Committee Chairperson Vladimir Redkin Senior Director +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 