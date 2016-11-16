Fitch: Markets Risk Underestimating Medium Term Interest Rate Outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Taylor Rules Suggest Upside Risks to Policy Interest Rates in Medium Term here LONDON, November 16 (Fitch) Interest rates in advanced economies could rise by more than currently expected by financial markets over the medium term according to new research by Fitch Ratings which applies the Taylor rule to monetary policy settings in the US, eurozone, Japan and the UK. "The Taylor rule would imply significantly higher interest rates than the actual policy rates of the major central banks since the end of the global financial crisis," said Gergely Kiss, Director, in Fitch's Economics team. "Furthermore, based on macroeconomic forecasts and financial market expectations, the gap would widen over the next few years as inflation picks up after the negative oil price shock and negative output gaps continue to narrow.". The rules-based framework proposed by John Taylor in 1993 suggests that monetary policy tends to follow a simple rule of thumb whereby interest rates should deviate from their long run or "natural" rate only according to the size of the inflation gap (inflation minus target) and the output gap (GDP minus long run potential GDP). When an economy is mid cycle (output equal to potential) and inflation is in line with the inflation target, policy interest rates should be at their natural level, defined as the equilibrium real interest rate plus the inflation target. Taylor assumed the equilibrium real interest rate was 2%, implying a "natural" nominal interest rate of 4% for a central bank with a 2% inflation target. Interest rates below this level should only be justified - according to the rule - by negative output gaps and/or undershoot of inflation relative to the target. Whist it was not originally designed as a prescriptive guide to how monetary policy should be set, the Taylor Rule approach does represent a useful framework for analysing the current monetary policy outlook, especially given currently unprecedentedly low levels of nominal interest rates. Taylor Rules are still widely referenced in academic and policy debates. . At the current juncture the Taylor Rule points to higher interest rates as the shortfalls of inflation relative to target and of output from potential are not sufficiently large to explain the current level and future market expectations of low interest rates. However, Fitch notes it is also possible to reach a different conclusion about central bank policies under this framework by departing from Taylor's assumption of a 2% equilibrium or "natural" real interest rate. If the natural real interest rate is much lower than 2% then it is easier to reconcile the current monetary policy settings with a Taylor rule framework. There is plenty of evidence that equilibrium real rates have declined in most economies from the 2% Taylor originally used for the US economy in 1993. The slowdown in productivity growth, demographic factors boosting savings in advanced countries, weak investment and current account surpluses in emerging markets are all factors that may have driven down the natural interest rate since Taylor's original paper. Nevertheless our calculations suggest that the natural real interest rate would have had to have fallen to 0% to reconcile current market expectations about the outlook for central bank interest rates with the Taylor rule. "There is a lot of commentary suggesting that the equilibrium real interest rate has fallen to zero or even below, which would justify very low interest rate expectations for the medium term. But this is quite a strong assumption," said Brian Coulton, Chief Economist, at Fitch Ratings. The report "Taylor Rules and Upside Risks to Policy Rates" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link. Notes for Editors: Fitch's Economics team, led by Chief Economist Brian Coulton, analyses global macroeconomic trends and their impact on credit markets around the world. The team publishes global macroeconomic research, forecasts and commentary focusing on 20 major advanced and emerging economies. The Global Economic Outlook, the flagship bi-monthly publication of Fitch's Economics team, and other global economic research and commentary are available at www.fitchratings.com/sovereigns/economics Contact: Gergely Kiss Director +44 20 3530 1425 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Brian Coulton Chief Economist, Fitch Ratings +44 20 3530 1140 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com; Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001