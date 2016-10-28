Fitch Revises Italian Region of Veneto's Outlook to Negative; Affirms 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Region of Veneto - Rating Action Report here MILAN/LONDON/PARIS, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Italian Region of Veneto's Outlook to Negative from Stable. It has also affirmed the region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB+' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The revision of the Outlooks follows a similar action on Italy's Outlook on 21 October 2016 (see "Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+'", 21 October 2016). Veneto's ratings continue to reflect the region's stable operating balance, albeit modest by international standards, tight control over spending, and a moderate debt burden. The ratings also reflect Veneto's sound liquidity position and wealthy socio-economic profile supporting the regional tax base. KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings reflect the following key rating drivers and their relative weights: HIGH Neutral Intergovernmental Relations Veneto's standalone profile is constrained by Italy's IDR (BBB+/Negative). This reflects the cap at the sovereign rating for ordinary statute regions, as they lack the financial autonomy to isolate their finances from the national government and make them eligible for a rating higher than the sovereign one. Veneto benefits from national state support, such as transfers, subsidised loans and extraordinary support in case of unpredictable events but remains subject to contributing to Italy's consolidation efforts to balance the national accounts, with repeated revenue curtailments and spending review. As a result, Fitch views intergovernmental relations as neutral to Veneto's ratings The rating also reflects the following key rating drivers: Stable Operating Performance At end-2015 the region posted a 3% operating margin, benefiting from a solid tax base and continued constraint on spending. Assuming a continued robust tax base and balanced health care sector (whose costs represent nearly 90% of total spending and 80% of the regional budget), Fitch expects Veneto's operating surplus to stabilise at around 3% of revenue, or EUR300m, over 2016-2018. Veneto's fiscal leeway of about 10% of revenues provides scope to absorb budgetary shocks. Fitch estimates new investments to remain at around a modest 5% of total spending, or EUR500m per year, mostly funded by capital transfers. This should contribute to maintaining a balanced budget over the medium term. Modest Debt, Sound Liquidity Fitch forecasts Veneto's stock of debt, including outstanding EUR1.5bn borrowings subsidised by the national government and state-funded loan (EUR35m at end-2015), will remain moderate in 2016-2018 at 25% or revenue, or around 2.6bn (EUR2.7bn at end-2015), with sound debt ratios supported by stable operating performance. The operating balance will comfortably cover debt service (principal and interest) by 1.5x while the debt payback ratio (debt-to-current balance) of around 12 years should be in line with the average life of debt. Fitch expects Veneto's liquidity position to remain sound in 2016 (averaging EUR1.2bn over the past five years), providing a buffer against possible temporary inflow/outflow mismatches. However, it may weaken over the medium term as the partial relaxation of capital spending rules by the national government may lead the region to carry out committed investments. Conservative Financial Policies In Fitch's view, the regional administration remains conservative by maintaining a balanced healthcare sector and sustainable debt indicators, amid a shrinking fund balance deficit. Fitch calculates this deficit at EUR1.6bn at end-2015, or a manageable 15% of the regional budget, which could eventually be met by borrowing drawdown. The administration has scope for manoeuvre due to the region's broad fiscal leeway, high liquidity and wealthy economic indicators. Economic Recovery With 4.9m inhabitants, Veneto ranks among the most populated regions of Italy, and is a strong contributor to national GDP (9%). Socio-economic indicators remain fundamentally solid, with GDP 8% higher than the EU average. After several years of declining or stagnating economic trend following the national recession, GDP returned to growth in 2015, sustained by industry, tourism and exports. The latter represents 14% of total national exports, but this also means the region is vulnerable to external economic downturns. Fitch expects GDP to grow 1% in 2016, benefiting mainly from exports (machinery, eyewear and wine), with the unemployment rate stabilising at 7% (11.5% nationally in 2Q16). This will help sustain the regional tax base, while internal demand remains sluggish. RATING SENSITIVITIES As Veneto's IDRs are constrained by those of Italy a rating action on the sovereign would translate into a corresponding rating action on Veneto. Veneto's IDRs could also be downgraded if the region's fundamentals weaken with the current margin turning negative on a permanent basis amid a widening fund balance deficit. Contact: Primary Analyst Federica Bardelli Associate Director +39 02 879087 261 Fitch Italia S.p.A. Via Morigi 6 Milan 20123 Secondary Analyst Gian Luca Poggi Director +39 02 87 90 87 293 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1013950 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001