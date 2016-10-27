Fitch Assigns Lippo Karawaci's USD425m Notes 'BB-' Final Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Indonesia-based PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk's (Lippo, BB-/A+(idn)/Stable) USD425m 6.75% senior unsecured notes due in 2026 a final rating of 'BB-'. The notes are issued by Lippo's wholly owned subsidiary Theta Capital Pte Ltd, and guaranteed by Lippo and its subsidiaries. The final rating follows the receipt of documents conforming to the information already received and is in line with the expected rating assigned on 24 October 2016. The notes are rated in line with Lippo's senior unsecured rating, as they represent unconditional, unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the company. Lippo expects to utilise the net proceeds from the issuance to buy back its existing USD403.3m senior unsecured 6.125%-coupon notes due in 2020, which will push back the bulk of its debt maturities. The company's earliest significant debt maturity will then be in 2022, when its USD410m senior unsecured 7%-coupon notes fall due. Lippo's ratings reflect our view that the slowdown in contracted sales in 2015 and 6M16 is mostly cyclical and that the company's credit profile remains intact. This is supported by its strong recurring cash flows from its leading domestic hospital network, retail malls, asset management fees and two Singapore-listed REITs. Lippo also owns a land bank of around 15.5 million square meters as of 30 June 2016, and has a strong domestic franchise as a leading property developer. The company cut its capex significantly this year to conserve liquidity. Fitch expects these factors to help Lippo maintain its financial profile within the parameters of its 'BB-' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS Slower Presales, Asset Sales: Lippo sold just IDR602bn of residential property in 6M16 - a sharp decline from the IDR2.7trn sold in 6M15. This was due to the company postponing its property launches until after the government's tax-amnesty ruling was passed in July 2016. Lippo has since scheduled new launches for 4Q16 to take advantage of improving domestic consumer sentiment. Fitch continues to expect the company to achieve around IDR3trn in annual property sales in 2016 (2015: IDR3.6trn). Although we expected Lippo to sell two of its mature malls/hospitals worth IDR1.7trn to its Singapore-listed REITs this year, the company now expects to sell the second property worth IDR900bn only in 1Q17. Flexible Capex: Lippo has significant flexibility to defer capex during times of weak presales, which supports its ratings. The company has curtailed its 2016 capex to around IDR3.3trn, which is less than half of its initial budget. This is because much of its capex included discretionary land banking and construction costs contingent on selling a minimum value of new projects. Improving Macroeconomic Sentiment: Domestic consumer sentiment has been improving since 2Q16, fuelled by lower commodity price volatility and a more stable exchange rate. The government's infrastructure expansion programme also had better traction compared with 2015 and its tax amnesty programme, announced in July 2016, has performed better than the government expected. Real estate developers, such as Lippo, stand to directly benefit from any wealth repatriated as part of the programme, which has to be invested in either real estate or government securities. We expect increased domestic declarations of wealth to help more consumers purchase property, which they had put on hold following the government's increased scrutiny around tax evasion since 2015. Indicators of real economic activity, such as domestic traffic volumes and automobile sales, are also rising; see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1010932">Fitch: Indonesia Economic Rebound to Spur Industrial-Land Demand, dated 29 August 2016. Strong Recurring Cash Flows: Lippo owns a large portfolio of assets that generated recurring operating EBITDAR (before operating lease rents) of IDR2.2trn in the 12 months to end-June 2016 (LTM 2Q16). Over 60% of these recurring cash flows stem from one of Indonesia's largest private hospital networks, which Lippo owns, for which there is stable demand. The remainder comprises of one of Indonesia's largest retail mall franchises, several hotels and educational institutions as well as dividend income from its REITs. Recurring EBITDAR covered Lippo's consolidated interest and operating lease payments by 1.3x in LTM 2Q16, which underpins its ratings. Limited Rating Headroom: Lippo's leverage stood at 48% at end-June 2016, broadly flat from end-June 2015 despite significantly lower contracted sales this year. This was supported by cash collected on presales made in prior years, capex cuts and a stronger Indonesian rupiah. However, Lippo's leverage is close to the 50% threshold beyond which the ratings may be negatively affected. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Residential contracted sales of IDR3trn in 2016 - Asset sales to REITs of IDR800bn in 2016 and IDR900bn in 1Q17. - Capex of IDR3.3trn in 2016 RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: -A sustained increase in leverage to more than 50% -A sustained weakening in the ratio of EBITDAR from recurring sources/interest cost and operating lease rent to below 1.2x -Inability to pre-fund capex Positive: A rating upgrade is not expected in the medium-term due to Lippo's smaller operating scale and recurring income-base compared with higher-rated international peers. We also expect Lippo's leverage to remain high over the medium-term as it executes its expansion plans. Primary Analysts Hasira De Silva, CFA (International Ratings) Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd. 6 Temasek Boulevard 35-05 Suntec Tower Four Singapore 038986 Bernard Kie (National Ratings) Analyst +62 21 2988 6815 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Secondary Analyst Bernard Kie (International Ratings) Analyst +62 21 2988 6815 Committee Chairperson Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 8256 0325 Date of Relevant Rating Committee: 24 December 2015 