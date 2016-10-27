Fitch Revises CIFI's Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BB-'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, October 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Outlook on China-based property developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd. (CIFI) to Positive from Stable, and affirmed the Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BB-'. Fitch has also affirmed CIFI's senior unsecured rating at 'BB-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. The Outlook revision reflects the increased likelihood that CIFI can sustain attributable contracted sales of more than CNY30bn a year from 2016, after it repositioned its land bank to focus on cities that have strong housing demand. CIFI has shown financial discipline in its business expansion by keeping leverage below 40% and focusing on high-margin projects to maintain EBITDA margin above 25%. KEY RATING DRIVERS Larger Scale: Fitch estimates CIFI's attributable contracted sales will reach CNY30bn in 2016 and remain above that in 2017, based on its plans for project launches. Total contracted sales in January-September 2016 rose 139% yoy to CNY41.3bn, with attributable sales making up about 60% of total sales. The increase was mainly because CIFI increased the number of properties that were ready for sale and the projects had higher selling prices. The average selling price for contracted sales in January-September 2016 rose to CNY18,000 per square metre (sq m) from CNY14,692/sq m in 2015. CIFI's larger scale gives the company a more stable sales base and greater financial flexibility in making land acquisitions. Disciplined Land Acquisitions: Fitch expects CIFI to maintain its current pace of land acquisitions, and expects attributable land premium for 2016-2017 to be around CNY12bn a year, or around 40% of its estimated full-year attributable contracted sales. This follows an expanded land acquisition programme in 2015, when CIFI replenished its land bank mostly with sites in Tier 1 and 2 cities, where property demand remains robust. CIFI has been targeting to add land in Tier 2 cities, such as Shenyang, Suzhou, Wuhan, Changsha and Foshan, where land and selling prices have yet to rise as quickly as in some top tier cities. As a result, CIFI's average land acquisition cost in the first nine months of 2016 was only CNY3,837/sq m compared with CNY6,680/sq m a year earlier. CIFI's attributable land bank of 8.7 million sq m in gross floor area is sufficient for around four years of development activity. Leverage to Remain Stable: CIFI's net leverage, as measured by net debt to adjusted inventory with proportionate consolidation of JV/associates, was at 33.4% at end-June 2016, compared with 38.6% at end-2015. The improvement was mainly driven by a lower leverage at the JV level. CIFI actively manages JV cash flow and collaborates with leading industry players such as Henderson China, Hongkong Land and Greenland. The adoption of the JV model helps CIFI to improve operational efficiency, lower land acquisition cost and funding cost. Fitch expects leverage to be stable in the next 12-18 months as CIFI increases participation in JV projects and keeps the current land acquisition pace. Healthy Margin: CIFI's EBITDA margin, excluding the effect of acquisition revaluation, has been consistently around 25%. Fitch expects CIFI's EBITDA margin to widen to 30% by 2018. This will be supported by the increase in average selling prices and decline in average land acquisition cost this year. CIFI's large portfolio of projects in Tier 1 and 2 cities, and its shift to offer products that appeal to upgraders rather than the mass market have enhanced its profit structure. Focus on Tier 1 and 2 Cities: CIFI has a diversified presence in the Yangtze River Delta, Pan Bohai Rim, Central Western Region and Guangdong Province, which reduces its exposure to uncertainties in local policies and local economies while providing room to expand. More than 90% of the company's attributable land bank at mid-2016 was in Tier 1 and 2 cities, which means CIFI is less exposed to the oversupply plaguing lower-tier cities. In addition, its projects are spread over 17 cities, which helps to mitigate risks arising from policy intervention in individual cities. Nevertheless, strong and widespread implementation of the home-purchase restrictions by the authorities may delay CIFI's growth. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for CIFI include: - No aggressive land acquisitions in 2017 and 2018. All future land acquisitions are assumed to be 100%-owned by CIFI in forecasts - Average land cost to rise 15% a year in 2017 and 2018 due to limited land supply and fierce competition for land in target cities - Contracted sales growth in the mid-to-high single digits on an attributable basis in 2017 and 2018 - Adjusted EBITDA margin to improve to 30% by 2018 RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - Annual contracted sales on an attributable basis rising above CNY30bn, with a healthy financial profile and current product mix - Maintaining high cash flow turnover despite the JV business model, and consolidated contracted sales to debt sustained at over 1.2x - EBITDA margin, excluding the effect of acquisition revaluations, of over 25% on a sustained basis - Leverage, measured by net debt/adjusted inventory, sustained below 40% Negative: Failing to maintain the positive guidelines will lead to the Outlook reverting to Stable FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-' USD400m 8.875% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'BB-' USD400m 7.75% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'BB-' 