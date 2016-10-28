Barclays' Sound Underlying Performance in 3Q16 Dented by PPI

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, October 28 (Fitch) Barclays' 3Q16 performance benefitted from its diversification in terms of geographies, products and currencies. Although the bank's UK division reported a loss after it made extra provisions for mis-selling payment protection insurance (PPI), group profitability was supported by capital markets revenues, continued growth in cards and by the appreciation of the US dollar against sterling. Statutory performance, demonstrated by a low 3.6% ROTE, and hence internal capital generation remain modest as the result of still high legacy charges, such as the GBP600m addition to provisions for PPI mis-selling. Large positive one-off items, particularly gains on sales of assets allowed the drag from the non-core division to reduce considerably in this quarter. Barclays' domestic UK retail and credit cards (Barclays UK, or BUK, the business identified to form the future ring-fenced bank) performed well on an underlying basis. The uncertainties caused by the outcome of the EU referendum vote have not yet had an impact on either volume growth or impairment levels. The division reported relatively stable net interest margins (NIMs), helped by lower funding costs (both from retail deposits and as a result of liability management exercises) and growth in volumes. NIM sensitivity to base-rate changes is relatively low, in part thanks to an interest-rate hedge. Management guided that NIMs could range between 350bp and 360bp in 2017 if base rates remain unchanged and could fall to below 340bp if base rates are reduced to 10bp. Operating costs (excluding conduct charges) decreased modestly as a result of cost-cutting programmes and the cost/income ratio for this division improved to 47% for this quarter, which compares well with other UK banks. Asset quality in BUK has remained healthy, with low levels of arrears. However, loan impairment charges were significantly higher this quarter as a result of a one-off change to its card risk models. The additional GBP600m provisions set aside by this division against mis-selling of PPI resulted in BUK's statutory loss. Barclays International reported a return on tangible equity of 10%, supported by improved trading and investment banking revenues in the Corporate and Investment Bank (CIB), business growth in Consumer, Cards and Payments (CC&P) and from having a high proportion of earnings in US dollars and euros during a time of a weaker pound against these currencies. Non-interest expenses were kept under control. CIB performed well compared with the previous quarter and to a weaker 3Q15 in both Markets, where net revenue increased 29% yoy, and Banking, where it increased 7%. This result was underpinned by higher client activity, gains in market shares (in US investment banking across M&A, ECM and DCM) and a strong US dollar. Trading performed particularly well in credit, rates and US cash equities. The bank has reiterated its commitment to investment banking, although it does not plan to invest additional risk-weighted assets (RWAs) in this business as a proportion of the total. Profits before tax within CC&P fell by 28% yoy despite strong margins and business growth, with new customers and increased card spend. This was largely the result of a large one-off loan impairment charge for the period, in line with that seen in BUK. Arrears performance has remained in line with expectations and with business growth. Group results continue to be dragged down by the non-core unit, BNC, although the division contributed positively to group results thanks to a gain from the sale of Barclays Risk Analytics and Index Solutions (GBP535m). Notable losses on sales were low, with the majority of costs in the form of litigation and conduct costs, restructuring costs and the cost of funding some of its derivative business. Overall, RWAs in this division fell by GBP2.8bn to GBP44bn. While this business will continue to drag down overall profitability, we expect the run-down will continue to be accretive to capital ratios. The bank maintains a solid funding and liquidity profile, with continued issuance of wholesale debt, rising customer deposits and large cash reserves. LCR improved slightly to 125% and the available liquidity pool to GBP157bn. Barclays' common equity Tier 1 ratio remains unchanged at 11.6%, as retained earnings were offset by a combination of a negative impact of its defined UK pensions, which moved into a deficit in the quarter, as well as the reduced profits caused by PPI. We expect that Barclays will aim to reach its current expectation of 12.5% partly by way of the continued divestment of non-core assets, as well as from the sale of Barclays Africa Group (together expected to release around 100bp). On the other hand, conduct and litigation charges are difficult to predict, thus highlighting the importance for the bank of being able to generate capital organically. Leverage remained unchanged at 4.2%, as a GBP1.5bn additional Tier 1 issuance offset the increase in the leverage denominator. Contact: Claudia Nelson Senior Director +44 20 3530 1191 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Ioana Sima Analyst +44 20 3530 1736 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 