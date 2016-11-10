Fitch Affirms ATLANTICLUX's IFS at 'BBB+', Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Luxembourg-based ATLANTICLUX Lebensversicherung S.A.'s (ATL) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'BBB+' and Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB'. The Outlooks are Stable. Fitch has also affirmed ATL's SQ ReVita value of business in-force (VIF) transaction and Salam III Sukuk (Islamic bond) programme at 'BBB'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects ATL's track record of strong profitability, low investment risk and strong capital position. These positive rating factors are partly offset by ATL's small size, a high total financing commitments to total available capital ratio (TFC ratio) and its dependence on unit-linked products. SQ ReVita and Salam III Sukuk are rated at the same level as ATL's IDR. This is because despite their structured features, Fitch treats these transactions as effectively having the same credit characteristics as a senior unsecured corporate obligation of ATL. This is due to their partly recourse nature, and what Fitch views as a lack of bankruptcy remoteness in the structures. Fitch views ATL's bottom-line profitability as strong. We expect ATL to report a return on assets (RoA) of more than 0.6% for 2016. ATL achieved a RoA of 1.0% in 2015 (2014: 1.5%) despite its cost-intensive distribution channels, and has continually reported RoA of more than 0.5% since 2007. ATL's fee income, and hence earnings, depend on the market value of assets under management. This decreased to EUR622m at end-September 2016 from EUR628m at end-2015 (2014: EUR554m). ATL faces limited direct investment risks, as policyholders or other external parties providing guarantees offered within ATL's products bear the risk of falling equity markets. The remaining mortality and disability risks are largely reinsured. We expect ATL to maintain its strong capitalisation at end-2016. ATL's score in Fitch's Prism factor-based model (Prism FBM) is 'Extremely Strong' based on year-end 2015 financials. This view is also supported by the company's regulatory Solvency I ratio of 271% at end-2015. Fitch expects ATL's Solvency II margin to be much lower, but to be higher than 125%, even without transitional measures. The quality of capital is also sound, as ATL does not rely on subordinated debt. Fitch expects that ATL will maintain a strong solvency position and will continue to upstream only moderate dividends to its parent company, FWU AG. We expect ATL's TFC ratio to decline to 2.4x at end-2016. ATL's TFC ratio is high, due to the issuance of several VIF notes guaranteed by ATL. Although this ratio is high, it is not expected to remain at this elevated level for long as the VIF notes are paid back through acquisition fees included in the insurance premiums of the designated blocks of business. In addition, the provisions included in ATL's contractual agreements with its distribution partners significantly reduce the insurer's credit risk arising from lapses. After the TFC ratio had improved to 2.3x at end-June 2016 from 2.6x at end-2015, ATL issued Salam III's third and final tranche increasing the ratio to 2.6x at end-September 2016. We do not expect the TFC ratio to exceed 2.5x (the trigger level for a possible downgrade) for a sustained period as retained earnings and planned repayments of the existing notes will help reduce the TFC ratio. ATL is fully-owned by FWU AG, which in turn is owned by Dr Manfred Dirrheimer (85%), Management Forum International GmbH, Muenchen (10%), a holding-company owned by the Dirrheimer family, and SwissRe Europe S.A. (5%). RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of ATL's ratings is unlikely in the medium term, due to the insurer's small size. However, over the longer term, key ratings triggers for an upgrade include significant improvements in the company's franchise and scale. A significant and sustained deterioration in profitability, resulting in a RoA below 0.4% over a prolonged period could result in a downgrade. Additionally, an increase in the TFC ratio to more than 2.5x for a sustained period could lead to a downgrade. Contact: Primary Analyst Dr Christoph Schmitt Director +49 69 768076 121 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 60311 Frankfurt Secondary Analyst Dr Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 768076 118 Committee Chairperson Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Athos Larkou, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1549, Email: athos.larkou@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1014585 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001