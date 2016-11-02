Fitch Places Lion/Seneca France 2 on Rating Watch Positive

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has placed Lion/Seneca France 2 S.A.S.'s (Afflelou) 'B' Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) on Rating Watch Positive (RWP). The RWP follows Afflelou's registration with the Autorite des marches financiers to launch an IPO on Euronext Paris in 4Q16 or early 2017. The proceeds from the IPO, as well as a new EUR270m syndicated bank loan conditional on the IPO taking place, will be used to redeem 3AB Optique Developpement S.A.S.'s EUR365m senior secured notes as well as Afflelou's EUR75m senior notes ahead of their contractual maturity in 2019. We therefore expect to withdraw the instrument ratings on IPO completion. Fitch estimates that a successful placement would lead to significant deleveraging, which should support an upgrade of the group's IDR by at least one notch to 'B+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Recapitalisation Strengthens Credit Quality Afflelou's intention to redeem the bonds with IPO proceeds of EUR200m and the new EUR270m syndicated bank loan will strengthen the company's funding structure and lead to an improved credit profile. The company will benefit from the injection of new equity capital following the IPO and materially lower indebtedness post recapitalisation. Free cash flow (FCF) generation should increase on the back of lower debt service costs, although part of the incremental cash flows is likely to be consumed by dividends. In addition, as a listed entity, Afflelou will diversify its funding sources, allowing greater financial flexibility. Enhanced Financial Profile We forecast that the recapitalisation will reduce funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted gross leverage towards 4.5x by financial year to July 2019 from 7.1x at FYE16. As a result of forecast significantly lower interest charges, we estimate that FFO fixed charge cover will improve materially to 3.3x in FY19 from 1.8x in FY16. We expect Afflelou will move comfortably within our most recent guidance for an upgrade, with projected FCF margin at around 10% (versus at least mid-single digits as positive guidance), FFO-adjusted gross leverage of 4.7x and FFO fixed charge coverage of 2.4x in FY17 (versus guidance towards 5.5x and 2.5x). These credit metrics indicate a credit profile consistent with at least one notch higher than the existing 'B' IDR. Rating Constrained by Business Profile While financial metrics will have improved significantly following the recapitalisation, the business profile may still constrain the ratings in the 'B' rating category. Despite a favourable reimbursement framework for corrective eyewear in France, successful transition towards closer cooperation with national care networks, a strong brand name and steadily growing business diversification outside the core French market, Afflelou remains a relatively small player with geographic concentration risks with predominant healthcare and some retail exposure compared with peers. DERIVATION SUMMARY Afflelou is well-positioned relative to retail peers. It is a retailer with a strong underlying healthcare element due to a favourable reimbursement framework for eyecare in France. This healthcare factor allows Afflelou to be rated a notch higher than pure retailers such as IKKS and New Look with similar leverage as it provides more visibility and certainty of sales and profit. On the other hand, compared with healthcare peers such as Synlab and Cerberus, it is rated in line with them despite having a slightly lower financial risk profile. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Sales growth of about 5% in FY17 based on near-term impact from entry into additional closed networks and 3% thereafter; - EBITDA margin at 21%-21.5% between FY17 and FY19; - Trade working capital outflow of EUR1m-EUR1.5m from FY17; - Capex between 3% and 3.5% of sales; - Successful completion of the IPO and redemption of the outstanding senior secured and unsecured notes with EUR200m of capital raised in equity markets and a new EUR270m five-year senior term loan. RATING SENSITIVITIES Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action: - Early redemption of the senior secured and senior notes using the proceeds of the IPO and the new senior term loan translating into sustained deleveraging with FFO adjusted leverage improving below 5.5x. - Steady network activity, for example as a result of successful cooperation with national care networks, leading to improving sales and EBITDA margins, and no negative impact from regulatory changes; - At least mid-single digit FCF margins on a sustained basis; - FFO fixed charge cover above 2.5x on a sustained basis. Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action: - In the event of abandonment of the IPO and early bond redemption plan, Fitch is likely to remove the RWP and affirm the IDR with Stable Outlook. LIQUIDITY Click here to enter text. Improved Liquidity Position Stable operational performance in combination with lower debt service cost should lead to improved internal cash generation, allowing the company to carry out further smaller self-funded acquisitions and make shareholder distributions. Afflelou will also continue to benefit from a committed RCF of EUR30m, which we project to remain undrawn over the rating horizon until end-FY19. Less Debt on Better Terms The replacement of public debt with a new senior term loan will extend maturity headroom to five years post-refinancing, while significantly lowering debt service cost. Supervisory Analyst Elena Stock Director +49 69 768076135 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D-60311 Frankfurt am Main Principal Analyst Patrick Durcan Analyst +44 20 7530 1298 Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 7530 1021

Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - - Operating leases: Fitch adjusted Afflelou's debt by adding 8x of annual operating leases of EUR20m in 2015; the amount of operating leases is estimated at 15% of Direct Owned Stores revenues plus EUR2.5m of HQ rental cost. - Financial debt reported by Afflelou: adjusted by taking out accrued interest of EUR7.7m and amortisation of borrowing costs of EUR9m. For regulatory purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named above is deemed to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst is deemed to be the secondary. 