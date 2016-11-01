Fitch Rates InSite Wireless Group, LLC 2016-1

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned the following ratings and Outlooks to InSite Wireless Group's InSite Issuer LLC and InSite Co-Issuer Corp. secured cellular site revenue notes, series 2016-1: --$210,500,000 2016-1 class A 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$21,000,000 2016-1 class B 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$70,000,000 2016-1 class C 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable. In addition, Fitch affirms the following classes: --$121,829,162 2013-1 class A at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable; --$39,600,000 2013-1 class B at 'BBB-sf'; Outlook Stable; --$14,000,000 2103-1 class C at 'BB-sf'; Outlook Stable. Upon the closing of the 2016 series, the 2016-1 class A ranks pari passu with the 2013-1 class A; the 2016-1 class B with the 2013-1 class B; and the 2016-1 class C with the 2013-1 class C. The new series of securities was issued pursuant to a supplement to the indenture. The transaction is an issuance of notes backed by mortgaged cellular sites representing approximately 80% of the annualized run rate (ARR) net cash flow (NCF) and guaranteed by the direct parent of the co-issuers. The guarantees are secured by a pledge and first-priority-perfected security interest in 100% of the equity interest of the co-issuers and their subsidiaries (which own or lease 1,196 wireless communication sites and own the rights to operate 19 distributed antennae system networks). KEY RATING DRIVERS Trust Leverage: Fitch's NCF on the pool is $54.6 million (inclusive of expected cash from the site acquisition account), implying a Fitch stressed debt service coverage ratio (DSCR) of 1.23x. The debt multiple relative to Fitch's NCF is 8.7x, which equates to a debt yield of 11.4%. Leases to Strong Tower Tenants: There are 2,800 wireless tenant leases. Telephony and data tenants represent 73.7% of annualized run rate revenue (ARRR), and 58% of the ARRR is from investment-grade tenants. Tenant leases on the cellular sites have average annual escalators of approximately 3% and an average final remaining term (including renewals) of 22 years. Diversified Pool: There are 1,196 tower sites and 19 DAS sites spanning 46 states, Canada (145 sites), the U.S. Virgin Islands (eight sites) and Puerto Rico (52 sites). The largest state (Texas) represents approximately 11.8% of ARRR. The top 10 states (including Ontario) represent 61.9% of ARRR. DAS Networks: The collateral pool contains 19 DAS networks representing 9.7% of the ARRR. DAS sites are located within buildings or other structures or venues for which an asset entity has rights under a lease or license to install and operate a DAS on the premises or to manage a DAS network on the premises. Fitch did not give credit for the four sites where InSite has a management contract to manage a DAS network owned by the DAS venue; these sites contribute 0.2% of ARRR. Additionally, Fitch limited proceeds from the DAS networks to the 'BBsf' category (i.e. applied a 'BBsf' rating cap), based on the uncertainty surrounding the licensing agreements in a venue-bankruptcy scenario and the limited history of these networks. RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch completed a break-even analysis comparing the interest-only debt service with both the Fitch stressed NCF and in-place aggregate ARR NCF, derived from data provided by the arranger, including estimated interest rates. Fitch compared the in-place aggregate ARR NCF and Fitch NCF with the interest-only debt service amount and determined that 77.2% and 76.7% reductions in NCF, respectively, would cause the 'Asf' notes to break even at 1.0x DSCR on an interest-only basis. Reductions to in-place aggregate ARR NCF and Fitch NCF of 70.4% and 69.6%, respectively, would cause the 'BBB-sf' notes to break even at 1.0x DSCR on an interest-only basis. Reductions to in-place aggregate ARR NCF and Fitch NCF of 58.8% and 57.8%, respectively, would cause the 'BB-sf' notes to break even at 1.0x DSCR on an interest-only basis. Fitch evaluated the sensitivity of the 2013-1 and 2016-1 class A ratings and a 6% additional decline in Fitch NCF would result in a one-category downgrade to 'BBBsf', while a 16% decline would result in a downgrade to below investment-grade and a 37% decline would result in a downgrade below 'CCCsf'. Rating sensitivity was also performed for the 2013-1 and 2016-1 class B notes and an additional 15% decline in Fitch NCF would result in a one-category downgrade to 'BB-sf', while a 25% decline would result in a downgrade below 'CCCsf'. The Rating Sensitivity section in the presale report includes a detailed explanation of additional stresses and sensitivities. USE OF THIRD-PARTY DUE DILIGENCE PURSUANT TO SEC RULE 17G-10 Fitch was provided with third-party due diligence information from Deloitte & Touche LLP. The third-party due diligence information was provided on Form ABS Due Diligence Form-15E and focused on a comparison of certain characteristics with respect to the portfolio of wireless communication sites and related tenant leases in the data file. Fitch considered this information in its analysis, and the findings did not have an impact on our analysis. Copies of the ABS Due Diligence Forms-15E received by Fitch in connection with this transaction may be obtained through the link contained on the bottom of the related rating action commentary. REPRESENTATIONS, WARRANTIES AND ENFORCEMENT MECHANISMS A description of the transaction's representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms (RW&Es) that are disclosed in the offering document and which relate to the underlying asset pool is available by accessing the appendix referenced under 'Related Research' below. The appendix also contains a comparison of these RW&Es to those Fitch considers typical for the asset class as detailed in the Special Report titled 'Representations, Warranties and Enforcement Mechanisms in Global Structured Finance Transactions,' dated May 30, 2016. Contacts: Primary Analyst Tara Sweeney Senior Director +1-212-908-0347 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Adam Ott Director +1-312-368-2094 Committee Chairperson Robert Vrchota Managing Director +1-312-368-3336 Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278, Email: sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Analyzing U.S. Wireless Tower Transactions (pub. 19 Nov 2015) here Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria (pub. 27 Jun 2016) here Related Research InSite Wireless Group, LLC -- Appendix here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1014144 ABS Due Diligence Form 15E 1 here ?pr_id=1014144&flm_nm=15e_1014144_1.pdf Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001