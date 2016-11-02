Fitch: No Impact on Ardshinbank's Ratings from Merger with Areximbank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, November 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the recent announcement by Armenia-based Ardshinbank (Ardshin, B+/Negative/b+) that it plans to merge with the smaller domestic Areximbank (Arexim) is neutral to the bank's ratings. The transaction is expected to close in 1Q17. In Fitch's view, the effects from the merger will generally be neutral to Ardshin's credit profile and financial metrics and thus have no immediate impact on the bank's ratings. Arexim is a mid-sized universal Armenian bank, which was owned by Russia's JSC Gazprombank (BB+/Stable/bb-) before being bought by Ardshin's ultimate shareholder Karen Safaryan in October 2016. Ardshin expects Arexim to contribute around 14% to the combined assets of the merged bank. Fitch estimates that as a result of the merger, Ardshin's market shares in assets, loans and customer deposits will marginally increase to about 15%, from 13% currently, supporting Ardshin's positioning as a leading player in the sector. Fitch does not expect Ardshin's asset quality to be significantly affected by the merger as the balance sheet clean-up of Arexim is planned to be completed prior to the transaction. At end-2015, Arexim reported non-performing loans (NPLs, over 90 days overdue) at a high 44% of its gross loan book with a 66% coverage by specific reserves. Following the clean-up, Arexim's loans will contribute only 5% of the merged bank's portfolio. Fitch expects Ardshin's post-merger NPLs to remain broadly flat at below 3% of loans, with a moderate 63% coverage by total reserves (end-3Q16: standalone: 2.8% and 65%, respectively). The effect of the merger on the bank's capitalisation will be marginal. Fitch estimates that the Fitch Core Capital (FCC) ratio will rise to 18% from the current 17%, taking into account the sizeable AMD12bn dividends the bank plans to distribute shortly after the merger. The FCC ratio should be viewed in the context of Ardshin's high risk concentrations and weakly reserved restructured loans which represent a potential source of problems. The funding profile of the merged bank could benefit from greater granularity offered by the predominantly retail deposit base of Arexim, which will contribute around 17% of the deposits of the merged bank. We forecast that the loans/deposits ratio will decrease to a still high 120% (pro-forma consolidated ratio) from Ardshin's standalone 138% currently, while the cushion of liquid assets of the merged bank should remain sizeable at above 50% of customer deposits. The profitability metrics of Arexim were materially weaker than those of Ardshin in 2014-9M16. However, the poor performance of the former has been driven by deleveraging and asset quality problems, which should be resolved prior to the merger. Fitch expects the transaction to have a neutral effect on Ardshin's profitability metrics, with potential moderate cost synergises. On 11 October 2016, Ardshin and Arexim jointly announced the acquisition of the latter by Ardshin's owners and a planned subsequent merger of the two banks. The sale of Arexim was conducted against a backdrop of increasing capital requirements in Armenia, with the minimum regulatory capital amount growing 6x to AMD30bn with effect from January 2017 (end-3Q16, Arexim: AMD9.4bn; Ardshin: AMD43.8bn). The Negative Outlook on Ardshin reflects potential pressure on the bank's credit profile from the high-risk nature of some of its major exposures, which although reported as performing may lead to provisioning. The ratings also factor in the bank's moderate capacity to absorb losses through pre-impairment profits and small capital buffer but also adequate liquidity cushion and strong domestic franchise. Contact: Alyona Plakhova Associate Director +7 495 956 2409 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Ilya Sarzhin Analyst +7 495 956 9901 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Related Research Armenian Banking Sector: Overview here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001