Fitch Affirms 8 German Laender at 'AAA'; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of eight German federated states (Laender) of Berlin, Bremen, Hamburg, Lower Saxony, North Rhine-Westphalia, Rhineland-Palatinate, Saxony-Anhalt and Schleswig-Holstein at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks as well as their senior unsecured debt ratings at 'AAA'/'F1+'. The agency has also affirmed the Laender's Short-Term Foreign Currency IDRs at 'F1+'. The rated outstanding bonds of the State of Thuringia, the State of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, and the State of Saarland; the German Laender's rated joint bond issues (Laender 27; 32 and 38-51) and the German Laender's and Bund's joint issue Bund-Laender-Anleihe 1 have all been affirmed at 'AAA'. The affirmations and Stable Outlooks reflect unchanged assumptions of Fitch's rating approach to the German Laender, under which the ratings are equalised with those of the Federal Republic of Germany (Germany, AAA/Stable/F1+). KEY RATING DRIVERS The ratings are driven by the strong institutional framework under which the German Laender operate. The Laender's ratings reflect the stability of the solidarity system that underpins the creditworthiness of all Laender. The solidarity system is enshrined in the German constitution and reflects the institutional framework of the Laender. According to the German constitution, all member states of the federal republic are jointly responsible for supporting a Land in financial distress. If a Land experiences "extreme budgetary hardship", it is entitled to financial assistance from all other Laender and the Bund. This principle has been reaffirmed by the constitutional courts on more than one occasion in the past, the last time being in 2006. Extensive equalisation systems and a broad-based solidarity pact compensate for financial disparity. This equalisation framework requires financially stronger Laender to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to the financially weaker ones. The framework partly offsets the differences among Laender's tax revenue base and their financial strength. Fitch also recognises the reforms of the approved Federalism Reform II, which require the Laender to operate their budgets without taking on net new debt starting in 2020. Fitch recognises that these reforms improve the budgetary discipline of the Laender as they will constitutionally not be allowed to increase debt from this date. In Fitch's view, this change should make extreme budgetary hardship less likely, following the Laender's implementation of appropriate cost-cutting measures to consolidate their budgets to comply with the debt brake. Moreover, the well-established and active liquidity management system that is in place, together with the Laender's solid access to capital markets and corresponding strong refinancing capacity as well as appropriate treasury facilities should prevent any temporary delays in the provision of support. The liquidity risk of a single Land is avoided through bilateral and mutual agreements linking all Laender as well as the federal government, and ensuring their ability to assist one another. Liquidity would only fail to be forthcoming for any given Land in the event of a complete federal breakdown, in which neither the other Laender nor the federal government itself could provide liquidity. According to preliminary figures for 1H16, the German Laender aggregate capital market debt fell 0.7% to about EUR537bn, which remained large in proportion to their revenues (167% of current revenue). Servicing costs vary by issuer, but lengthy maturity structures and low interest rates (predominantly fixed interest rates debt) currently support the Laender's efforts of cost consolidation. Fitch views the large stock of publicly issued debt (equivalent to around half of Germany's general government debt and amounting to about EUR1.1trn at end-2015) as a distinctive feature of the Laender, which should reinforce their efforts to comply with the debt brake. The Laender also face large contingent liabilities. This is the debt they guarantee on behalf of their development banks and former Landesbanks, as well as their largely unfunded pension liabilities. Fitch assesses the risk stemming from the pension liabilities as high on a net present value basis but annual commitments to their retirees are manageable. The risk stemming from their commitments provided to banks is mitigated by adequate assets and the conservative business profiles of their development banks. According to the most recent tax estimate of November 2016 provided by the working group "tax estimates" (Arbeitskreis Steuerschaetzungen), the Laender's tax revenues are expected to increase 4.8% in 2016 and 2.6% in 2017, underpinned by Fitch's forecast that Germany's GDP will grow by 1.7% and 1.4%, respectively. Compared with the last tax estimate of May 2016, taxes are estimated to be EUR3.2bn higher in 2016 for Laender at EUR280.9bn, EUR1.4bn higher for the Bund and EUR0.7bn more for the municipalities. This should help support the Laender's efforts to consolidate their budgets, in addition to measures aimed at limiting expenditure growth. It should also partly compensate for additional costs following the significant number of immigrants (support for the municipalities). Cost consolidation efforts realised so far, combined with lower interest expenditure resulting from favourable funding costs, have allowed 13 Laender to report a surplus before debt variation in 1H16. Moreover, the accumulated net funding surplus improved to EUR3.9bn in 1H16 from EUR2.8bn in 2015. Given the current tax estimate and economic recovery, Fitch expects the Laender to report a cumulated surplus again in 2016. Based on Fitch's rating approach for the German Laender, the improving fiscal performance of Laender is not in itself a direct driver of their ratings, but only through its contribution to the general government finances, which is a rating factor for the sovereign rating. Germany's 'AAA' rating, which Fitch last affirmed on 23 September 2016, is primarily driven by the country's strong institutions and a diversified, high value-added economy. Germany reported a large current account surplus of 8.5% of GDP in 2015, supporting the country's net external creditor position. General government debt (70.9% of GDP in 2015) is higher than the 'AAA' median (36.9%), but is showing a downward trend due to economic growth and strong budgetary discipline ahead of the debt brake starting in 2020. RATING SENSITIVITIES A downgrade of the sovereign ratings would lead to a downgrade of the Laender. An adverse change to any of the important institutional features - solidarity principle, equalisation system, liquidity exchange mechanism - which is currently unlikely in Fitch's view, could also lead to a downgrade of the Laender's ratings. Contact: Primary Analyst Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Neue Mainzer Strasse 46-50 D - 60311 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analysts Nilay Akyildiz Director +49 69 768076 134 Dorota Dziedzic Director +48 22 338 62 96 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +34 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. 