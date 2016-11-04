Fitch Affirms the Netherlands at 'AAA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings, London, 04 November 2016: Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Netherlands' Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AAA' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on the Netherlands' senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have been affirmed at 'AAA'. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'F1+' and Country Ceiling at 'AAA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The 'AAA' ratings reflect the Netherlands' high value-added, flexible, open and diversified economy. The net international investment position is strong, supported by current account surpluses above 8% of GDP since 2011. Improving economic conditions are helping to reduce balance sheet and financial risks. The Netherlands has strong financing flexibility, underpinned by its status as a core eurozone sovereign issuer with deep capital markets. General government debt, at 65.1% of GDP in 2015, is significantly higher than the 'AAA' median of 42.3% but is forecast by Fitch to fall steadily to 62.2% by 2018. The 'AAA' IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers: The Netherlands' public finances are benefitting from above-trend GDP growth, earlier structural fiscal consolidation, and low debt service costs. The general government deficit fell to 1.9% of GDP in 2015 from 2.3% in 2014, and in September the government revised its 2016 target to 1.1% of GDP from 1.7%, partly due to stronger corporate tax revenues. The new target accommodates last year's income tax cuts totalling 0.7% of GDP and a reduction in gas revenues equal to 0.3% of GDP. The 2017 budget contains some further moderate pre-election measures costing 0.4% of GDP, and targets an overall deficit of 0.5% of GDP. Fitch forecasts general government deficits of 1.3% of GDP in 2016 and 0.9% in 2017, 0.2pp and 0.4pp higher respectively than the new targets. In structural terms, based on European Commission methodology this equates to deficits of around 1.1% of GDP in 2016 and 1.0% in 2017, still outside the 0.5% Medium-Term Objective of the Stability and Growth Pact. Incorporating stock flow adjustments of close to 1% of GDP in 2016, including from the sale of financial assets, general government debt is forecast to fall from 65.1% of GDP in 2015 to 64.1% in 2016 and 63.2% in 2017. According to our long-term debt sustainability analysis, the 60% Maastricht threshold will be reached in 2020. GDP growth in 1H16 broadly matched last year's 2.0%, and Fitch forecasts full-year growth of 1.7%, driven by domestic demand. Disposable income is set to rise by close to 2.7% this year on the back of low inflation, income tax cuts, contract wage increases of around 1.5%, and a fall in unemployment to 5.7% in September, from 6.8% a year earlier. Fitch forecasts more moderate private consumption growth, of 1.2% in 2016, reflecting consumer caution and still high household debt. Investment is expected to rise more than 5% this year due to catch-up effects and higher residential construction. Brexit has so far had a limited impact on the Dutch economy and confidence indicators have recovered from an initial fall. The Netherlands, however, has a greater-than-average exposure to any Brexit-related weakness given its direct trade and investment links with the UK and high export dependence. Fitch expects that softer external demand and lower gas production will offset somewhat stronger consumer spending next year, with GDP growth moderating slightly to 1.6% in 2017. Longer-term, Fitch maintains its forecast that GDP will converge to a trend rate of around 1.4% as the current negative output gap closes. Strengthening domestic demand and the weaker external outlook is forecast to result in a trade-driven moderation in the current account surplus, to 7.7% of GDP in 2018 from 8.7% in 2015, still well above the 'AAA' median of 6.0%. Large current account surpluses reflect the competitiveness of the Dutch export sector and a high domestic savings rate (above 30% of GDP) but also a fall in investment after the financial crisis to 19.3% of GDP in 2015 from 22.4% in 2008. As a result, net external debt has fallen sharply, and is forecast to reach 5% of GDP in 2017, from 31% in 2014. Inflation has remained low, with HICP averaging 0% this year and core inflation 0.6%, close to eurozone averages. Fitch forecasts higher oil prices and the steady reduction of economic slack will push HICP to 1.3% in 2017 and 1.5% in 2018. House prices continue to recover, reducing contingent liability risks and helping to generate a positive feedback loop with private consumption. Average property prices rose 5.9% in the year to September, close to 10% above the 2013 trough, having previously fallen 22%. Prices are expected to continue to rise, supported by falling mortgage interest rates, ongoing tax incentives, and supply constraints for new development, lowering expected liabilities from the National Mortgage Guarantee Scheme. Risks from the banking sector have similarly reduced somewhat. The sector has sound capital and funding positions, and an NPL ratio of close to 2.5%, broadly in line with rated peers. Dutch banks have so far managed to protect their net interest margins but Fitch expects increasing pressure on profitability, which is the key challenge for the sector. More generally, ultra-low interest rates could lead to relatively large side-effects for the Dutch economy given that household financial wealth, including non-bank pension and life insurance assets, is 300% of GDP. Dutch pension funds are facing particular pressure with the average coverage ratio in the sector falling from 140% in 2008 to 98% in 3Q16, below the average statutory minimum. The political landscape is highly fragmented ahead of the general election in March. No sharp change of policy direction is expected under the more likely election outcomes. It is probable, however, that the next government will comprise a broad coalition of several parties. Difficult party dynamics could result in a protracted period of negotiation prior to the formation of a government, and hamper policy-making. There is a further risk that the next coalition does not see out a full term. More generally, the Netherlands' ratings benefit from the country's strong institutions, reflected in high World Bank governance indicator scores. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns the Netherlands a score equivalent to a rating of 'AAA' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable. Consequently, Fitch's sensitivity analysis does not currently anticipate developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, future developments that could, individually or collectively, result in negative rating action include: -Weak economic growth or fiscal easing that reverses the downward trajectory in public debt. -Crystallisation of sizeable contingent liabilities, for example from the national mortgage/social housing guarantee schemes, or eurozone bail-out packages. KEY ASSUMPTIONS -Fitch's long-term debt sustainability analysis assumes a primary fiscal surplus averaging 0.1% of GDP from 2016-2025, trend real GDP growth of 1.4%, a steady increase in marginal interest rates from 2016, and a GDP deflator converging to 1.8%. -Future asset sales of state-owned bank holdings are likely, but their timing and size are unclear. 