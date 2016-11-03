Fitch Rates Synlab's Planned Senior Secured Notes 'B+(EXP)'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Synlab Bondco PLC's (Synlab) planned five-year EUR940m senior secured notes an expected rating of 'B+(EXP)' with a Recovery Rating 'RR3' (63% expected recovery rate). The notes are expected to refinance Synlab's existing EUR775m floating senior secured notes maturing in July 2022, to term-out revolving credit facility (RCF) drawings and fund transaction fees. The transaction is aimed at optimising the group's cost of debt and improving liquidity to support further business growth. The final ratings of the bonds are contingent upon receipt of final documents conforming to the information already received by Fitch. Concurrently, Fitch has affirmed Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating ('IDR') at 'B' with Stable Outlook. We also affirm the existing instrument ratings for Synlab Bondco PLC's super senior RCF at 'BB'/RR1 (100%), its existing senior secured notes at 'B+'/RR3 (63%) and the senior notes issued by Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC at 'CCC+'/RR6' (0%). KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE NOTES Above-average Recoveries for Senior Secured Notes The planned notes rank pari passu with the existing EUR900m senior secured notes with the same security and guarantees offered to RCF creditors (albeit on a second priority basis). We expect a going concern restructuring scenario to yield stronger recoveries for creditors than liquidation in a default scenario. Hence our recovery analysis assumes a distressed sale of the group as a whole because a liquidation of individual labs could prove challenging given laboratory ownership regulatory constraints in various European jurisdictions, in particular clinical pathologists' pre-emptive rights in France. Fitch has therefore applied 6.0x multiple on a 20% discounted last-12 months EBITDA to September 2016, which results in above average expected recoveries (63% recovery expectation) for the senior secured notes, driving the 'B+(EXP)' instrument rating/RR3. Poor Recovery Prospects for Senior Notes Based on our recovery assumptions the senior notes issued by Synlab Unsecured Bondco PLC carry poor recovery prospects in a default scenario given their subordination to the super senior RCF and certain other obligations of non-guarantor subsidiaries as well as the senior secured notes in the debt waterfall. This is reflected in the instrument rating of 'CCC+'/RR6. We have assumed full recoveries on the super senior RCF given its fairly small share of total debt and its seniority in the debt waterfall as well as Germany being the group's centre of main interest in an insolvency scenario instead of France. As a result, Synlab's RCF will remain at 'BB'/RR1 upon refinancing of the senior secured notes. KEY RATING DRIVERS FOR THE IDR Stretched Leverage; Business Model Supportive We view the capital structure of the Synlab Group, post- acquisition of Labco SA, as leveraged, with funds from operations (FFO) adjusted gross leverage close to 8.0x post refinancing and FFO fixed charge cover remaining just below 2.0x (but trending towards 2.0x over a four-year rating horizon). Although such leverage is high for the 'B' IDR, the rating is supported by adequate free cash flow (FCF) generation, projected at between 5.5% and 7.5% over the rating horizon, as well by a defensive business model, which increasingly benefits from scale advantages. Further Consolidation Expected The rating conservatively assumes that Synlab Group will conduct a consolidation strategy of sourcing and executing low-risk bolt-on acquisitions of laboratories at attractive multiples and extracting synergies, driven by the fragmented nature of the European laboratory testing market and weak organic growth prospects. As a result we expect FFO adjusted gross leverage to only gradually reduce to below 7.0x by 2017, a level compatible with an IDR of 'B' for the sector. We would view any large, transformational M&A as event risk. Volume Growth Supports Profitability Despite a comparatively stable pricing environment at present, Fitch expects structural pressures on pricing to continue in many of Synlab's core markets as healthcare payers seek to manage rising medical cost inflation. However we expect this trend to be counterbalanced by volume growth associated with increasing demand from an ageing population in combination with more preventive treatments and improved testing technology. In this context we view Synlab's active consolidation strategy offering cost and scale benefits as positive in counterbalancing some of these secular industry trends. This is already evident in the attractive synergies realised from recent acquisitions, which have driven its improved underlying profitability. However, such an acquisition-driven strategy also calls for careful management of financial and execution risks. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's expectations are based on the agency's internally produced, conservative rating case forecasts. They do not represent the forecasts of rated issuers individually or in aggregate. Fitch's key assumptions for the rating case include: - Low to mid-single digit organic growth in key markets with volume growth offsetting pricing pressures. - EBITDA margin improving towards 20% by 2017 (post-merger: 18%), due to cost savings and economies of scale achieved from the enlarged group. - Around EUR105m of bolt-on acquisitions per year after 2016 to continue the growth and consolidation strategy. - No dividends paid. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that could, individually or collectively lead to a negative rating action include: -FFO adjusted gross leverage above 8.0x or FFO fixed charge cover at less than 1.3x for a sustained period of time (both adjusted for acquisitions). -Reduction in FCF margin to only slightly positive levels, or large debt-funded and margin-dilutive acquisition strategy could also prompt a negative rating action. Positive: Future developments that could, individually or collectively lead to a positive rating action include: -FFO adjusted gross leverage below 6.5x and FFO fixed charge cover above 2.0x. -Improved FCF margin in the mid- to high-single digits or more conservative financial policy reflected in lower debt-funded M&A spend. LIQUIDITY Synlab has access to a super-senior RCF of EUR250m due in 2021, which should become fully available again once the drawn amount is refinanced by the proposed senior secured issue. Assuming a successful refinancing the group will not have any other meaningful debt maturities before 2021. Contact: Principal Analyst Victoria Ghannage Associate Director +44 20 3530 1190 Supervisory Analyst Frank Orthbandt Director +44 20 3530 1037 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E145GN Committee Chairperson Pablo Mazzini Senior Director +44 20 3530 1021

Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Fitch adjusts readily available cash by an amount of EUR30m reflective of intra-year working capital swings in the business. We further capitalise leases using a capitalisation factor of 8.0x in line with existing criteria. Finally we calculate adjusted FFO and EBITDA to reflect full year contribution of the various bolt-on acquisitions in pro-forma debt protection ratio calculation. 