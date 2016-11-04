Fitch Affirms Five Australian Regional Banks; Outlooks Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SYDNEY, November 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of five Australian-based regional financial institutions as follows: - Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML) at 'A+'; Outlook Stable - Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN) at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ) at 'A-'; Outlook Stable - Heritage Bank Limited (HBL) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable - Police Bank Ltd (PBL) at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable. Fitch has also affirmed the five banks' Short-Term IDRs, Viability Ratings, Support Ratings, Support Rating Floors and senior debt ratings. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. The affirmation of the IDRs, Viability Ratings and senior debt ratings reflects our view that the five banks are likely to maintain solid performance relative to their current rating levels over the next year or two. However, Fitch believes rising macroeconomic risks emphasise the importance of each bank's risk appetite. Australian household debt levels continue to rise and are high relative to other developed economies. This, combined with strong residential property price growth, particularly in Sydney and Melbourne, remain key risks to the financial system. There are growing tail risks, which may emerge if there were to be a sharp increase in interest rates or weakening in the labour market. House price growth appeared to moderate in 2016 following regulatory intervention and a review of bank mortgage lending, but is again showing signs of increased activity. This raises downside risk for the banks, particularly given their growth intentions. Fitch expects the broader operating environment to remain stable, which is likely to continue supporting the banks' strong asset quality, although this could be challenged if unemployment or interest rates increase sharply. The services sector and mining sector export growth have offset the slowdown in mining investment. Fitch believes non-mining investment will become a more important growth driver over the next few years, but with the exception of housing construction, remains relatively subdued despite low interest rates. Fitch believes the regional banks will maintain their conservative risk appetites despite the competitive pressures, reflected by their greater weighting of residential mortgages within their loan books and generally conservative underwriting criteria. Overall, the banks' risk controls continue to improve, but the rate of improvement has been greater at the larger regional banks, which have invested more in risk systems and technology. The banks operate simple and transparent business models, focusing on residential mortgages. BEN, BOQ and SML have higher exposure to commercial lending relative to HBL and PBL, but the exposures appear to be well-collateralised with modest concentration levels. Fitch considers the banks to be price-takers due to their relatively small national franchises, although they tend to be stronger within their home markets and some benefit from community or member support. SML also benefits from being part of Suncorp Group Limited (SGL, A+/Stable), which also owns a large insurance company. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDR, VIABILITY RATING, SENIOR DEBT Suncorp-Metway Limited SML's Long-Term IDR and senior debt ratings are aligned with that of its ultimate parent, SGL, reflecting an extremely high probability of support if required. SML is a core member of the group and SGL's ability to provide support to the bank, most likely through its insurance entities, appears strong. Moreover, all entities operate under the same regulator, indicating that capital fungibility would probably be high. SML's Viability Rating is underpinned by its strengthened risk framework, which should help it better withstand a downturn than pre-2009. This supports SML's sound asset quality, profitability and capitalisation. Offsetting this is the bank's reliance on offshore wholesale funding relative to peers. SML has modest market share, similar to other Australian regional banks, although its franchise benefits from its ownership by SGL. The bank's strategy is largely driven by the group. This could boost its market share, as SGL has nine million customers, of which just over one million have products with SML. The boost is likely to take longer to achieve than Fitch's two to three year rating horizon and hence has limited positive implications for SML's Viability Rating at present. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited BEN's IDRs, Viability Rating and senior debt ratings reflect its conservative risk appetite, which supports its consistently strong asset quality. The ratings also consider BEN's moderate franchise in a highly concentrated and competitive market, as well as its weaker funding position relative to international peers. BEN is a price-taker due to its moderate market share. Competitive pressure on lending spreads, combined with slower asset growth, rising funding costs and increasing loan impairment charges, albeit from a low base, are likely to restrain profit growth in FY17. Fitch expects BEN's risk appetite to remain stable, benefiting from risk control improvements and tight underwriting standards. This should support the bank's asset-quality performance through the economic cycle. BEN is mainly exposed to residential mortgages. Business loans are mostly secured on commercial property and land, but also by the business owners' residential property. Asset growth is likely to continue to be driven by organic growth and opportunistic acquisitions, which Fitch expects to be within BEN's risk appetite settings. BEN's funding position benefits from a larger proportion of household deposits relative to domestic peers, although the proportion lags those of international peers. Wholesale funding adds diversity and the lengthened maturity profile supports the bank's liquidity management. Fitch expects BEN's capital to remain adequate, as it benefits from solid retained earnings. Regulatory risk-weighted ratios are likely to improve in the medium-term once BEN is accredited to use the internal ratings-based approach to credit risk. Bank of Queensland Limited BOQ's IDRs, Viability Rating and senior debt ratings are largely driven by its improved risk appetite, which supports through-the-cycle asset quality, profitability and capitalisation. A modest franchise and greater reliance on wholesale funding relative to most domestic peers somewhat offsets these factors. BOQ continues to strengthen its risk framework and controls, which should mitigate asset quality pressure if macro-economic risks continue to emerge. Its exposure to the medical industry through its BOQ Specialist brand helps insulate asset quality from economic conditions, as these customers are generally of strong credit quality. However, this is partially offset by a relatively large asset leasing exposure, which is likely to have weaker performance than BOQ's retail portfolios through a cycle. Earnings in part reflect the higher risk nature of the asset leasing business - BOQ has a peer-leading net interest margin and cost/income ratio, which should help it absorb higher provision charges through the cycle. BOQ's capitalisation is adequate for its current rating, although its funding mix acts as a constraint. BOQ is highly reliant on wholesale funding compared with most Australian regional banks, although it is largely sourced in Australian dollars. This, combined with a sound liquidity position, alleviates some of the risks associated with the funding mix. Heritage Bank Limited HBL's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect its conservative risk appetite - particularly its underwriting standards and approach to growth. This is reflected in its consistently strong asset quality ratios, which remain strong relative to domestic and international peers. The bank's small franchise and adequate capitalisation were also considered in its ratings. HBL operates a small franchise and therefore its systemic importance is considered low. It has limited pricing power in its key market of residential mortgages. Sustained growth outside of Queensland remains challenging due to lower brand awareness. However, the bank plans to address this by amending its digital strategy and modernising its offering. Fitch believes HBL's capitalisation is adequate for its size and nature of operations. The bank's risk-weighted ratios are towards the upper-end of Fitch-rated Australian banks, but its un-risk weighted ratios are consistent with peers. Fitch believes high capital buffers are appropriate for banks such as HBL, as their small absolute size and mutuality limits financial flexibility and ability to access new common equity. Police Bank Limited PBL's IDRs and Viability Rating reflect its conservative risk appetite, strong asset quality and robust capitalisation. The bank's modest franchise constrains its rating. PBL operates a modest franchise that aims to service core members, typically those of the New South Wales and Australian Federal Police Force. The bank operates a simple business model, mainly focused on retail lending, and benefits from a loyal membership base. The management change that occurred in 2016 is unlikely to significantly alter the bank's core strategy in the short-term, although it may increase its focus on improving its digital offering and cost efficiency to make it more competitive. The bank's asset quality is one of the strongest within its peer group and is supported by PBL's conservative underwriting criteria, which is focused mainly on owner-occupier mortgages. PBL has a higher proportion of personal lending than its peers, although this risk is partially mitigated by the profile of its core borrowers - mostly public-service employees that Fitch sees as having higher employment security compared with other industries. Fitch may review its position if PBL were to pursue more aggressive loan growth, particularly from non-core members. PBL has the most robust capitalisation ratios within its domestic peer group rated by Fitch. The agency sees PBL's capital buffers as appropriate in light of its small absolute capital base, limited access to fresh equity and moderate concentration risk to the Sydney property market, where prices continue to increase. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR Suncorp-Metway Limited SML's Support Rating of '1' reflects the extremely high likelihood of support from SGL should it be required. Fitch views SML as a core subsidiary of SGL and believes the group has the ability and propensity to provide support if needed. SML's Support Rating Floor of 'BB+' reflects a moderate potential for government support. SML's Support Rating Floor is one notch higher than BEN's and BOQ's to reflect that it is part of larger financial group that plays a key role in the Australian market. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Bank of Queensland Limited BEN and BOQ's Support Rating of '3' and Support Rating Floor of 'BB' reflect the moderate potential of government support should it be needed, given their modest market shares and role in the banking system. Heritage Bank Limited, Police Bank Limited HBL and PBL's Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while support from the authorities is possible, it cannot be relied upon due to the banks' small market share and low systemic importance. SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The ratings of the subordinated debt issued by BEN, BOQ and HBL are notched one level down from the anchor Viability Ratings for loss severity. No notching has been applied for non-performance risk. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS AND SENIOR DEBT Suncorp-Metway Limited SML's IDRs are sensitive to changes in the ability or propensity of SGL to provide support. A change in SGL's IDR would likely trigger similar action on SML. Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Bank of Queensland Limited, Heritage Bank Limited, Police Bank Limited The IDRs and senior debt ratings of these entities are driven by their Viability Ratings. VIABILITY RATING Suncorp-Metway Limited, Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited, Bank of Queensland Limited, Heritage Bank Limited, Police Bank Limited Fitch deems the banks' Viability Ratings as sensitive to weakening risk appetite, which is most likely to be in the form of weaker underwriting standards, loosening in risk controls or more aggressive loan growth, possibly in an effort to increase their company profiles. Additionally, a severe deterioration in asset quality could result in weaker operating profitability and capitalisation, which may trigger negative rating action. Positive rating action is not probable due to the entities' modest market shares in their key markets, although Fitch believes SML's franchise is less of a constraint to its ratings compared with peers. Weaker funding and liquidity profiles relative to international peers and increasing pressure on earnings growth are also limiting factors. SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR SML's Support Rating is sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions about the ability and propensity of the parent, SGL, to provide timely support, if needed. A significant reduction in SGL's ability to support SML, as measured by capital surplus to minimum targets, without a commensurate improvement in SML's standalone credit profile, as measured by its Viability Rating, could place downward pressure on its ratings. The Support Rating would also be reviewed if Fitch no longer considered SML to be a core member of SGL. SML's Support Rating Floor and the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of BEN, BOQ, HBL and PBL are sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions about the propensity or ability of the Australian sovereign (AAA/Stable) to provide timely support. No change to the propensity of the authorities to provide support appears imminent, despite global moves, although we expect Australia's resolution framework to be strengthened in the medium term. This would remove any assumption of sovereign support. Negative action on the Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors of the Australian regional banks will not directly affect their IDRs, which are currently driven by their Viability Ratings (BEN, BOQ, HBL and PBL) or institutional support (SML). SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES The subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might affect the issuers' relevant anchor ratings, the Viability Ratings for BEN, BOQ, and HBL. The rating actions are as follows: Suncorp-Metway Limited (SML): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F1' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '1' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB+' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A+'/'F1' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F1' Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'/'F2' Commercial paper affirmed at 'F2' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+'. Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-' Support Rating affirmed at '3' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-' Subordinated debt affirmed at 'BBB+' Heritage Bank Limited (HBL): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+/F2' Subordinated debt affirmed at BBB Police Bank Limited (PBL): Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2' Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'No Floor' Senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'BBB+'/'F2' Contact: Primary Analyst Tim Roche (SML, BOQ) Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW 2000 Andrea Jaehne (BEN) Director +61 2 8256 0343 Jack Do (HBL, PBL) Associate Director +61 2 8256 0355 Secondary Analyst Jack Do (BEN, SML) Associate Director +61 2 8256 0355 Tim Roche (HBL) Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Andrea Jaehne (BOQ, PBL) Director +61 2 8256 0343 Committee Chairperson Jonathan Lee Senior Director + 886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. 