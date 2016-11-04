Fitch Affirms Latvia at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/PARIS, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Latvia's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A-', with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Latvia's senior unsecured foreign and local currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'A-'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'AAA'. The Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Latvia's ratings are supported the sovereign's institutional strengths and a credible policy framework aided by eurozone membership, as well as a more favourable fiscal position relative to 'A' rated peers. However, the country's weaker external finances, lower per capita income, and smaller, more open economy compared with the 'A' median constrain the ratings. Economic growth in 1H16 performed below Fitch's expectations. A slower rate of absorption of EU funds contributed to a larger-than-expected contraction in gross fixed capital formation, weighing down headline GDP. A weak external environment meant growth in exports continued to lag imports, which are being supported by strong household consumption benefitting from higher real wages and employment. Fitch forecasts real GDP in 2016 to grow 1.7%, a 0.8pp downward revision from our May forecast, and well below the median 2.5% growth of 'A' peers. Latvia's economy is highly dependent on EU funds; its outlook will be tested on how effectively these funds are channelled into the real economy. Currently, Fitch expects average GDP growth of 3.1% in 2017-2018 as absorption of EU funds picks up. Latvia's lower general government deficit and debt/GDP ratio, relative to 'A' rated peers, remain a key support to the ratings. After a fiscal deficit of 1.3% of GDP in 2015, a deficit of 1% is forecast by Fitch for 2016 ('A' median: 2%), reflecting debt service expenditure and capital spending, in addition to higher tax receipts. For 2017, the draft budget projects a fiscal deficit of 1.1% of GDP, including a fiscal reserve of 0.1% of GDP. Draft budget plans include increasing expenditure on healthcare, education and defence, and improving tax administration by tackling the shadow economy. Fitch's base case forecasts the debt/GDP ratio to peak at end-2016 at 42.3% of GDP (versus 36.3% in 2015 and 'A' median 44.6%), before gradually trending downwards. The rise in 2016 partly reflects the pre-financing of an early-2017 maturity. Latvia's banking sector benefits from being part of the ECB's Single Supervisory Mechanism. The sector is well-capitalised (1Q16 Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio at 17.3%), and deleveraging has improved banks' balance sheets. The high level of foreign ownership in the banking sector reduces the risk of financial sector liabilities migrating onto the sovereign balance sheet. A source of vulnerability in the sector remains the large non-resident deposits (NRDs), which account for 51.8% of total deposits (August 2016). Since end-2015, NRDs have fallen by 14.8% (August 2016), due to the recession in Russia, as well as the recent clampdown by Latvia's Financial and Capital Market Commission (FKTK) into money laundering among non-resident serving banks. The decline in NRDs has been gradual, well-supervised by regulators, and primarily led by NRDs of non-financial institutions (24% of NRDs are funding from Nordic parent banks to Latvian subsidiaries, which are more stable). Latvia's ratings remain constrained by the sovereign's weaker external finances compared with 'A' peers. Since peaking in 2009 (at 58.4% of GDP), net external debt has stayed on a downward trend (28.6% in 2015). However, this compares unfavourably with the median net external creditor position of its rated peers (10.4%). On-going deleveraging by the banking sector should help keep net external debt on a downward trajectory, but at a more modest pace than previous years. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Latvia a score equivalent to a rating of 'A' on the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: -External Finances: -1 notch, to reflect that although Latvia benefits from the euro's "reserve currency flexibility", Fitch believes that this status would likely offer Latvia only limited protection in case of a global or domestic financial crisis. In addition, Latvia's small and open economy exposes it to external vulnerabilities, and net external debt is high relative to peers. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main factors that could, individually or collectively, trigger positive rating action include: - Persistent strong and stable economic growth that fosters higher income per capita, without the re-emergence of macroeconomic imbalances. - A sustainable improvement in external debt ratios. The main risk factors that could, individually or collectively, trigger negative rating action are: - Deterioration in Latvia's public debt dynamics, for example, from sustained fiscal slippage or economic underperformance. - Deterioration in external finances, for example, associated with overheating of the domestic economy. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The global economy performs in line with Fitch's Global Economic Outlook. Contact: Primary Analyst Kit Ling Yeung Associate Director +44 20 3530 1527 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Amelie Roux Director +33 144 299 282 Committee Chairperson Paul Gamble Senior Director +44 20 3530 1623 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) 