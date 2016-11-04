Fitch Revises Outlook on Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane to Negative, Affirms IDR at 'BBB+'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MILAN/BARCELONA, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane S.p.A (FS) and revised the Outlooks to Negative from Stable. This follows the Outlook change on FS's 100% owner, Italy (see "Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+'", dated 21 October 2016, at www.fitchratings.com), as FS is rated using a top-down approach in line with Fitch's Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States criteria. Fitch has also affirmed FS's EUR4.5bn Euro medium-term note (EMTN) programme and related bond issues at 'BBB+'. FS is the holding company for Italy's national railway group, providing transport services and infrastructure management, among other things. The alignment of the ratings/Outlooks with those of Italy reflects Fitch's view that FS's integration with and strategic importance to the national government imply a high probability of financial extraordinary support in case of need. The 'BBB+' IDRs also assume that FS will maintain profitability and indebtedness roughly at current levels, as well as in line with Fitch's base-case scenario, despite expansion plans for investments and operations, in Italy and abroad. KEY RATING DRIVERS Integration - Stronger Attribute: Fitch expects the public sector to continue to account for 40% of FS's income in 2016-2018, or about EUR3.7bn a year, on the back of 1%-2% growth in transfers for railway services and subsidies for infrastructure development. Acquisitions of subsidised subway rail services and bus transport operations in major cities would require political support but could offset risks from rising exposure to competition as regions, which account for EUR2bn or nearly a quarter of FS's income, may tender out their transport services. Control - Stronger Attribute: The government will retain full ownership of the FS holding company, which is also subject to a public-sector audit. FS holding is the issuer of bonds and recipient/manager of FS's EUR3.7bn public funding, which underpins the group's cash pooling function. This is one of the assumptions underpinning Fitch's equalisation of FS's IDRs with Italy's and the non-subordination to operating subsidiaries as nearly 60% of the group's debt is on the balance sheet of the holding, which has a small, unconsolidated income stream. Legal Status - Mid Range Attribute: Despite being a limited liability company, FS's status as a public service entity, fully owned by the government, leads us to believe that legislative input would ultimately be needed to liquidate it in case of financial disruption. Fitch therefore views the legal status as moderately supportive of the likelihood of extraordinary support. Strategic Importance - Stronger Attribute: FS's business plan envisages: nearly EUR100bn in investment in 2017-2026 in the government-sensitive sectors of railway transport and mobility; the eventual incorporation of the road agency ANAS; the development of municipal and long-haul bus transport; and synergies with metropolitan subways in order to double revenue and EBITDA. Switching the listing from the holding to the high-speed business supports expectations that the government is unwilling to deprive itself of key assets, which will be supported with nearly EUR35bn of transfers to subsidise the spending plan. Standalone: Fitch expects FS's financial metrics to remain commensurate with a 'BBB+' rating in 2016-2018, with an EBITDA margin of 25%, gross debt/EBITDA of around 6 years (+0.4 years to 6.2 years if ANAS's 2015 debt is included) and EBITDA interest coverage of 6-7x. FS's domestic market shares of 90% in conventional rail and 80% in high-speed rail, plus its attempts to double revenue from operations abroad from the current 13%, underpin Fitch's expectations of 1%-2% yoy organic market revenue growth, while freight revenues could rise to EUR1bn by 2018, from a flat EUR850m in 2012-2015 on the back of a renewed rolling stock fleet. Ferrovie's policy is to maintain liquidity at about EUR1.5bn, matching debt servicing requirements. RATING SENSITIVITIES Sovereign Linkage: FS's IDRs and Outlooks will continue to mirror those of Italy in light of the credit linkage. Weaker sovereign linkage as evidenced by dilution of government control, group debt growing to higher than the expected EUR13bn-14bn, or a material shrinkage of the liquidity cushion with corresponding growth in current receivables towards the public sector could be negative for the ratings. 