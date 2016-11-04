Fitch Affirms Agos and FCA Bank, Outlooks Positive After Italy Outlook Change

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON/MILAN, November 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Agos Ducato at 'BBB+' and of FCA Bank S.p.A at 'BBB'. The Outlooks on the Long-Term IDRs for both entities remains Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this Rating Action Commentary. These rating actions follow the revision of Italy's Outlook to Negative (see: "Fitch Revises Italy's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB+'" dated 21 October 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). KEY RATING DRIVERS AGOS Agos' IDRs and Support Rating are driven by Fitch's expectation that there is a high probability of support from its majority shareholder, CA Consumer Finance (CACF, A/Positive/F1), and ultimately from Credit Agricole (CA, A/Positive/F1). The affirmation reflects Fitch's view that a downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating and a deterioration of the domestic operating environment would not immediately affect CA's propensity to provide support to Agos, as Italy remains a strategically important market for CA despite the country's weak economic performance. In addition, funding from CA accounts for most of Agos' non-equity funding. Agos has no direct exposure to Italian sovereign risk, and Fitch believes it is less exposed to the risk of restrictions on its ability to service its obligations being imposed if Italy's operating environment materially worsens than, for example, deposit-taking banks. The two-notch difference between the Long-Term IDRs of Agos and CACF reflects Agos's majority but not full ownership by CACF and Fitch's view that Agos is not a core but a strategically important subsidiary in a strategically important country for the CA group. The Positive Outlook on Agos's Long-Term IDR mirrors that of CA's. FCA BANK FCA Bank's IDRs and Support Rating are based on Fitch's assessment of the availability of potential support from CA. CA holds a 50% stake in FCA Bank through CACF and provides ongoing support to FCA Bank, mostly through funding and liquidity, under a joint-venture agreement with FCA Italy S.p.A, a 100% subsidiary of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (BB-/Stable). Fitch does not factor any support from Fiat Chrysler into FCA Bank's ratings. The three-notch difference between CA and FCA Bank's IDRs largely reflects the 50% ownership and the fact that the other shareholder has a significant influence on FCA Bank's business generation. The Positive Outlook on FCA Bank's Long-Term IDR mirrors that of CA's. FCA Bank is not particularly sensitive to the Italian operating environment and its risk is not correlated to sovereign risk due to its diversified international franchise and personal car and dealer financing business focus. RATING SENSITIVITIES AGOS Agos's ratings remain primarily sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions regarding the ability and propensity of CACF, and ultimately of CA, to provide support. A one-notch downgrade of Italy's sovereign rating would not affect Agos's ratings nor the Positive Outlook on its Long-Term IDR. We believe the recent restructuring by its parent should help Agos withstand a deteriorating operating environment, preserving its attractiveness to CA. This attractiveness could be sensitive to a significant economic deterioration if this were to result in a material negative impact on Agos's asset quality and capitalisation. FCA BANK FCA Bank's ratings are primarily sensitive to changes in Fitch's assumptions about CA's propensity to support the bank. A one-notch sovereign downgrade would neither affect FCA Bank's Long-Term IDR nor the Positive Outlook on its Long-Term IDR. FCA Bank's Short-Term IDR of 'F2' - the higher of the two mapping options at 'BBB' - could come under pressure if short-term liquidity support from CA weakens, which we do not expect. The rating actions are as follows: Agos Ducato S.p.A.: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Positive Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' FCA Bank S.p.A.: Long-Term IDR: affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Positive Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2' Support Rating: affirmed at '2' FCA Capital Ireland; FCA Capital Suisse SA Senior debt (including debt issuance programmes): affirmed at 'BBB'/ 'F2' Contact: Primary Analysts Francesca Vasciminno (Agos Ducato) Senior Director +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8 20123 Milan Fabio Ianno (FCA Bank) Director +44 20 3530 1232 Secondary Analyst Silvana Gandolfo (Agos Ducato, FCA Bank) Analyst +44 20 3530 1301 Committee Chairperson Christian Kuendig Senior Director +44 20 3530 1399 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 