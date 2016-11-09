Fitch Affirms B-Com at 'B+'/Positive; Withdraws Ratings

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Israel-based B Communications Ltd.'s (B-Com) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'B+' with a Positive Outlook. Fitch has simultaneously withdrawn all of B-Com's ratings as the company's only 'BB-' rated Eurobond has been repaid early. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this commentary. B-Com is a holding company and the ultimate owner of a 26.3% stake in Bezeq, an incumbent telecoms operator in Israel. B-Com depends on dividends from Bezeq as a core income stream for servicing its debt obligations. B-Com refinanced most of its debt in October 2016, by issuing NIS1,882m of new 3.6% covenant-light domestic bonds and redeeming its outstanding USD800m senior secured notes. Interest coverage improved but the related one-off refinancing costs were substantial, pushing leverage up. The Positive Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the company will continue gradually deleveraging, with net debt (ND)/dividends approaching the upgrade level by end-2018, and pass-through proportional ND/EBITDA by end-2017. KEY RATING DRIVERS Refinancing Pushes Leverage Up Lower interest after the October 2016 refinancing improved dividend/interest cover to comfortably above 3x on a pro-forma basis. However, significant refinancing costs caused a spike in leverage. We now only expect the company to delever to our upgrade threshold of pass-through proportional ND/EBITDA by end-2017, and on ND/dividends by end-2018 or later. Based on the 2016 dividend inflow from Bezeq, at end-2016 we expect B-Com to have ND/dividends of 5.9x and pass-through proportional ND/EBITDA of 4.2x. Deleveraging is predicated on higher dividends from Bezeq compared with 2016 distributions, primarily driven by the expectation of stronger synergies following the removal of structural separation. We view these expectations as credible, but they entail substantial intrinsic execution risks. Improved Liquidity at IGLD We estimate that Internet Gold (IGLD), B-Com's immediate parent holding company, has sufficient cash for debt amortisations and interest payments until at least end-2019, assuming uninterrupted flow of dividends from B-Com (we project these at NIS150m per year). The company's liquidity improved following a NIS355m dividend from B-Com and NIS56m from the sale of a 1.9% equity stake in B-Com in 1H16. Stronger liquidity at IGLD suggests less pressure for dividend upstreaming from B-Com. Control over Bezeq Retained Fitch views B-Com's reduced 26.3% stake in Bezeq as sufficient for full operational and management control over the telecoms operator. Bezeq's credit profile is consistent with the mid 'BBB' category, reflecting the company's strong position as the telecoms incumbent in Israel. However, we view the regulatory and competitive environment in Israel as tough, with no sign of the pressures abating in the near future. No Parent-Subsidiary Linkage Fitch views the parent-subsidiary linkage between B-Com and its ultimate shareholder, Eurocom Group, as weak due to the presence of an intermediary holding company IGLD between B-Com and Eurocom and the fact that IGLD has its own debt. B-Com's ratings do not reflect any potential support from the parent. DERIVATION SUMMARY As a holding company with debt that is non-recourse to Bezeq, its key operating subsidiary, B-Com relies on uninterrupted flow of dividends from Bezeq for servicing its debt obligations. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Stable dividend payments from Bezeq in the range of NIS1.4bn-1.6bn per year. - Stable revenue and EBITDA generation at Bezeq. - B-Com's dividends are sufficient to service debt at immediate shareholder IGLD until end-2019. - No more divestments of Bezeq shares by B-Com. - Low tax payments by B-Com after having settled its legacy tax disputes. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - A reduction in leverage to below 4.3x standalone ND/dividends (2015: 4.6x) and pass-through proportional net leverage (including debt at both B-Com and Bezeq) to below 4x (2015: 4.2x) while improving normalised dividends/interest coverage to above 2x (2015: 2x). Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A sustained deterioration in normalised dividend/interest coverage to below 1.75x. - Operating pressures and financial underperformance coupled with higher leverage at Bezeq. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'B+', Positive Outlook, withdrawn Senior Secured rating affirmed at 'BB-', withdrawn Contact: Principal Analyst James Hollamby Analyst +44 20 3530 1656 Supervisory Analyst Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chair Damien Chew, CFA Senior Director +44 20 3530 1424 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 