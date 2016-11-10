Fitch: HSBC Ups Efficiency Spend, Easier Regulations Boost Capital

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/LONDON, November 10 (Fitch) HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC, AA-/Stable/aa-) continues to focus on cost discipline and reducing capital-intensive activities, says Fitch Ratings. The bank stepped up its cost-cutting initiatives with USD1bn invested in 3Q16 in operations, technology and support functions. It was the largest such quarterly charge and amounted to 34% of the cumulative USD2.9bn in efficiency investments booked over the last five quarters. At its strategy update in June 2015, the bank said it would invest up to USD4.5bn until end-2017 to facilitate USD4.5bn-USD5bn in annual cost savings. HSBC's pre-tax profit in 3Q16 was USD5.6bn, slightly higher than in the first two quarters, when adjusted for significant items including USD1.7bn in losses from the disposal of its subsidiary in Brazil, USD1.3bn in fair-value losses on own debt, USD0.5bn in reserves for customer redress and the above-mentioned USD1bn in efficiency investments. Return on equity measures remained weak at negative 1.4% in 3Q16 and positive 4.4% for 9M16. The quarterly loss is a combination of the above non-recurring items, as well as higher tax charges, while loan impairment charges were lower. Adjusted revenue of USD12.8bn in 3Q16 (up USD0.3bn yoy but down USD1.1bn qoq) capture good performance in the bank's European fixed-income business, higher revenue in wealth management and lower funding costs due to deposit growth. Transaction banking and cash management revenues grew moderately while trade-related revenue was broadly steady. HSBC's overcapitalised and underperforming activities in the US continue to generate significant referral revenues to HSBC's international network. Fitch believes that HSBC's consolidated common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio, which now is one of the strongest among its Global Trading and Universal Bank peers, gives a misleading sense of comfort regarding its capitalisation. The measure rose to 13.9% at end-3Q16 from 12.1% a quarter earlier, but 104bp of the increase was due to a change in the regulatory treatment of HSBC's 19.03% investment in China's Bank of Communications (Bocom, A/Stable/bb-). HSBC's home regulator, the UK's Prudential Regulation Authority, will from now on directly deduct the investment from HSBC's regulatory capital, in line with the approach taken by the Hong Kong authorities for the subsidiary that ultimately holds the Bocom stake. Fitch views the change in regulatory approach as generous because the deduction of USD5.6bn at end-3Q16 compares with a much higher carrying value of USD15.4bn at end-1H16 (and a fair value of USD8.9bn). This change in treatment resulted in a USD121bn reduction in consolidated regulatory risk-weighted assets (RWA), or 12% of total RWA, as the bank will only have to risk-weight the difference between the carrying value and the deduction amount at 250%. Under the old treatment, HSBC's RWAs included 19.03% of Bocom's RWAs. In addition, the CET1 ratio was boosted by 50bp by the sale of HSBC's Brazil unit net of the full impact of the associated buy-back of HSBC's own shares. The ratio was also raised by 20bp from other impacts and 10bp from profit retention. HSBC's Pillar 2A total capital requirement increased to 290bp of RWA in 3Q16 (2015: 200bp, 2014: 150bp), of which 160bp has to be met by CET1 capital. This has increased HSBC's currently known end-point consolidated minimum CET1 requirement by 50bp to 11.5%, which compares with management's 12.5%-13% medium-term CET1 target. HSBC's leverage ratio also benefited from the changed regulatory treatment and improved to 5.4% at end-3Q16, up 30bp from the preceding quarter. HSBC has held firm to its measured risk appetite and controlled growth for its Asia strategy, which Fitch views as positive for the bank's ratings. Its risk concentrations remain manageable. Its China exposure increased slightly to USD146bn in 3Q16 due to growth in the corporate sector; this figure excludes HSBC's investment in Bocom. Exposure to the oil and gas and metals and mining sectors came down slightly to USD30bn and USD17bn, respectively. 