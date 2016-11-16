Fitch Assigns Wuhan Metro's USD Notes a Final 'A' Rating

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Wuhan Metro Group Co., Ltd's (WMG, A/Stable) USD290m 2.375% senior unsecured notes due 2019 a final rating of 'A'. The notes constitute WMG's direct, general, unsubordinated, unsecured and unconditional obligations and will rank pari passu with all its other present and future unsubordinated and unsecured obligations. The net proceeds will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes. The assignment of the final ratings follows the receipt of documents conforming to information already received. The final rating is in line with the expected rating assigned on 27 October 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS Links to Wuhan Municipality: WMG's ratings are credit-linked with those of Wuhan, the capital city of China's prosperous middle province of Hubei. This is reflected in the municipality's controlling ownership, strong financial oversight of WMG, the strategic importance of WMG's operations and WMG's close financial integration with the city. These factors combined mean there is a strong likelihood that WMG would receive extraordinary state support, if needed. Therefore, Fitch classifies WMG as a credit-linked public-sector entity. Wuhan Municipality's Strong Creditworthiness: Wuhan ranked among China's top-10 cities in terms of gross regional product (GRP) and operating revenue in 2015. The municipality reported a strong fiscal performance, diversified socio-economic profile and a strategic location at the heart of central China. This strength is mitigated by a high level of contingent liabilities arising from its public-sector entities. Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: WMG is registered as a local state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law. It is majority owned by Wuhan State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and supervised by the Wuhan municipal government. WMG's Growing Importance: WMG is the sole metro operator of Wuhan municipality, and as such, executes its metro transportation policy. Rail transit has become key to solving Wuhan's increasingly congested traffic as the city looks increasingly towards the underground rail system to divert ground traffic and provide a reliable means of commuting for the city's 10.5 million residents. Thus, Fitch believes WMG will play an even bigger role in the municipality's sustainable development in the medium term. Strategic Importance is assessed at Stronger by Fitch. Thorough Control and Supervision: The Wuhan municipal government sets the course of WMG's strategic development, appoints most of its senior management and signs off its major decisions. Its financing plan and debt level are also closely monitored by the municipal government. WMG is also required to regularly report its operational and financial results to the province, according to the company. Fitch assesses Control and Supervision at Stronger. Government Integration Attributed as Stronger: Wuhan injected CNY5.3bn of capital into WMG from the city's annual budget in 2015, CNY2.3bn more than in previous years. WMG says the government pledged to inject over CNY3bn per year from 2013 to fund additional metro lines, with the amount rising by 10% yoy; the capital injections will come on top of other subsidies. Leverage Likely to Rise: Fitch expects WMG's direct risk (that is, direct debt plus other Fitch-classified debt) to rise by 15%-20% in the next three years as the metro network expands. WMG says the new debt will be serviced through government capital grants and subsidies, fare adjustments and income from its supplementary businesses, such as real estate. WMG expects to keep total liabilities/total assets at around 65% by 2018 (2012-2015: 65%). RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of Fitch's internal assessment on Wuhan municipality may trigger positive rating action on WMG. A significant weakening of WMG's strategic importance to the municipality, weakening of the municipal government's controlling shareholding and/or reduced municipal support may result in a downgrade. A downgrade may also stem from weaker fiscal performance or increased indebtedness of the municipality, leading to deterioration of Fitch's internal assessment of its creditworthiness. Rating action on WMG would lead to similar action on the rating of its US dollar notes. Contact: Primary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Lin Pei Associate Director +852 2263 9912 Tertiary Analyst Ark Huang Analyst +86 21 2028 3153 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 144299134 Date of the Relevant Rating Committee: 14 October 2016 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. 