惠譽首次授予台灣大哥大國內長期信用評為「AA(twn)」，展望穩定

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SEOUL, November 14 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司授予台灣大哥大股份有限公司（台灣大哥大）國內長期信用評等為「AA(twn)」，評等展望穩定。其國內短期信用評等為「F1+(twn)」。惠譽同 時授予台灣大哥大無擔保債務評等和未到期的無擔保普通公司債評等為「AA(twn)」。完整的評等行動一覽表在此新聞稿的結尾。 關鍵評等驅動因素 穩固的市場地位：惠譽預期台灣大哥大在中期內保持其穩固的市場地位。台灣大哥大是台灣第二大行動電信業者，在2016年前9個月的收入市場佔有率為29％。在有線電視市場 中，台灣大哥大為第四大多系統經營者，涵蓋台灣10％家戶市場，在其五個經營地區擁有幾乎市場壟斷的地位。在電商市場中，台灣大哥大持有45％股權的富邦媒體科技股份有限 公司是台灣三大電視購物及網絡購物平台之一。 穩健的獲利能力和現金流量：評等反映了惠譽預期台灣大哥大在中期將繼續保持穩健的獲利能力和營運現金流量。由於三大電信業者包含中華電信股份有限公司、台灣大哥大和遠傳電 信股份有限公司近期合理調整4G資費及手機補貼，我們預計台灣大哥大在2016年和2017年的行動電信營利率將有所提升。在2016年前9個月，台灣大哥大的電信EBI TDA利潤率從去年同期的34％提高到36％。 資本支出持續下降：惠譽預期台灣大哥大的資本支出在未來三年內將有機會進一步減少。有鑑於行動業務資本支出週期頂峰已過，而2G網路於2017年6月底關閉後將進一步節省 相關的維運資本支出和營運支出，台灣大哥大有望更有效利用整體網路資源。另外，我們還預計有線電視業務的資本支出在2016-2017年內完成主要設備數位化升級後，可望 在2018年逐漸減少。我們相信台灣不會過早發放5G執照。因此，我們預期台灣大哥大在未來一段時間內將可維持穩健的營運現金流量，但又不需要支付龐大的資本支出。 高額的頻譜標金：我們預計台灣大哥大在2017年的行動寬頻頻譜競標中將要投入高額的頻譜標金。支付頻譜標金可能會在短期內將營運資金流（FFO）調整後的淨槓桿率提高到 2.5倍以上。但我們預計台灣大哥大的營運現金流量將可在頻譜競標後的12-18個月內降低槓桿率。我們認為下次行動寬頻頻譜競標可能不會像2015年那麼激烈，因為較小 的電信業者可能會面對籌資的挑戰。我們預測台灣大哥大可能動用高達100-150億新台幣去獲取在2.1GHz頻段頻譜中的15MHz頻寬。 高股利政策：台灣大哥大的評級受到股利政策的限制。我們不預期台灣大哥大會為2017年的行動寬頻頻譜競標預留現金而削減股利，反而將會籌集新債務以支付頻譜標金。在行動 寬頻頻譜競標之後，去槓桿化主要依賴於股利配發後的自由現金流量。然而，在資本支出降低的情況下，台灣大哥大應能更靈活地去管理資產負債結構。 保留庫藏股票：惠譽認同台灣大哥大在面臨困境時利用出售庫藏股票作為財務緩衝是穩健有利的做法。然而，這種情況發生的可能性並不太高，因為我們不認為台灣大哥大的淨債務/ EBITDA的比率會維持在2倍以上。相反的，我們預期台灣大哥大將會保留這些庫藏股票用以支付未來或有機會發生的有線電視收購案，因此而繼續持有這些庫藏股票直到法令被 修改以消除對此類收購的限制。 關鍵評等假設 惠譽對台灣大哥大評等的關鍵假設包括： - 收入在未來三年中將以低個位百份比的增長 - EBITDA利潤率穩定在30％左右 - 在2017年的行動寬頻頻譜標金為100-150億新台幣 - 年度現金股利維持在現有水平 評等敏感因素 負向：單獨或共同導致惠譽採取負面的評等行動的未來發展因素包括： - EBITDA持續下降 - 對營運或業務概況有負面影響的重大併購 - 營運資金流(FFO)調整後的淨槓桿率持續超過2.5倍（2015年為2.6倍） 正面：在整體市場營運概況沒有出現對台灣大哥大有利而持續的變化前，在中期內不太可能採取正面的評等行動。 流動性 流動性充足：台灣大哥大與台灣銀行業建立了良好及穩固的關係，並能進入台灣本地資本市場取得資金，這將繼續為公司提供債務再融資。台灣大哥大在2016年9月底持有未限制 現金66億新台幣，而短期負債和一年內到期長期負債為278億新台幣。然而，未動用之銀行融資額度為446億新台幣。公司計劃發行面息0%可轉換債籌集100億新台幣償還 債務。 評等行動一覽表 台灣大哥大股份有限公司 - 國內長期評等授予為「AA（twn）」;展望穩定 javascript:togglePRTab(4)- 國內短期評等授予為「F1+（twn）」 - 無擔保債務評等授予為「AA(twn)」 - 第三次無擔保普通公司債評等授予為「AA(twn)」 - 第四次無擔保普通公司債評等授予為「AA(twn)」 註：此為中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為準。 Primary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +852 2263 9940 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F., Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Shelley Jang Director +822 3278 8370 Committee Chairperson Jeong Min Pak Senior Director +822 3278 8360 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. 編輯附註：惠譽國內評等係依該市場需求或於主權評等相對較低的國家中，提供各受評機構相對信用品質指標。該國國內信用風險最低者，其評等為'AAA'，該國其餘受評機構或 債券之評等即以此作為相對衡量基準。國內評等主要提供予該國市場之國內投資人參考使用，並加註受評機構所屬國家的專屬標記以茲識別，如'AAA(twn)'即為台灣之國內 評等。因此，不同國家之國內評等無法跨國比較。 Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and REIT Credit Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016) here 