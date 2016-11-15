Fitch Affirms Symetra Life's IFS at 'A' and Holdco's IDR at 'A-'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, November 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Symetra Life Insurance Company's (Symetra Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating at 'A'. Fitch has also affirmed the Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of Symetra Financial Corporation (Symetra) at 'A-' and the ratings of all outstanding debt. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS Symetra's ratings reflect its strong balance sheet, diversified earnings, moderate financial leverage. Additional strengths include the company's strong competitive position in the group medical stop-loss market and fixed annuities sold through banks. The ratings also reflect its above-average interest rate risk. The ratings consider Symetra's status as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan-based Sumitomo Life Insurance Company (Sumitomo). Fitch rates Sumitomo's IFS and IDR at 'A' with a Negative Outlook. Sumitomo's IFS rating is currently constrained by Japan's Long-Term Local Currency IDR ('A'/Outlook Negative), and is one notch below its unadjusted IFS rating of 'A+'. Based on Fitch's criteria, Symetra's strategic importance level is 'Very Important' within the Sumitomo enterprise, reflecting its position as its parent's U.S. platform. This along with its standalone credit profile, which Fitch views as in line with an 'A' IFS rating, results in Symetra Life carrying the same IFS rating as Sumitomo. In the event of a one notch downgrade to the Japanese sovereign rating, Fitch would likely affirm Symetra's ratings, due to its lack of direct exposure to Japan and the issues constraining its sovereign rating. The standalone credit profile also considers Symetra's exposure to the protracted low interest rate environment. Fitch believes that with its liability mix, particularly its large legacy structured settlement and bank owned life insurance book, Symetra is more exposed to interest rate risk than peers. Fitch views Symetra Life's risk-adjusted capital as strong for the rating and considers the growth in statutory surplus adequate. The company's RBC ratio decreased in 1H16 to an estimated 411% from 424% as of year-end 2015. However, RBC remains both strong for the rating level and above management's target of 350%. Symetra's Prism capital model score in 2015 was 'Strong', which is consistent with the rating level. Symetra's financial leverage declined to 16% as of June 30, 2016, largely due to purchase accounting adjustments whereby shareholders' equity was set equal to Sumitomo's purchase price, leading to a $1.3 billion increase in shareholders' equity, excluding net unrealized gains, from year-end 2015. Fitch views the company's use of financial leverage as reasonable considering its profile and rating level. Total financings and commitments (TFC) remains modest at 0.3x. Through June 30, 2016, Symetra's post-tax operating income was $23.8 million, down from the prior year as a result of purchase accounting adjustments. The benefits division loss ratio increased to 71% in Q2'16 from 66% in the prior year period due to higher severity and increased frequency of claims. Fixed indexed annuity sales remain strong, but could face headwinds from the Department of Labor's fiduciary rule. Margin compression persists in the protracted low interest rate environment. Symetra's risky asset ratio of 71% remained below the industry (80%) at year-end 2015, due to its below-average Schedule BA exposure, which is partially offset by its above-average common stock exposure. The company's bond portfolio is overweight 'BBB' rated bonds, but its exposure to below investment grade bonds is in line with the industry. Commercial mortgages comprise 16% of its invested assets, moderately above the industry's 11%, but the portfolio is of high quality and considered a good match for its long-dated liabilities. RATING SENSITIVITIES Symetra Life's IFS rating could be upgraded one notch above Sumitomo's IFS rating if its standalone credit profile improved to 'A+'. As a 'Very Important' subsidiary of Sumitomo, Symetra Life's IFS rating could also be upgraded in conjunction with an upgrade of the parent. Given that Sumitomo's ratings have a Negative Outlook, an upgrade of Symetra Life for this reason is unlikely in the near term. In the event of a one notch downgrade of the parent's IFS rating to 'A-', Symetra Life could maintain its current 'A' IFS rating per Fitch's criteria. As a 'Very Important' subsidiary of Sumitomo, Symetra Life's IFS rating could be downgraded below the parent's IFS rating if its standalone assessment is downgraded by three or more notches. Symetra's holding company ratings are somewhat constrained by Sumitomo's ratings, which are capped by Japan's Long-Term Local-Currency IDR of 'A'. Therefore, a two notch upgrade of Sumitomo's IFS rating would be needed to upgrade Symetra's holding company ratings. Conversely, if Sumitomo's ratings were downgraded by more than one notch, based on its own credit quality, or deterioration in Japan's sovereign rating, Symetra's holding company ratings will also likely be lowered in conjunction with its parent. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook: Symetra Financial Corp. --IDR at 'A-'; --4.25% senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2024 at 'BBB+'; --8.3% junior subordinated CENts due Oct. 15, 2067 at 'BBB-'. Symetra Life Insurance Company --IFS at 'A'. First Symetra National Life Insurance Company of New York --IFS at 'A'. Contact: Primary Analyst Jamie R. Tucker, CPA Associate Director +1-212-612-7856 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 33 Whitehall Street New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Julie A. Burke, CPA, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3158 Committee Chairperson Keith M. Buckley, CFA Managing Director +1-312-368-3211 Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947, Email: hannah.james@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Insurance Rating Methodology (pub. 15 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1014815 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001