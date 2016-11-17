惠譽：中國房企將在新規下另尋其他融資途徑

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI, November 17 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初於2016年11月14日發布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1014761">Fitch: China Homebuilders to Seek Alternative Funding Channels under New Rules 惠譽評級今日表示，中國對房地產行業境內公司債發行的新規定可能促使房企在未來6至12個月內尋求海外及其他境內債務融資渠道。 2016年10月底，中國《21世紀經濟報導》報導稱上海和深圳證交所已抬高房地產企業發行公司債的準入門檻，以抑制資本過度流入房地產行業。2014年4月至2016年 10月期間，公司債約占中國房企境內公開債券發行量的74%。 具體而言，房地產企業必須是公開上市（境內或境外）、國有（中央或地方）、或在中國房地產行業協會排名前100的民營非上市房企，且國內評級在‘AA’或以上，才能滿足申 請公司債發行的條件。 達到準入門檻的企業還要根據五項指標分類為“風險類”、“關注類”、“正常類”，這五項指標分別是資產規模、收入、盈利能力、槓桿率、和在三線及以下城市的業務占比。房企 若觸發五項指標中的三項將被歸入“風險類”，境內承銷商應審慎承接該類房企的發行。若觸發上述五項指標中兩項的限制，則將被劃分為“關注類”，需要進一步的信息披露及盡職 調查。 惠譽預計新規定可能影響交易所債券市場上20%-30%的現有房地產發行人——大部分是惠譽沒有授予評級的小型民營房企，此類發行人約占2014年4月至2016年10月 期間房地產行業公司債發行總量的10%-17%。這些企業可能會尋求其他的融資途徑，如境外市場、信託融資及房地產私募基金。 我們認為部分符合條件的“正常類”發行人也會重新進入境外市場，儘管它們將能夠繼續發行公司債。目的之一可能是旨在增加其融資渠道的多樣性，因為在監管機構頻繁的“窗口指 導”下，其從境內債券市場獲取資金的能力可能存在波動性。此外，新規定禁止所有房企使用公司債募集資金購買土地。發行人需要為其募集資金出具書面承諾並提供詳細的預測。這 將導致房企另尋其他渠道為補充土地儲備籌集資金。 聯繫人： Shuncheng Zhang（張順成） 聯席董事 +86 21 5097 3039 中國上海市浦東新區陸家嘴環路479號 上海中心大廈34層3401室 Ying Wang（王穎） 高級董事 +86 21 5097 3010 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 詳情參見<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新聞稿為中文譯本。如有疑問，請以英文版本為準。 ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. 