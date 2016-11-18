Fitch Affirms Rwanda at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, November 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Rwanda's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on Rwanda's senior unsecured foreign currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The Country Ceiling has been affirmed at 'B+' and the Short-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs at 'B'. KEY RATING DRIVERS Rwanda's 'B+' IDRs and Stable Outlook reflect the following key rating drivers:- Falling commodity prices, especially for coffee and metal ores, have increased balance of payments pressures facing Rwanda. The trade deficit for 1H16 widened by 6.5% yoy, with Fitch forecasting the current account deficit to worsen to 16.9% of GDP in 2016, from 13.5% in 2015, exacerbated by the current drought and the purchase of two aircraft by the national airline in 2H16 (2.2% of GDP). Our base case is for the deficit to narrow to 11.8% in 2017 due to the authorities' tightening policy, import substitution measures and the aircraft purchases dropping out of the figures. However, any setbacks in the implementation of the adjustment measures or a further worsening of commodity prices could result in the current account deficit failing to narrow and external financing pressures rising. Rwanda's large structural current account deficit has led to a depreciation of the Rwandan franc (RWF), which has accelerated in 2015 and 2016 due to the strengthening of the US dollar and a slowdown of capital flows to frontier emerging market economies. The RWF depreciated by 9.6% yoy in October 2016. Official reserves are forecast to fall to 3.6 months of external payments in 2016 from 4.0 months in 2015, before firming to 3.8 months in 2017 supported by a USD203m IMF foreign currency loan. The current account deficit is financed mainly through external borrowing, donor flows and partially through FDI inflows. Net external debt has risen to 24.7% of GDP in 2016, from 3.6% in 2012 primarily driven by sovereign external borrowing, and is increasing Rwanda's vulnerability to external shocks. Fitch forecasts the general government deficit to worsen to 4.7% of GDP for FY16/17 from 3.5% in FY15/16, before improving to 3.7% in FY17/18. Fiscal policy tightening will aid in the external adjustment, as capital expenditure outlays are forecast to fall from 11.7% of GDP in FY15/16 to 10.4% by FY17/18. Structural reforms to improve tax compliance and widen the tax base are aimed at alleviating dependence on donor grants as they are phased out and replaced by concessionary loans in the coming years. Rwanda's government debt/GDP was lower than the 'B' median at 42.3% of GDP in FY15/16, but is forecast to rise to 47.7% in FY16/17 and 51.0% by FY18/19 due to the purchase of the two aircraft, the IMF support loans, and the continued replacing of donor grants with concessionary loans. High and stable growth and low inflation relative to regional peers are key rating strengths, with five-year average real GDP growth of 6.7% and a five-year average inflation rate of 4.1%. Real GDP contracted in 1Q16 and 2Q16 by 0.5% and 1.4% qoq (nsa), respectively, primarily due to the prolonged drought, which impacted export crop production, and the scaling back of construction activity following the completion of the Kigali Conference Centre and Marriot hotel projects in 2015. Mining activity also contracted as metal ore prices remain depressed. Fitch expects growth to recover in 2H16 as the wetter season approaches, with 2016 growth forecast to be 6.0% (2015: 6.9%) and improving slightly to 6.2% in 2017. Inflation rose to 7.4% yoy in October 2016, from an annual average inflation rate of 2.5% in 2015. This was driven mainly by the drought affecting agricultural produce, leading to a rise in vegetable prices of 26.7% yoy in October 2016, while energy inflation picked up to an average of 4.4% in the first 10 months of 2016, from a low of 1.1% in 2015. Pass-through of the RWF/USD depreciation has been limited as the RWF has appreciated slightly relative to currencies of its regional EAC trade partners, which account for 25% of goods imports. Rwanda ranks highly on governance indicators, outperforming the 'B' and 'BB' medians. Political stability and effective governance have been key to maintaining donor support in Rwanda. Criticism from international donors of the government's constitutional reform to allow the president to run for a third term following a landslide referendum victory in November 2015, has stopped short of donors withdrawing or delaying donor funds. Fitch does not expect significant delays or withdrawal of donor funds during the 2017 presidential elections as the international community has had time to react to the possibility of Mr Kagame's third term. However, the limited freedom of political expression in Rwanda has the potential to result in domestic unrest in the lead up to and during the election. Any fresh allegations by the UN of government support of Burundi rebels could trigger delays or suspension of aid as experienced in 2012, which could widen the fiscal deficit and exacerbate external financing pressures. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Rwanda a score equivalent to a rating of 'B+' on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and downside risks to the rating are currently balanced. The main risk factors that, individually or collectively, could trigger a negative rating action are: - Failure to narrow the current account deficit and slow the rise of net external debt. - Failure to attract long-term capital to finance the large current account deficit, resulting in a depletion of foreign exchange reserves. - A sharper than expected contraction or suspension of donor grants and loans, which would weaken the fiscal and external positions. - A material threat to political stability. - A failure to stabilise the upward trajectory of the gross general government debt/GDP ratio. The main factors that could individually or collectively lead to positive rating action are: - Continued strong GDP growth supporting income convergence towards 'B' rated peers. - Marked narrowing of the current account deficit, supported for example by strong export growth and greater regional integration. - An increase in tax revenue, decline in government debt/GDP and increased fiscal financing flexibility. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes Rwanda will continue to implement structural reforms and prudent economic policies with support from the IMF. Fitch assumes that broad social and political stability will be maintained in the lead-up to and during the 2017 presidential elections. 