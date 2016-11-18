Fitch Assigns Changsha Pilot First-time 'BBB-' Rating; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Changsha Pilot Investment Holding Group (Changsha Pilot) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BBB-'. The Outlook is Stable. Fitch has also assigned Changsha Pilot's proposed senior unsecured US dollar notes an expected rating of 'BBB-(EXP)'. Changsha Pilot's ratings are credit-linked to, but not equalised with, Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Changsha Municipality. The ratings reflect majority and controlling ownership of Changsha, strong control and oversight by government, as well as limited strategic importance and weak integration. These factors indicate a strong likelihood of support from the municipality, if needed. The net proceeds of the proposed bond issue will be used for general corporate purposes. The proposed bonds will be issued directly by Changsha Pilot and are rated at the same level as its IDR as they will constitute direct, unconditional, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of Changsha Pilot and rank pari passu with all its other senior unsecured obligations. The final ratings on the proposed US dollar notes are contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received. KEY RATING DRIVERS Legal Status Attribute Mid-range: Changsha SASAC directly and indirectly holds 60% of Changsha Pilot, and the remaining 40% is subject to repurchase back by Changsha State-Owned Asset Company, which is another Changsha SASAC wholly owned entity. Changsha SASAC has controlling stakes in the company, and it has no intention to dilute its shareholdings. Strategic Importance Attribute Mid-range: Changsha Pilot is the major local government financing vehicle in Hunan Xiangjiang New Area, which facilitates the government in implementing strategic development plans within the area. Hunan Xiangjiang was approved by central government in 2015 as the first national level New Area in central China. Changsha Pilot plays a leading role in the development, construction and management of Hunan Xiangjiang New Area's land and infrastructure. Changsha Pilot's strategic importance, however, is constrained by its geographical concentration of business in a relatively small area in Xiangjiang New Area, Changsha. Control and Supervision Attribute Stronger: Changsha Municipality closely monitors and controls Changsha Pilot. The board of supervisors is the highest supervision body of the company while the board of directors is the highest decision-making body of the company. The latter is primarily responsible for planning Changsha Pilot's operations, investments, annual financial budgets, and any major financing and restructuring. Changsha SASAC appoints and approves the majority of the board members. Integration Attribute Weaker: Government subsidies, mainly for public projects, account for a small portion of Changsha Pilot's annual revenue. Capital injection, land cost reimbursement and asset purchases help fund operations as well as capital spending. However, cash inflows from the government at times may not match significant capex, resulting in increased receivables that constrain liquidity. Weak Standalone Profile: Changsha Pilot is highly leveraged due to its capital-intensive land and infrastructure development nature. As the company is unlikely to deleverage over the medium term, funds from operations are likely to remain negative and EBITDA interest coverage at below 1x. The standalone profile is also weakened by the extended reimbursement periods of land cost and asset repurchase agreements, resulting in high inventories and receivables. RATING SENSITIVITIES Linkage with Municipality: A stronger or more explicit support commitment from Changsha Municipality may trigger a positive rating action. Significant changes to Changsha Pilot's strategic importance, a diluted municipal shareholding, or reduced explicit and implicit municipality support, could trigger a negative rating action. Creditworthiness of Municipality: An upgrade or downgrade of Fitch's internal credit view on Changsha may trigger a similar rating action on Changsha Pilot. Contact: Primary Analyst Lin Pei Associate Director +852 2263 9912 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Committee Chairperson Guido Bach Senior Director +49 69 768076 111 