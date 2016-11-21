Fitch Downgrades STATS ChipPAC to 'B+'; Negative Watch

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded Singapore-based semiconductor assembly and test company STATS ChipPAC Ltd's (STATS) Long-Term Foreign-Currency and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) to 'B+' from 'BB-' and placed the IDRs on Rating Watch Negative. In addition, the agency has placed the 'BB' rating on STATS's 8.5% USD425m senior secured notes due 2020 on Rating Watch Negative and assigned the notes a Recovery Rating of 'RR2'. The notes are guaranteed by all the key operating companies, except those in China and Thailand. The downgrade reflects the lower cash generation and sustained negative FCF at STATS's parent, Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd (JCET) group. This is due to high capex to expand capacity for advanced packaging technologies. We believe the group's risk profile has increased; STATS has significantly underperformed our expectations because of the loss of revenue from existing customers due to integration issues and relocation of its Shanghai facility. The Rating Watch Negative reflects uncertainty around the Chinese Securities Regulatory Commission's (CSRC) approval for the swap of USD100m of shares held by Semiconductor Manufacturing Investment Corp (SMIC) and USD300m of shares held by China Integrated Circuit Industry Investment Fund Co., Ltd. (IC fund) in intermediate holding companies of STATS for JCET equity. SMIC's planned equity injection of USD400m into JCET also needs approval from CSRC. The Rating Watches will be resolved once the CSRC makes a decision on the capital changes. We may assign a Stable Outlook to the IDRs if CSRC approves the capital changes and STATS receives equity. Should the CSRC withhold approval, we may downgrade the rating because our 2016 estimated FFO-adjusted leverage of 6.0x (forecast 2017: 5.4x-5.5x) is much higher than the 4.5x level at which Fitch would consider negative rating action. In such a scenario, the liquidity of JCET and STATS could further weaken, particularly if the IC fund and SMIC exercise put options to exchange their shares for cash. The bonds have not been downgraded because for issuers with IDRs in the 'B' category, we perform bespoke recovery analysis for rated instruments which, in this case, leads to a Recovery Rating of 'RR2' and therefore a bond rating two notches above the IDR. When the IDRs were in the 'BB' category, we rated the bonds a single notch above the IDRs, reflecting the benefits of the security package. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Linkages with Parent: STATS's ratings are based on the consolidated credit profile of JCET, given the strong operational and strategic linkages between the two entities. STATS is strategically important for JCET group's credit profile because it will contribute about 45%-50% of 2016 group revenue and EBITDA. STATS's advanced packaging capability in Korea and Singapore are key for JCET's success in the industry. JCET controls the board at STATS and its key operating decisions. Weakness at STATS: We estimate JCET group's 2016 revenue and EBITDA to be around USD2.4-2.5bn and USD460m-USD480m, respectively, which are lower than our earlier expectations, primarily due to weakness at STATS. We expect STATS's revenue and EBITDA to decline by around 15% and 20%, respectively, in 2016 (2015: -16% and -18%) due to an industry downturn and delays in completion of JCET's acquisition of STATS and integration issues, which resulted in loss of revenue from some existing customers. We forecast JCET's standalone revenue and EBITDA to increase 35% and 20%, respectively, in 2016 (2015: 23% and 14%), which will partially offset slowing cash flow growth at STATS. JCET's Chinese operation's growth at above-industry rates is driven by growing demand for legacy and advanced packaging technologies from Chinese smartphones makers. Negative FCF: We expect JCET group's 2016-17 FCF to be negative as its CFO will be insufficient to fund the planned capacity expansion. Group capex will be around USD700m in 2016 before reducing to around USD500m during 2017-18. The group is investing to expand STATS's wafer-level technology and JCET's system-in-package (SiP) capacity in Korea. STATS's re-location of its Shanghai facility to JCET's Jiangyin facility is cash neutral as relocation expenses will be met by the USD163m compensation to be received from the local authorities in Shanghai. Challenging Industry Environment: The average selling price in the outsourced assembly and testing (OSAT) industry is declining due to intense competition amid a weak personal computer market and subdued smartphone growth. The industry is fragmented and is increasingly facing competition from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and foundries investing in advanced packaging technologies. OSAT companies, which focus on the back-end of the manufacturing process, suffer disproportionately during downturns as OEMs and foundries bring more testing and packaging back in-house, significantly cutting outsourcing demand. We forecast the OSAT industry's 2017 revenue to grow by the mid-single-digits (2016: 2%-3%) to USD27bn-USD28bn with ASP to decline by 3%-5%. Consolidation Benefits in Medium Term: The benefits from on-going consolidation in the OSAT industry may be realised only in the medium term in the form of higher capacity utilisation, better bargaining power and more stable ASPs. Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. (BBB/RWN) plans to acquire the second-largest OSAT company, Silicon Precision Industry Ltd, to create the largest OSAT company with a revenue market share of 29%. Third-largest Amkor Technology acquired J-Devices in 2015 and increased its market share to 15%. JCET acquired STATS in 2015 for USD780m and now has a combined market share of 10%. Bond Rated Higher Than IDR: We rate STATS's 8.5% USD425m secured bond two notches above its IDR to reflect superior recovery benefits of the security package, which covers principally all of STATS's group assets outside China and Thailand. About 74% of STATS's group assets are held at the subsidiaries providing security. The guarantors on the bond generate about 75% of STATS's group revenue and EBITDA. As of 30 September 2016, the non-guarantor subsidiaries had USD28m of debt and approximately USD192m of trade payables. Tight Liquidity: JCET group's liquidity is stretched with cash balance of USD440m (CNY2.8bn) and undrawn committed bank facilities of USD26m at end-September 2016, which are insufficient to pay for short-term debt of USD845m. We expect the group to have a liquidity shortfall of about USD700m in 2016. However, we expect JCET group to continue to enjoy strong support from Chinese banks and it should be able to refinance its short-term debt. JCET plans to use the USD400m equity injection from SMIC to repay part of the short-term debt. STATS needs liquidity support from JCET given its likely FCF deficit of USD70m-80m in 2016. It needs to maintain a minimum cash balance of at least USD60m-USD70m (cash at end-September: USD96m). STATS is currently in breach of a maintenance covenant of debt/EBITDA of 4.0x on its USD315m bank facilities. The bank has temporarily waived the covenant and has asked JCET to infuse equity to lower the leverage ratio. JCET provided USD30m to support liquidity at STATS in 3Q16. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer include: - Group's revenue to grow by around 10%-12% in 2016. Revenue to rise by around 15% in 2017, driven by the fast-growing SiP business and recovery in STATS's revenue. - Group's EBITDA margin to decline to 16%-17% in 2017-18 (2015: 18%) mainly due to an increasing share in the revenue mix of the fast-growing SiP business, which has lower margin of 10%. - 2016 capex of USD700m. Capex of USD500m during 2017-18. - STATS to relocate its Shanghai facility to Jiangyin (within JCET's existing facility) in 2017. It will receive USD49m and USD65m in compensation in 2016 and 2017 respectively. We have assumed that the amount will be used for relocation expenses during the same period. - Our rating case assumes that the CSRC approves the capital changes and SMIC's equity injection. RATING SENSITIVITIES Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - JCET's cash flows are lower than our expectations, leading to its consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage deteriorating above 4.5x on a sustained basis, even if the CSRC approves the capital changes. - The CSRC rejects the plan for IC fund and SMIC to swap their shares and SMIC's additional equity investment, or liquidity deteriorates further. - JCET's loss of control and/or majority board representation in STATS and its holding companies. Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action: - We may assign a Stable Outlook to the 'B+' IDRs if CSRC approves the share swap plan by IC fund and SMIC along with SMIC's additional equity, provided financial performance is sufficient to ensure that JCET's consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage is below 4.5x. - We may upgrade the IDRs to 'BB-' if the CSRC approves the capital changes and the business improves such that JCET's consolidated FFO-adjusted leverage is likely to be sustained below 3.5x. Contact: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Janice Chong Director +65 6796 7241 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 05 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1015090 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001