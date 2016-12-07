Fitch: Turkish Bank Outlook Negative Amid Macro, Political Risks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Turkish Banks here LONDON, December 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the Turkish bank sector Outlook for 2017 to Negative from Stable. We expect heightened risks to political stability and the operating environment to put pressure on bank credit fundamentals and increase the potential for further currency and interest-rate volatility. High levels of short-term foreign-currency wholesale funding leave banks exposed to significant refinancing risks and swings in investor sentiment towards Turkish country risks. Political uncertainty, as demonstrated by July's attempted coup, is likely to undermine Turkey's longer-term economic performance and bank asset quality. Foreign-currency lending makes up about a third of total loans and is at risk as the Turkish lira has fallen sharply since 2013 and could fall further. Many borrowers are likely to be hedged only in the fairly short term or partially. SME lending is significant at about a quarter of the portfolio and is particularly sensitive to slower growth. Problems could also arise from relatively small segments, such as tourism, which has been hit by worsening security conditions, and energy, which has been under pressure from low energy prices and the weak lira. However, we forecast the sector's non-performing loans ratio will increase only moderately to about 4% at end-2017 from 3.3% at end-9M16. The economy is still growing and the fairly long-term nature of most foreign-currency loans mean they will season relatively slowly. Regulatory forbearance also supports a gradual increase in the bad debt ratio. Nevertheless, performing 'watch list' loans that have been restructured are likely to continue to rise to reflect a weakening of asset quality. Single-name concentrations could also push up our non-performing loans ratio forecast. Turkish banks rely heavily on short-term external funding, but this risk is long-standing and financing has been resilient in the aftermath of July's attempted coup. Nevertheless, funding costs could increase further in 2017, depending on investor sentiment and perception of Turkish country risks, while investor demand and rollover rates could also weaken. We believe Fitch-rated banks have the ability to raise sufficient foreign-currency liquidity to service their foreign debt for up to a year, although prolonged market closure would put pressure on their liquidity and on Turkey's external finances more generally. The move to a Negative rating Outlook was also influenced by the fact that about 80% of Fitch-rated Turkish banks are on Negative Outlook, largely to reflect the sovereign rating Outlook. The Negative Outlook reflects the potential for a deterioration in the government's ability to provide support for state-owned banks and for a downgrade of the Country Ceiling for foreign-owned banks. For privately owned banks, Negative Outlooks reflect the negative impact of a weakening operating environment on standalone credit profiles. For further details see our report "2017 Outlook: Turkish Banks" at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link. Contact: Lindsey Liddell Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1008 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Cynthia Chan Head of Fitch Wire Credit Policy Group +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 