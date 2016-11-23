Fitch Rates OCBC's Inaugural Covered Bonds 'AAA(EXP)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp - Mortgage Covered Bonds here SEOUL/SYDNEY, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a 'AAA(EXP)' rating to Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp's (OCBC; AA-/Stable/F1+) inaugural series of mortgage covered bonds. The Outlook is Stable. Covered bonds issued from the programme are expected to comply with the requirements of Monetary Authority of Singapore's (MAS) Notice 648. KEY RATING DRIVERS The expected rating is based on OCBC's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'AA-', an Issuer Default Rating (IDR) Uplift of zero notches, a Payment Continuity Uplift (PCU) of six notches, a recovery uplift of one notch and the asset percentage (AP) to be disclosed in the issuer's investor report, which is expected to be equal to or lower than Fitch's 'AAA breakeven AP of 86%. This AP supports a 'AA+' tested rating on a probability-of-default basis and a 'AAA' rating after giving credit for recoveries from the cover assets given a default of the covered bonds. The Outlook on the covered bonds reflects the four-notch buffer against the downgrade of the bank's IDR. The 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86.0% corresponds to a breakeven overcollateralisation (OC) of 16.3% and is driven by the asset disposal loss of 18.6%. This reflects the significant asset and liability mismatch expected upon issuance from the programme. The weighted average (WA) life of the cover assets is 11 years and the liability assumed in Fitch's analysis is five years. The credit loss contributes 3.4% and the cash flow component reduces the 'AAA' breakeven OC by 5.7%, due to the available excess spread modelled by Fitch in the programme. The IDR uplift assigned is zero notches. Under the banking regulations in Singapore, the option to resolve an authorised bank is possible as part of MAS' supervisory powers; however, the power to bail in creditors is not contemplated under the current framework. Therefore, OCBC's Long-Term IDR is the floor for its covered bond rating. Fitch has assigned a PCU of six notches to OCBC's covered bonds programme. This reflects the principal protection in the form of an extendible maturity of 12 months on the expected issuance Fitch has assumed in its analysis, which is envisaged in the documentation to help make timely payments on the covered bonds. The programme also provides for a three-month reserve for interest payments and senior expenses. The recovery uplift assigned is capped at one notch, as Fitch expects the programme to be significantly exposed to foreign-exchange risk from recoveries given default of the covered bonds. This is because the assets are denominated in Singapore dollars, while the covered bonds are to be denominated in other currencies. Currency risk will be hedged for the length of the liabilities, but we expect those hedges to terminate in the event of a covered bond default, so that the longer dated Singapore-dollar asset cash flows would provide recoveries in a different currency than the initial covered bond. At 31 October 2016, the cover pool consisted of 8,883 prime Singapore private residential mortgages equivalent to SGD6.1bn. The WA loan to value ratio (LVR) is 58.5%, the Fitch calculated WA indexed LVR is 58.3% and the portfolio is 56 months seasoned. By current balance, 40.0% of the loans are for investment purpose and 69.7% of the loans are linked to the Central Provident Fund (CPF). The cover pool comprises 59.5% loans secured by condominium, 27.2% by apartments and 13.3% by houses and other properties. Fitch has applied a variation from its cover asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) assumptions, which provide for refinancing stress on standard mortgage cover assets in Singapore should they be sold to meet covered bond payments. A portion of the cover pool that are CPF-linked loans are subject to potentially higher sales costs because they require CPF Board consent or court approval to transfer the CPF-linked loans to a third party. Fitch believes that a potential buyer would want to be compensated for the additional cost in purchasing these CPF-linked loans. For CPF-linked loans, Fitch considered an additional stressed refinancing rate differential of 25bp above Singapore's mortgage RSL. In a 'AA+' stress scenario, Fitch tested the cash flows for timely payment by applying an RSL of 251bp instead of 234bp, based on the pro-rata value of the CPF-linked loans to the cover pools. RATING SENSITIVITIES The covered bonds of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp would be vulnerable to downgrade if the relied-upon asset percentage (AP) rises above the 'AAA' breakeven AP of 86% or if the bank's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) falls below 'BBB+'. If the AP in the programme rises to the maximum 97% contractual AP stipulated in the programme documents, the rating on the programme would be downgraded to 'AA', one notch above the bank's IDR. Fitch's 'AAA' breakeven AP for the covered bond rating will be affected, among others, by the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding covered bonds, which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance. Therefore the 'AAA' breakeven AP to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be assumed to remain stable over time. Contact: Primary Analyst Keum Hee Oh Director +82 2 3278 8373 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Korea Branch 9F, 97 Uisadang dae-ro Youngdeungpo-Gu Seoul, 150-737, Republic of South Korea Secondary Analyst Claire Heaton Senior Director +61 2 8256 0361 Committee Chairperson Ben McCarthy Senior Director + 612 8256 0388 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The source of information used to assess these ratings was Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. The issuer has informed Fitch that not all relevant underlying information used in the analysis of the rated bonds is public. Applicable Criteria APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria (pub. 30 Aug 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds (pub. 01 Sep 2016) here Counterparty Criteria for Structured Finance and Covered Bonds: Derivative Addendum (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Covered Bonds Rating Criteria (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Fitch's Cover Asset Refinancing Spread Level (RSL) Assumptions - Excel File (pub. 26 Oct 2016) here Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 15 Jul 2016) here 