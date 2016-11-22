Fitch Affirms China at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed China's Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A+' with a Stable Outlook. The issue ratings on China's senior unsecured foreign- and local-currency bonds are also affirmed at 'A+'. The Country Ceiling is affirmed at 'A+'. The Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs have been affirmed at 'F1+'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation of the ratings and Outlook reflects the following key rating drivers: China's robust external finances and strong macroeconomic track record continue to support the sovereign rating at its current level of 'A+'. Nevertheless, the country's recent economic growth trajectory has been accompanied by a build-up of imbalances and vulnerabilities that poses risks to its basic economic and financial stability. Fitch believes that China retains the administrative and financial resources to address these imbalances without a disorderly adjustment, but its capacity to do so is reducing as time passes without them being addressed. In the agency's assessment, vulnerabilities will rise over our 2016-18 forecast horizon, as policy settings continue to prioritise rapid economic growth over macroeconomic stability. Debt levels across the broader economy continue to rise rapidly, with official measures of aggregate financing, excluding equity financing, rising to about 200% of GDP at end-October 2016, up from 192% at end-2015 and 114% at end-2008. Fitch's Financial Institutions team has estimated the true value could be even higher at above 250%. The authorities have acknowledged the need to address these growing vulnerabilities, and have responded with a suite of reform measures, including supply side reforms and a debt-to-equity swap programme, which seek to reduce system overcapacity and corporate sector leverage. Nevertheless, Fitch believes implementation risks are high, and current policy measures do not adequately address the inherent risks of an economic model that has grown dependent on credit growth rising well in excess of nominal GDP to achieve official growth targets. The agency's base-case scenario is that China's large structural vulnerabilities will translate into lower growth prospects by the end of the decade as the economy shoulders a rising debt burden. At the same time, the risks of an outright financial crisis are mitigated by the reality that a significant proportion of banks and borrowers in China's financial system are either directly owned by the state, or are heavily state-influenced, which suggests the kind of collapse in creditor confidence that might precipitate a financial crisis is unlikely. Nevertheless, these unique characteristics also expose China's sovereign balance sheet to potential risks, which are intensified by a credit intermediation mechanism heavily influenced by the prevalence of implicit government guarantees, as well as the low standalone creditworthiness of Fitch-rated banks in its financial system, as indicated by their Viability Ratings ranging from the 'bb' to 'b' categories. Fitch views public finances as a neutral factor in China's sovereign rating profile, although the direction of fiscal policy has recently become more accommodative. The agency forecasts gross general government debt (GGGD) will rise to 52.4% of GDP at end-2016, which is broadly in line with the 'A' category median of 52.1%. Fitch's GGGD figures diverge from the authorities' end-2015 official estimate of 38.9% due to the inclusion of contingent liabilities related to local government financing vehicles. Clarity on local government indebtedness has improved, but some local governments have continued to circumvent the 2014 budget law through off-budget borrowing channels. The State Council has recently reiterated its commitment to the principal of "no bailouts" for local governments in a recent circular, but the continued prevalence of off-budget quasi-fiscal activity increases fiscal risks, and complicates the assessment of China's fiscal picture when compared with other similarly rated peers. Macroeconomic performance remains a rating strength despite the gradual slowdown in growth. The country's 2012-16 average annual growth rate of 7.3% is well above both the 'A' median of 2.9% and 'AA' median of 2.4%. Fitch forecasts real GDP growth of 6.4% in 2017, down from a projected 6.7% in 2016, due to the impact of recent macro-prudential tightening measures targeting the housing market. The agency continues to see tangible evidence of China's ongoing structural rebalancing, including the fact that consumption accounted for more than two-thirds of overall growth during the first three quarters of 2016. Services sector activity, another metric by which to assess progress on rebalancing, also continues to grow rapidly. China's near-term growth prospects are further supported by the continued resilience of fixed-asset investment, retail sales, and the labour market. China's robust external finances remain its core credit strength. The country has run a structural current surplus for more than 20 years, and its foreign reserves stock of approximately USD3.1trn continues to be the world's largest. The prevalence of net capital outflows since 2014 and associated pressures on the Chinese yuan have precipitated a gradual erosion of China's sovereign external balance sheet, but not at a sufficient pace to undermine its strength compared with other 'A' category peers. Fitch estimates China's sovereign net foreign assets will decline to 29.1% of GDP at end-2016, down from 31.8% a year prior, but still well above the 'A' median of 7.1%. The agency forecasts foreign reserves coverage of approximately 16.8x current external payments, significantly in excess of both 'A' and 'AA' medians of 3.1x and 4.8x, respectively. The continued internationalisation of the yuan is positive from a ratings perspective, as it enhances external flexibility. The forthcoming inclusion of the yuan in the IMF's Currency Composition of Official Foreign Exchange Reserves (COFER) effectively bestows the Chinese yuan with reserve currency status, as it permits global central banks to treat yuan-denominated assets as official reserve holdings. While the level of yuan-denominated holdings by reserve managers is still relatively limited (1.1% of total reported holdings based on an ad-hoc IMF survey conducted in 2015), a gradual increase could provide support to China's rating profile over time, though this would likely be preceded by further liberalisation of the country's capital account. China's levels of income and development remain low compared with peers, despite nearly 40 years of rapid growth since market-oriented reforms began in 1978. Average income is around USD8,100 at market rates, or USD13,130 at purchasing-power parity, well below 'A' medians of USD17,719 and USD26,687 respectively. Standards of governance lag 'A' norms according to standard international surveys. These fundamental credit weaknesses weigh on the ratings. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns China a score equivalent to a rating of 'A' on the Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee adjusted the output from the SRM to arrive at the final Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR by applying its QO, relative to rated peers, as follows: - External Finances: +2 notches, to reflect strengths in China's external finances not captured in the SRM and the yuan's recent designation as a global reserve currency. - Structural Features: -1 notch, to reflect weakness in the banking system for which the average Viability Rating is two categories below the sovereign rating, and a Macro-Prudential Indicator (MPI) score of 3, reflecting high vulnerability to potential systemic stress. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three-year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The main factors that could lead to negative rating action, individually or collectively, are: - A continuation of policy settings that result in a further build-up of the economy's imbalances and vulnerabilities. - An adverse macroeconomic or financial shock that weakens medium-term growth prospects or negatively affects public finances. - Sustained capital outflows sufficient to erode China's external balance sheet strengths, or undermine financial stability. The main factors that could lead to positive rating action, individually or collectively, are: - Greater confidence that the debt problem in the broader economy can be resolved without a material negative impact to growth or financial stability. - Increased evidence that the economy can rebalance smoothly without experiencing a disruptive "hard landing". - Widespread adoption of the Chinese yuan as a reserve currency globally. KEY ASSUMPTIONS -Fitch assumes China's basic social and political stability is broadly maintained and that regional geopolitical risks do not escalate sharply. -The ratings assume the continuation of a broadly open global trade and financial order. 