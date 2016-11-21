Fitch Upgrades 7 Ukrainian Banks on Sovereign Rating Change

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Long-Term Foreign Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of seven Ukrainian banks to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Outlooks on six of the banks' Long-Term IDRs are Stable, the Outlook on PJSCCB Pravex-Bank (Pravex) is Negative. The banks are JSC The State Export-Import Bank of Ukraine (Ukreximbank), JSC State Savings Bank of Ukraine (Oschadbank), PJSC Alfa-Bank (ABU), Ukrsotsbank (Ukrsots), ProCredit Bank (Ukraine) (PCBU), PJSC Credit Agricole Bank (CAB) and Pravex. The banks' Viability Ratings and Ukreximbank's subordinated debt rating are not affected. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow Fitch's upgrade of Ukraine's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDRs to 'B-' from 'CCC' with Stable Outlooks and the revision of Ukraine's Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'CCC'. For more details see 'Fitch Upgrades Ukraine to 'B-'; Outlook Stable' dated 11 November 2016 at www.fitchratings.com. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The revision of the Support Rating Floors (SRFs) to 'B-' from 'No Floor' and upgrades of state-owned Ukreximbank and Oschadbank reflect Fitch's view that the Ukrainian authorities' ability to provide support to the banks, in case of need, has somewhat improved. However, it remains limited, in particular in foreign currency, as indicated by the sovereign's 'B-' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR. The propensity to provide support to these two banks remains high, in Fitch's view, particularly in local currency. This view takes into account the banks' 100%-state ownership, policy roles, high systemic importance, and the track record of capital support for the banks under different governments. The upgrades of the Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs of the five foreign-owned banks - ABU, Ukrsots, PCBU, Pravex and CAB - follows the revision of Ukraine's Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Country Ceiling captures transfer and convertibility risks and limits the extent to which support from the majority foreign shareholders of these banks can be factored into the ratings. The limited capital and currency controls introduced in Ukraine in 1H14 have since been gradually eased. The Stable Outlooks on the banks' Long-Term Foreign Currency IDRs (with the exception of Pravex) are in line with that on the Ukraine sovereign. The upgrades of the Long-Term Local Currency IDRs of PCBU, Pravex and CAB to 'B' from 'B-', i.e. one notch above the 'B-' sovereign rating, reflects the strength of the expected shareholder support for these entities. The Long-Term Local Currency IDRs also take into account Ukrainian country risks and, in particular, the risk of extreme scenarios where the banks' ability to service their local currency obligations could be constrained by regulatory action. The upgrades of these ratings reflect our view that these risks have now decreased. The affirmation of ABU's and Ukrsots' Long-Term Local Currency IDRs and ABU's senior debt ratings at 'B-' reflects Fitch's view of potential support both banks' may receive from other assets controlled by their main shareholders, including their sister bank, Russia-based OJSC Alfa-Bank (AB; BB+/Negative). The probability of support is limited, in Fitch's view, due to the banks' indirect relationship with other Alfa Group assets and the mixed track record of support (for ABU) from the shareholders. The Negative Outlooks on Pravex and the downgrade of its National Rating to 'AA+(ukr)' from 'AAA(ukr)' reflect the likelihood of the bank's ultimate sale and hence the probable reduction in potential shareholder support. Pravex is currently fully owned by Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (Intesa, BBB+/Negative). The bank has been up for sale since early 2014, although with little apparent progress so far with its disposal and the absence of any named potential buyer. The affirmation of PCBU and CAB's National Ratings reflects Fitch's view that they remain among the strongest entities in Ukraine. The upgrade of Ukreximbank's and Oschadbank's National Ratings to 'AA(ukr)' from 'AA-(ukr)' and the downgrade of ABU's and Ukrsots' National Ratings to 'AA(ukr)' from 'AA+(ukr)' reflects a recalibration of the National Rating scale following the upgrade of the Ukrainian sovereign. ABU and Ukrsots are both ultimately owned by ABH Holdings S.A. (ABHH), which is part of Alfa Group's financial business and is the owner of several other banking subsidiaries, mostly in CIS. In October 2016, Ukrsots' former owner, UniCredit S.p.A. (UniCredit, BBB+/Negative), transferred its 99.9% share in Ukrsots to ABHH in exchange for 9.9% of ABHH's shares. PCBU is controlled (94% of voting stock) by Germany's ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA. (BBB/Stable). CAB is fully owned by Credit Agricole S.A. (A/Positive). RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS, NATIONAL RATINGS, SENIOR DEBT, SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The IDRs and senior debt ratings of all seven banks and the SRFs of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank are highly correlated with the sovereign's credit profile. The ratings could be downgraded and SRFs revised downwards in case of a sovereign downgrade. The banks' IDRs and debt ratings could also be downgraded in case of restrictions being imposed on their ability to service their obligations (not currently expected by Fitch). A significant weakening of the ability and/or propensity of shareholders to provide support (not the base case scenario for Fitch) could also result in downgrades. A further sovereign upgrade would likely result in an upgrade of the ratings of CAB and PCBU. A sovereign upgrade could also result in an upgrade of Pravex (if the sale of the bank appears remote at that time) and of Ukreximbank and Oschadbank (if Fitch takes the view that the sovereign's ability to provide support to the banks in foreign currency has also materially improved). If the sale of Pravex goes ahead, we will review the bank's ratings, taking into account an assessment of the ability and propensity of the new shareholder to provide assistance. If the sale does not go through or is further significantly delayed, the bank's IDRs will remain sensitive to the factors above. The rating actions are as follows: Ukreximbank: Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt of Biz Finance PLC: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR4' Subordinated debt of Biz Finance PLC: 'C'/Recovery Rating 'RR5', unaffected Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'No Floor' Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'AA(ukr)' from 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Oschadbank: Long-Term Foreign Currency and Local Currency IDRs: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt of SSB No.1 PLC: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', Recovery Rating affirmed at 'RR4' Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor: revised to 'B-' from 'No Floor' Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected National Long-Term rating: upgraded to 'AA(ukr)' from 'AA-(ukr)'; Outlook Stable PJSC Alfa-Bank: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured local currency debt: affirmed at 'B-'/'RR4'/, downgraded to 'AA(ukr)' from 'AA+(ukr)' Senior unsecured local currency market linked securities: affirmed at 'B-(emr)'/'RR4'; downgraded to 'AA(ukr)(emr)' from 'AA+(ukr)(emr)' Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'AA(ukr)' from 'AA+(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Ukrsotsbank: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B-', Stable Outlook Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: 'cc', unaffected National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'AA(ukr)' from 'AA+(ukr)'; Outlook Stable ProCredit Bank (Ukraine): Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-', Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C' Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: 'ccc', unaffected National Long-Term rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Pravex: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', Outlook Negative Long-Term Local Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'', Outlook Negative Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: 'cc', unaffected National Long-Term rating: downgraded to 'AA+(ukr)' from 'AAA(ukr)', Outlook Negative CAB: Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC', Outlook Stable Long-Term Local Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-', Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'C' Short-Term Local Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' Support Rating: affirmed at '5' Viability Rating: 'b-', unaffected National Long-Term Rating: affirmed at 'AAA(ukr)'; Outlook Stable Contact: Primary Analysts Olga Ignatieva (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, Ukrsots, CAB) Senior Director +7 495 956 6906 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Anton Lopatin (Pravex, ProCredit (Ukraine)) Director +7 495 956 7096 Fitch Ratings Moscow Valovaya str., 26 Moscow Alexander Danilov (ABU) Senior Director +7 495 956 2408 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Moscow Secondary Analysts Sergey Popov (Ukreximbank, Oschadbank, ABU, Ukrsots) Associate Director +7 495 956 9981 Anna Erachina (Pravex, ProCredit (Ukraine), CAB) Associate Director +7 495 956 7063 Committee Chairperson James Watson Managing Director +7 495 956 6657 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Julia Belskaya von Tell, Moscow, Tel: +7 495 956 9908, Email: julia.belskayavontell@fitchratings.com. 