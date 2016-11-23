Fitch Downgrades Mongolia's Khan Bank and XacBank to 'B-'; Affirms State Bank

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, November 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today downgraded the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) on Mongolia-based Khan Bank LLC and XacBank LLC to 'B-' from 'B' and their Viability Ratings (VR) to 'b-' from 'b'. The Outlooks on the banks' Long-Term IDRs are Stable. At the same time Fitch has affirmed State Bank LLC's Long-Term IDR at 'B-' with Stable Outlook and its VR at 'b-'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. The rating actions follow the downgrade of Mongolia's Long-Term IDRs to 'B-' from 'B' and its Country Ceiling to 'B-' from 'B' on 22 November 2016. The Outlook on the IDRs is Stable. Under Fitch's Global Bank Rating Criteria the Country Ceiling of a sovereign constrains a bank's IDR. For more details on the downgrade of Mongolia's ratings, please see <a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1015169">Fitch Downgrades Mongolia to 'B-'; Outlook Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRS and VRS The downgrade in Mongolia's sovereign ratings, which reflects a substantial fiscal deterioration and heightened external liquidity risks, affects the banks' credit profiles because they have significant government exposure through securities and claims on the central bank from swap agreements to hedge their large foreign-currency mismatches. Access to funding from international financial institutions remains available, albeit at higher costs. We see increased pressure on all three banks' funding and liquidity profiles, which could deteriorate significantly if the sovereign were to fail to obtain access to funding from bilateral and multilateral agencies, although this is not Fitch's base-case scenario. We expect the banks' asset quality to continue to worsen due to the weak operating environment amid possible fiscal and monetary tightening measures, slower economic growth in Mongolia and China, and continued depreciation of the local currency against the US dollar (22% in the year to date). We expect commodity prices and FDI to remain low. Our assessment also reflects the banks' large share of assets with strong linkages to the sovereign and sovereign-related entities, whose creditworthiness has weakened. The weaker economic environment has resulted in lower system-wide loan growth (6.7% in 9M16 compared with 16.1% in 2014), and the banks have continued to shift towards less risky lending segments, such as personal loans and mortgages. While Fitch views this as an indication of more restrained risk appetite, we believe the better risk control may not be sufficient to protect the banks' credit profiles in the face of prolonged weakness in the operating environment. State Bank's loans surged ahead of the industry growth by 23.9% in 9M16 due to its participation in a government programme to provide subsidised loans to herders; while loan growth at Khan Bank was modest at 3.4% and loans at XacBank fell 2.7%. We expect the banks' profitability to be restrained by rising loan impairment charges, higher funding costs and subsidised lending at below-market interest rates to certain segments. These will be partly offset by higher returns on the banks' holdings of government securities following a policy-rate increase of 450bp in August 2016. The banks continued to build up loss absorption buffers due to the more stringent regulatory capital requirements, with their weighted average Fitch Core Capital ratio increasing to 15.3% at end-June 2016 and weighted average reserve coverage increasing to 72.9%. Nevertheless, the banks' capital ratios would be lower if we were to adjust for lower risk-weight assigned to certain subsidised loans and construction loans. In addition, they benefit from zero-risk weighting on their sovereign exposure. The affirmation of State Bank's VR reflects our view that its intrinsic credit profile continues to be commensurate with the 'b-' category. State Bank's risk profile is more aligned to that of the sovereign given its high interconnectedness with the government. The bank's profitability is lower than its peers' and is under pressure from its faster growth in the riskier agricultural sector, where loan interest margins are capped under government's subsidised programmes, and what we believe to be non-recurring profit gained from the specific swap arrangement with the central bank. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The affirmation of Khan Bank's and State Bank's Support Ratings (SR) and Support Rating Floors (SRF) reflect Fitch's view that the sovereign's propensity to provide extraordinary support remains unchanged given their domestic systemic importance and high proportion of retail deposit funding. In addition, State Bank is 100% owned by the government. The equalisation of the SRFs of Khan Bank and State Bank with the sovereign's IDR also takes into account the heightened contagion risk from deposit runs if sovereign support did not flow through to the banks, when necessary. Fitch has downgraded XacBank's SRF to 'No Floor' from 'B-', reflecting the view that sovereign support can no longer be relied upon. This reflects our expectation that the sovereign would favour Khan Bank and State Bank over XacBank given the latter's relatively higher proportion of wholesale funding, which could be forced to share in the losses in a systemic crisis. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRS and VRS The ratings are sensitive to changes in the sovereign rating, the Country Ceiling and Fitch's expectation of the sovereign's willingness to provide support to the banks. A downgrade in the VRs of Khan Bank and State Bank, which, for example, could stem from rapid asset-quality deterioration, erosion of capital or liquidity stress, is not likely to result in a downgrade in their IDRs as those are underpinned by our expectation for sovereign support. In contrast, a downgrade in XacBank's VR is likely to lead to a downgrade in its IDR. A significant improvement in the operating environment and asset-quality metrics would be required for any positive rating actions on Khan Bank and XacBank. An upgrade in State Bank's ratings is unlikely given the pressure on its profitability and less diversified funding structure. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS A perceived change in the sovereign's propensity to provide support or a further weakening of its ability to provide support, likely indicated through a downgrade, could result in a revision of the SRFs of Khan Bank and State Bank to 'No Floor'. XacBank's SRF could be reinstated if we were to take any positive rating actions on the sovereign's ratings. The rating actions are as follows: Khan Bank LLC Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-' XacBank LLC Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR downgraded to 'B-' from 'B'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating downgraded to 'b-' from 'b' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' State Bank LLC Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'B-'; Outlook Stable Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-' Support Rating affirmed at '5' Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'B-' Contact: Primary Analyst Ivan Lin Associate Director +852 2263 9984 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F, Man Yee Building 68 Dex Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Shanice Lu +852 2263 9924 Committee Chairperson Parson Singha Senior Director +66 2108 0151 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 