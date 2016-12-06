Fitch: Stable Outlook for Austrian Banks; Benefits from CEE and Restructuring

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2017 Outlook: Austrian Banks here FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) The Outlook for the Austrian banking sector is Stable, reflecting positive momentum given restructuring progress and benign economic trends in Austria and central and eastern Europe (CEE), Fitch Ratings says. Domestic returns remain modest but banks' efforts to raise cost-efficiency could gradually strengthen profitability. Banks have become increasingly domestically-focussed following restructuring, with only Erste Group and Raiffeisen Bank International (RBI) retaining large presences in CEE. The reduced presence in CEE should support earnings stability, but also put pressure on profitability, given the Austrian market's low growth potential and low-margin nature. The sector is working to strengthen profitability but progress varies, and has focused more on cutting high fixed costs than on improving pricing discipline. BAWAG's strong profitability is helped by its reduced reliance on the relatively small, highly competitive Austrian market via acquisitions in Western Europe. VB-Verbund will complete the mergers of its primary banks in 3Q17, and Bank Austria is now a domestically-focussed bank following the transfer of its CEE assets to UniCredit in 3Q16. Cost-cutting is likely to attract more management attention for these banks in 2017. RBI's planned merger with its parent Raiffeisen Zentralbank AG should bring more limited cost and capital benefits than its CEE deleveraging, which it also intends to complete in 2017. Erste is the only big Austrian bank that has not engaged in material restructuring, although we note less urgency to reform compared with some peers, notably VB-Verbund pre-crisis. Erste's aggressive CEE de-risking since 2013 also makes efficiency issues in Austria less pressing. Loan impairment charges are likely to remain modest in light of the robust Austrian economy. We forecast GDP growth of 1.6% in both 2017 and 2018, and unemployment to rise slightly to a still solid 6.1% in 2017. The sector will also benefit from more accommodating Austrian authorities, which decided in 2016 to reduce Austria's banking levy. In addition, the agreement reached in 3Q16 between Austria and creditors of HETA Asset Resolution AG should gradually restore international investor confidence in Austrian banks. We expect recovering and more balanced profits from CEE in 2017, owing to a stabilisation in Russia, stable and strong contributions from the Czech Republic and Slovakia, and improved prospects across most other EU CEE markets, notably Romania and Hungary. Lower risks from CEE operations should result in more moderate loan impairment charges. Erste and RBI remain vulnerable to adverse regulatory actions driven by the political environment in CEE. Tensions have eased in Hungary, but recent borrower-friendly laws could dent the good earnings prospects in Romania. A punitive bank tax is challenging profitability in Poland, and could affect RBI's ability to sell its bank subsidiary as planned. The sector outlook is sensitive to banks' ability to restore price discipline and cut costs to mitigate high competition and low interest rates in Austria, particularly for domestic-focused banks. A firm recovery in Russia and Ukraine, and a continued positive trend in most CEE markets (especially Romania and Hungary) will be necessary to confirm the restoration of Austrian banks' risk/return profile in CEE to a reasonable level. The full report, '2017 Outlook: Austrian Banks' is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above. Contact: Patrick Rioual Director +49 69 76 80 76 123 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Krista Davies Director +44 20 3530 1579 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. 