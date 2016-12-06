Fitch Affirms South African Banks at 'BBB-'; Revises Outlooks to Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Fitch Affirms South African Banks; Revises Outlooks to Negative - Rating Action Report here LONDON, December 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Absa Bank Limited (Absa), FirstRand Bank Limited (FRB), Investec Bank Limited (Investec), Nedbank Limited (Nedbank), and Standard Bank of South Africa (SBSA) at 'BBB-'. The agency has also revised the Outlook on all banks' Long-Term IDRs to Negative from Stable. The Outlook change follows the revision on the Outlook of the South African sovereign rating to Negative on 25 November 2016, see "Fitch Revises South Africa's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at 'BBB-' on www.fitchratings.com). Fitch has also affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of the bank holding companies, Barclays Africa Group Limited (BAGL), Standard Bank Group Limited (SBG), Nedbank Group Limited (NedGroup) and Investec Limited (IL), at 'BBB-' respectively and revised their Outlooks to Negative (from Stable). A full list of rating actions is given in the rating action report above. KEY RATING DRIVERS IDRs AND VIABILITY RATINGS The IDRs of the banks' (and their holding companies) are driven by standalone creditworthiness, as defined by the respective institutions' Viability Ratings (VR). The banks' VRs are capped by the South African sovereign rating (BBB-/Negative) due to the majority of their operations being in South Africa and their high exposure to domestic sovereign debt relative to capital. This explains the revision of the Outlooks on the banks' Long-Term IDRs to Negative, mirroring that of the sovereign rating. The banks' VRs balance the risks of a weakening operating environment, which has a high influence on all VRs, with still resilient company profiles and strong franchises, through which they hold over 90% of banking assets. Furthermore, we view all banks' business models as diverse, with the benefit of strong management, and robust governance and risk management frameworks. These factors underpin sound financial metrics, in particular capitalisation and still healthy earnings generation, which can offset expected rises in loan impairments. Although we expect absolute earnings to continue to rise, we believe that growth will be slower and profitability metrics to decline over the next 12 to 18 months. Fitch expects sector asset quality to deteriorate moderately in 2017, due to weaker domestic conditions, including slower growth, higher interest rates and rising inflation as well as risks to operations in rest of Africa. As a consequence, we expect the industry's impaired loan ratio to rise to around 4% by end-2017, but within tolerable levels for the banks' ratings. Our base case forecasts no material problems in the domestic real estate sector affecting banks' sizeable residential and commercial mortgage books. If this was to occur impaired loan ratios could increase rapidly. Funding and liquidity remains sound as banks are funded mainly in local currency, and in customer deposits. Fitch-calculated loans-to-deposit ratios are healthy and averaged 100% at end-June 2016. However, funding is primarily short-term, with a high reliance on wholesale deposits, which form a large part of banks' funding profiles. Wholesale deposits include retail savings and investments made through pension funds, insurance companies and money managers, reflecting the sector's unique savings structure. However, flight risk of these funds is to some extent mitigated by the closed rand system. National discretion has helped banks to meet phased-in Basel III Liquidity Coverage Ratio requirements. It is also likely to help banks meet future Net Stable Funding Ratio requirements in full, which was previously thought to be a challenge for all banks. NATIONAL RATINGS National Ratings reflect the creditworthiness of an issuer relative to the best credit in South Africa. The National Ratings of all banks and their respective holding companies have been affirmed and are driven by their respective Long-Term Local Currency IDRs. SUPPORT RATINGS AND SUPPORT RATING FLOORS The Support Ratings (SR) of Absa, FRB, Investec, Nedbank and SBSA are all affirmed at '3', reflecting Fitch's view of a moderate probability of sovereign support from the South African authorities for the banks, if required. Their SRs and Support Rating Floors (SRF) factor in the proposed enactment of resolution legislation in South Africa, which could allow senior creditors to be "bailed-in" to recapitalise a failing bank. However, Fitch continues to factor in some sovereign support propensity, as the South African authorities are likely to retain the flexibility to provide extraordinary support in the interest of financial stability. NedGroup's and BAGL's SRs of '4' reflect a limited probability of support from the institutions' respective parents, Old Mutual Plc (BBB+/Stable) and Barclays Plc (A/Stable). The SRs of both bank holding companies reflect the ultimate parents' adequate ability, but limited willingness, to support. The latter reflects the proposed sale of these groups by their respective parents, but also Fitch's expectation that the parents will continue to support the groups until completion of the respective sale processes. The SRs and SRFs of IL and SBG are affirmed at '5' and 'No Floor', respectively, as Fitch believes that support from the authorities would not extend to holding companies. SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES The long-term ratings of senior debt issued by Absa, FRB, Investec, Nedbank and SBSA are equalised with their respective issuers' Long-Term IDRs. The National long-term ratings of senior debt issued by Absa, BAGL and FRB are equalised with their respective issuers' National Long-Term Ratings. The long-term ratings of subordinated debt issued by FRB and Nedbank are one notch below their VRs to reflect higher loss severity relative to senior debt. The National long-term ratings of subordinated debt issued by BAGL, FRB and Investec are one notch below their National Long-Term Ratings, also to reflect higher loss severity relative to senior debt. RATING SENSITIVITIES IDRs AND VRs All banks' Long-Term IDRs are sensitive to a change in the VRs. An upgrade of the banks' VRs is possible if the sovereign ratings are upgraded but this is unlikely given the Negative Outlook on the sovereign rating. A downgrade of the sovereign rating would be mirrored by a corresponding action on the banks' IDRs and VRs. In addition to a sovereign downgrade, all banks' IDRs and VRs are sensitive to deterioration in asset quality in excess of Fitch's expectations. The ratings are also sensitive to significant weakening in the banks' funding and liquidity profiles. This is not the base case of Fitch given an improving trend across the sector in this respect owing to phased-in regulation. However, negative sentiment around sovereign creditworthiness may lead to a drain on liquidity in an extreme scenario and reduce access to debt capital markets for the banks, triggering a negative rating action. NATIONAL RATINGS The banks' National Ratings are sensitive to a change in the banks' creditworthiness relative to other domestic peers. SRs and SRFs The SRs and SRFs of Absa, FRB, Investec, Nedbank and SBSA are sensitive to a change in the willingness and ability of the authorities to support the banks. A downgrade of the sovereign rating may result in a downgrade and downward revision of the banks' SRs and SRFs respectively. Fitch's view of a weaker propensity to support the banks is most likely to be triggered by clear statements of commitment to utilise resolution framework to resolve troubled banks in all scenarios. The SRs and SRFs of BAGL and NedGroup are sensitive to the completion of their sale process by their respective parents, Barclays and Old Mutual, or clear statements from the parents that they will not provide extraordinary support if required, during the sale process. As holding companies, there is no upside at present for IL's and SBG's SR and SRF. SENIOR DEBT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT SECURITIES The long-term ratings of senior debt issued by Absa, FRB, Investec, Nedbank and SBSA are sensitive to a change in their Long-Term IDRs. The National long-term ratings of senior debt issued by Absa, BAGL and FRB are sensitive to a change in their National Long-Term Ratings. The long-term ratings of subordinated debt issued by FRB and Nedbank are sensitive to a change in their VRs. The National long-term ratings of subordinated debt issued by BAGL, FRB and Investec are sensitive to a change in their National Long-Term Ratings. 