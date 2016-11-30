Fitch Affirms Beijing Infrastructure Investment at 'A+'/Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, November 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Beijing Infrastructure Investment Co Ltd's (BII) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'A+' and Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR at 'F1'. The Outlook of the long-term ratings is Stable. BII's ratings are credit-linked to Fitch's internal assessment of the creditworthiness of Beijing municipality, the capital of China. This is reflected in BII's 100% municipal ownership, strong municipal government oversight and supervision, multi-year-funding integration with the municipal budget and strategic importance of BII's urban rail operation to the city. These factors indicate a strong likelihood of extraordinary support, if needed. Therefore, BII is classified as a credit-linked entity under Fitch's criteria for Rating of Public-Sector Entities. Fitch has also affirmed the ratings on BII's medium-term note programme and the notes issued by Eastern Creation Investment Holdings Ltd and Eastern Creation II Investment Holdings Ltd., which are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Beijing Infrastructure Investment (Hong Kong) Limited (BII HK), a wholly owned subsidiary of BII. In place of a guarantee, BII has granted a keepwell and liquidity support deed and a deed of equity interest purchase undertaking to ensure BII HK has sufficient assets and liquidity to meet its obligations under the note guarantee. A full list of rating action is at the end of this commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS Beijing's Strong Creditworthiness: Beijing ranks second among all cities in China in terms of gross regional product. The municipality has a robust budgetary performance, a strong and well-diversified socio-economic profile and a close relationship with the China sovereign (A+/Stable) owing to its status as the capital. The municipality's resilient property market also strengthens the municipality's fiscal flexibility. These strengths are mitigated by its moderately high municipal-related debts and contingent liabilities arising from its public sector entities. Legal Status Attribute Mid-Range: BII is registered as a local state-owned limited liability company under Chinese company law and can be liquidated. It is wholly owned by Beijing State-Owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission and is supervised by the Beijing municipal government. Strategic Importance Attribute Stronger: BII is Beijing's sole urban rail transport operator and, as such, executes the municipality's rail transportation policy. Underground rail transport has become the key solution in solving the city's traffic problems. Therefore, BII is integral to the functioning and sustainable development of Beijing municipality. Control Attribute Stronger: BII's rail network development plan needs approval from the central government's National Development and Reform Commission. BII's financing plan and debt level are also closely monitored by the municipality. BII is also required to regularly report its operational and financial results to the municipality. Multi-Year Public Funding Commitment: BII receives ongoing municipal subsidies to cover operating deficits because of its major role in Beijing's urban transport system that renders it "socially necessary". The municipality is committed to providing CNY29.5bn a year in capital grants from 2016-2045 to cover BII's funding needs for its rail network expansion plan and subsidies. Approximately 40% of BII's capex is funded by the capital injection of Beijing municipality. As such, Fitch assesses BII's integration attribute as stronger. Standalone Credit Profile: BII's standalone credit profile is weaker than its rating level due to the public service nature of its activities and its high leverage. Still, BII's strong strategic link to Beijing and oversight are reflected in a top-down ratings approach, as Fitch sees a strong likelihood of BII getting extraordinary state support, if needed. RATING SENSITIVITIES Linkage with Municipality: Significant changes to BII's strategic importance, a diluted municipal shareholding to below 75% or reduced explicit and implicit municipality support could lead to a wider rating gap between BII and Beijing municipality. Municipality's Creditworthiness: Negative rating action could stem from a weaker fiscal performance or heightened indebtedness of the municipality. This could lead to a lowering of Fitch's internal assessment of Beijing's creditworthiness and, as a result, of BII's ratings. The full list of rating actions is as follows: BII Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F1' Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'A+'; Outlook Stable Eastern Creation Investment Holdings Ltd USD300m 3.625% senior unsecured notes due 2019 affirmed at 'A+' Eastern Creation II Investment Holdings Ltd. USD6bn medium term note programme affirmed at 'A+' CNY1.2bn 3.750% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A+' USD700m 2.625% senior unsecured notes due 2017 affirmed at 'A+' USD300m 3.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'A+' EUR500m 1.000% senior unsecured notes due 2018 affirmed at 'A+' Contact: Primary Analyst Terry Gao Director +852 2263 9972 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Lin Pei Associate Director +852 2263 9912 Tertiary Analyst Ark Huang Analyst +86 21 5097 3153 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +34 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Rating of Public-Sector Entities - Outside the United States (pub. 22 Feb 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1015530 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001