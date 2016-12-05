Fitch Affirms Dai-ichi Life's IFS Rating at 'A+'; Outlook Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/HONG KONG, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed The Dai-ichi Life Insurance Company, Limited's (Dai-ichi Life) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'A+' with a Negative Outlook and its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' with a Stable Outlook. Fitch has also affirmed at 'A-' Dai-ichi Life's USD1.3bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes with interest deferral options issued in March 2011, its USD1bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes with interest deferral options issued in October 2014 and its USD2.5bn cumulative perpetual subordinated notes with interest deferral options issued in July 2016. KEY RATING DRIVERS Dai-ichi Life's ratings reflect strong capital adequacy, a successful international expansion, steady growth in the more profitable domestic "third" (health) sector and a well-established brand as Japan's second-largest life insurer. However, its capital adequacy is susceptible to interest-rate and stock-market volatility due to the duration mismatch between assets and liabilities as well as a high investment exposure to domestic equities (equity holdings/adjusted equity of 121% at end-September 2016). Dai-ichi Life's successful international expansion, which began in 2011, has pushed its global diversification above the threshold at which it may be rated above the Japanese sovereign (Long-Term Local-Currency IDR: A/Negative), as outlined in Fitch's methodology. Dai-ichi managed the integration of Australia-based TAL Group, whose core business is life insurance, and US-based Protective Life Corporation (Protective, IFS Ratings of primary life insurance subsidiaries, such as Protective Life Insurance Company: A+/Negative). Dai-ichi Life disclosed that it derived more than 20% of its consolidated annualised premiums in-force from outside Japan (mainly from the US and Australia) in the financial year ended-March 2016 (FYE16). This is considerably more than other Japanese life insurers and Fitch expects Dai-ichi Life's international insurance businesses to continue to steadily grow, partly supported by Protective's sustainable organic growth. The agency will monitor any integration and governance risks that could possibly arise from Dai-ichi Life's international M&As. Dai-ichi Life has achieved the necessary international business diversification to counterbalance its heavy Japanese government debt holdings (30% at end-March 2016; consolidated basis). This allows the insurer's rating to be up to one notch higher than the sovereign rating. Fitch has maintained a Negative Outlook on Dai-ichi Life's IFS Rating to ensure the rating is capped at a maximum of one notch above Japan's rating. However, the agency maintains the Outlook for the company's Long-Term IDR at Stable because its Long-Term IDR can exceed the sovereign rating by up to one notch, according to Fitch's methodology. RATING SENSITIVITIES An upgrade of the IFS Rating is unlikely in the near-term as it is constrained by the sovereign rating, which is on Negative Outlook. Conversely, if the rating on Japan is lowered, the IFS Rating on the insurer is also likely to be lowered. However, the subordinated debts' ratings will remain at 'A-', even if Dai-ichi Life's IFS Rating and Long-Term IDR are downgraded to 'A-', because of the sovereign downgrade, according to Fitch's methodology. Downgrade rating triggers include a major erosion of capitalisation, deterioration in profitability and volatility in the embedded value. Specifically, a downgrade could occur if Dai-ichi Life's consolidated solvency margin ratio falls below 600% (853% at end-September 2016), consolidated financial leverage rises above 25% (6% at end-March 2016) or its (standalone basis) core profit margin declines below 10% (14% in 1HFYE17) for a prolonged period. Contact: Primary Analyst Teruki Morinaga Director +81 3 3288 2781 Fitch Ratings Japan Limited Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F 4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083 Secondary Analyst Akane Nishizaki Associate Director +852 2263 9942 Committee Chairperson Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments: -Adjusted equity: contingency reserve and price fluctuation reserve are regarded as core capital for Japanese insurers and treated as adjusted equity. -Non-linked technical life provisions: contingency reserve is deducted from technical life provisions. Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 