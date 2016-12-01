Fitch Affirms PT Solusi Tunas at 'BB-'/'A+(idn)'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/JAKARTA, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Indonesia-based tower operator PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk's (STP) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) of 'BB-', senior unsecured rating of 'BB-' and National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(idn)'. The Outlook on the issuer ratings is Stable. Fitch has also affirmed Pratama Agung Pte. Ltd.'s USD300m 6.25% guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2020 at 'BB-'. The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by STP and are therefore rated at the same level as STP's Long-Term IDR. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this commentary. 'A' National Ratings denote expectations of low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. However, changes in circumstances or economic conditions may affect the capacity for timely repayment to a greater degree than is the case for financial commitments denoted by a higher rated category. KEY RATING DRIVERS Credit Profile Intact: STP's ratings reflect its long-term cash-flow visibility and moderate counterparty risk, with investment-grade telcos accounting for 65% of its revenue in 9M16. Fitch expects STP's credit profile to remain intact, although a possible discontinuation of lease payments by internet service provider PT Internux could remove around 5%-6% of its annual revenue. Receivables from Internux rose to IDR141bn (8% of revenue) at end-September 2016, with restructured payments scheduled to resume towards end-2016. The Stable Outlook reflects our expectations that STP's FFO-adjusted net leverage will be around 5.0x-5.3x in 2016-2018 (2015: 4.8x), below the 5.5x threshold at which we are likely to take a negative rating action. Limited Free Cash Flow: STP's free cash flow (FCF) generation is likely to be limited in 2016 and 2017 because of high interest cost and the possibility of a protracted delay in lease rentals from Internux. In addition, we expect slower tower growth in 2017 and 2018 in light of ongoing cost-cutting measures by its largest tenant, PT XL Axiata Tbk (BBB/Stable). Our forecast assumes STP adds 300-350 towers and around 600 tenancies yearly, which translates into IDR700bn-730bn in annual capex. Organic-Driven Growth: Fitch does not expect STP to undertake large debt-funded acquisitions given the low headroom on its incurrence covenant (net debt/last quarter annualised EBITDA of 5.5x) in its unsecured bond documents. STP's strategy to monetise its fibre optic backbone (2,600km as at end-September 2016) through long-term lease contracts could provide revenue growth and diversification. In 9M16, the tower business accounted for 90% of revenue and the fibre business 10%. Hedging In Place: Approximately 87% of STP's debt was US-dollar denominated as at end-September 2016. STP fully hedged the principal through currency swaps, mitigating its exposure to rupiah depreciation. Only 57% of the interest payment was hedged against forex risk, but this is partly offset by STP's USD3m of annual tower revenue from PT Hutchison Indonesia Tbk, which provides a natural hedge. Size, Leverage Drive Ratings: STP's ratings continue to be driven by its smaller size of under 7,000 towers and slower tower growth relative to Indonesia's top-two tower companies, PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia (BBB-/AAA(idn)/Stable) and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk (BB-/AA-(idn)/Stable). Fitch expects STP's net leverage on a hedged basis to be much higher than Protelindo's net leverage of under 3.0x, but slightly lower than TBI's 5.8x. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for the issuer include: - Revenue to grow at around mid-single-digit rates in 2017 and 2018. - Yearly addition of 300-350 towers and around 600 tenancies. - Discontinuation of lease payments and no recovery of receivables from Internux. - Stable operating EBITDA margins of 83%-84%. - Capex/revenue ratio of 30%-40%. - Effective tax rate of 25%. - No dividend payments or acquisitions. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - FFO-adjusted net leverage lower than 4.0x on a sustained basis along with revenue contribution from investment-grade telcos remaining above 60%. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A debt-funded acquisition of another tower portfolio or lease defaults by weaker telcos leading to FFO-adjusted net leverage above 5.5x on a sustained basis. An increase in leverage could also result from larger-than-expected capex guidance that will reduce positive FCF. - A fall in revenue contribution from investment-grade telcos to below 50%. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: As at end-September 2016, STP had IDR289bn in unrestricted cash and no major debt due in the next 12 months. The company's liquidity is strengthened by its long-dated debt profile and IDR580bn in unutilised banking lines. The majority of STP's debt will fall due after 2018; this consists of the USD300m unsecured notes due on 24 February 2020 and a USD225m senior secured term loan due in December 2019 that it took in October 2016 to refinance its existing borrowings. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS PT Solusi Tunas Pratama Tbk Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BB-'; Outlook Stable National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'A+(idn)'; Outlook Stable Senior unsecured rating affirmed at 'BB-' Pratama Agung Pte Ltd USD300m 6.25% guaranteed senior unsecured notes due 2020 affirmed at 'BB-'. Contact: Primary Analyst Janice Chong (International ratings) Director +65 6796 7241 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Salman Fajari Alamsyah (National ratings) Analyst Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor, Suite 2403 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5 Jakarta 12940 Secondary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings (pub. 18 Oct 2016) here Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Recovery Ratings and Notching Criteria for Non-Financial Corporate Issuers (pub. 21 Nov 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1015624 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001