Fitch Maintains ASE on Rating Watch Negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, December 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has maintained the Rating Watch Negative (RWN) on Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc.'s (ASE) 'BBB' Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR), 'BBB' senior unsecured rating and 'A+(twn)' National Long-Term Rating. The agency has simultaneously maintained the RWN on the 'BBB' rating on Anstock II Limited's USD300m 2.125% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2017. Today's action follows the joint statement issued by ASE and Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd. (SPIL) on 18 November 2016 that said the Taiwan Fair Trade Commission has approved the merger plan of ASE and SPIL. The two parties plan to establish a holding company to own 100% of the equity interests of both ASE and SPIL. Fitch placed ASE's ratings on RWN on 17 December 2015 following ASE's proposed cash acquisition of the SPIL shares that it did not own. Both companies' boards of directors adopted the resolution to approve the merger on 30 June 2016. The merger agreement, unless consummated, will expire by 31 December 2017. The merger is subject to "no-objection" consent from anti-trust authorities in China and US and needs approval from respective shareholders' of the two companies. If the proposed merger plan proceeds, ASE's ratings are likely to be based on the consolidated credit profile of the holding company, given the strong financial, operating and strategic linkages between the two entities. The Negative Watch reflects Fitch's belief that the holding company's consolidated credit metrics may be significantly worse than those of ASE. However, this will be offset by reduction in the business risk of the combined group due to stronger market share and opportunities to achieve cost and capex synergies. The Rating Watch will be resolved when the completion of the proposed transactions is certain and the capital structure, financial profile and policies of the combined group are clear. We may affirm the ratings at their current levels with Stable Outlook or downgrade the ratings, though this is likely to be limited to a single notch. KEY RATING DRIVERS Weaker Leverage: We estimate that, if the merger proceeds and is funded entirely by debt, the holding company's consolidated pro-forma FFO-adjusted leverage could exceed 3.0x in 2017 (estimated 2016: 2.3x-2.4x), compared to our downgrade rating guideline of 2.0x for ASE on a standalone basis. We expect it will take two to three years for the group to deleverage to below 2.5x, depending on recovery in the global semiconductor industry, achievement of cost and capex synergies and the dividend policy. The proposed deal will involve swapping each ASE share for 0.5 shares of the holding company and the holding company paying TWD51 in cash per SPIL share. The offer for SPIL shares that ASE does not own, including the shares resulting from the likely conversion of SPIL's USD400m outstanding convertible bonds, would cost TWD130bn (USD4bn) in cash, which may be funded partly by ASE's cash and new debt. Stronger Position: We recognise the business benefits of the deal to ASE, in terms of improvements in market share to about 29% in the outsourced semiconductor assembly and testing industry, and opportunities to achieve cost and capex synergies to cater for the growing "system-in-package" (SiP) business. The revenue synergies may, however, be offset by some revenue losses should some customers choose to diversify some business away from the combined group. Better Financial Performance: We estimate ASE's standalone 2016 EBITDA will be around TWD54bn-55bn, or 7%-8% higher than our earlier expectations thanks to a greater contribution from more profitable assembly and test products. We expect the less-profitable Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS) segment's revenue to decline in 2016 by the mid-to-high teens percentage due to lower volumes from a wearable SiP project. KEY ASSUMPTIONS The merger is subject to regulatory and shareholders' approvals, but key Fitch forecast assumptions for the combined entity include: - Successful completion of the establishment and listing of the holding company in 2017 at the terms of the joint statement announced by both ASE and SPIL on 30 June 2016 - Semiconductor back-end market to grow by around 3%-5% in 2017 - Progressive achievement of cost and capex synergies over the medium term - Substantial cut in dividend payout in the first three years immediately after the completion of formation of the holding company RATING SENSITIVITIES Fitch plans to resolve the RWN once completion of the merger is practically certain and there is clarity on the combined group's future capital structure and financial policies, which may take longer than six months from now. The final ratings will depend on pro-forma leverage on completion of the transactions and on the degree of visibility and credibility of a sustainable deleveraging path using post-dividend free cash flow and potential new equity proceeds. We may affirm the ratings at their current level with Stable Outlook, if, following discussions with the company, we determine that lower business risk offsets the higher financial risk associated with weaker credit metrics. Positive rating action is currently not envisaged. If the merger does not proceed, Fitch would likely remove ASE's ratings from RWN and affirm its ratings. LIQUIDITY Adequate Liquidity: At end-September 2016, ASE's had unrestricted cash of TWD38bn and available undrawn committed facilities of TWD170bn, compared with short-term debt of TWD49bn and a potential cash requirement of TWD130bn relating to the proposed deal to form a holding company to consolidate the ownerships in ASE and SPIL. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Fitch has maintained the Negative Rating Watch on the following ratings: Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. - Long-Term Foreign Currency IDR of 'BBB' - National Long-Term Rating of 'A+(twn)' - Foreign-currency senior unsecured rating of 'BBB' Anstock II Limited - USD300m 2.125% senior unsecured guaranteed notes due 2017 of 'BBB' The notes are unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by ASE. Contact: Primary Analyst Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7235 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd One Raffles Quay, South Tower #22-11 Singapore 048583 Secondary Analyst Kelvin Ho Director +85 2 2263 9940 Committee Chairperson Steve Durose Managing Director +61 2 8256 0307 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here National Scale Ratings Criteria (pub. 30 Oct 2013) here Additional Disclosures Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001