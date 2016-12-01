惠譽確認中租迪和評等，並調升合迪評等至‘A(twn)’

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, December 01 (Fitch) 惠譽國際信用評等公司今日確定台灣中租迪和股份有限公司(中租迪和)之長期外幣發行人違約評等(IDR)及國內長期評等分別為‘BBB-’與‘A(twn)’，同時調升其 子公司合迪股份有限公司(合迪)之國內長期評等至‘A(twn)’；評等展望皆為穩定。詳細評等結果列示於本新聞稿末。 主要評等考量 發行人違約評等、國內評等與債券評等 中租迪和的評等反映該公司在台灣租賃/分期融資市場的穩固地位，其由公司管理階層深厚經驗與專業認知領導下具韌性的經營模式，有效的風險管理與其在景氣循環下穩健的獲利表 現。評等亦考量中租迪和聚焦中小企業的產業週期、仰賴法人融資的本質以及其集團透過其姐妹公司，在波動度較大的中國市場中較高的曝險。 合迪評等的調升乃基於該公司與母公司中租迪和之財務管理在2016年初進一步加強整合。合迪的國內長期評等在調升後與中租迪和一致，反映合迪作為中租迪和整體營運的核心子 公司地位。惠譽認為，合迪聚焦於營建用機具設備與運輸車輛融資市場的業務，為母公司中小企業融資業務的重要延伸。 中租迪和補充了銀行於台灣中小企業融資上的缺口，其客群主要為與銀行往來之客戶。該公司透過產品創新、融資結構靈活與快速回覆來差異化其服務。中租迪和的業務多元，產業曝 險分散，單一產業佔總授信部位低於10%，且前十大客戶佔比亦低於3%。 中租迪和的獲利能力減弱，資產報酬率由2012年至2015年的3.3%到3.8%降至2016年上半年年化3.1%的水準，主要受景氣下行造成租賃業務成長放緩與信用成 本增加的影響。該公司的合併減損資產比率由2014年年底的2.5%上升至2016年上半年年底的3.5%，主要來自其房地產與合迪的營建用機具設備曝險所致。然而，相較 其歷史水準而言，其減損資產比率仍維持可控與適度。惠譽認為，中租迪和健全的風控架構，包含有效的風險計價，充足的抵押品保障，分散的曝險與適切的提存政策，將有助於減緩 由疲弱的經濟環境所帶來的相關風險。 惠譽預期，在穩健的獲利能力與更高的盈餘保留下，中租迪和將維持適度的資本體質，權益比率於中期內將維持於14%至15%的水準。此外，管理階層針對台灣與中國的經濟成長 趨緩，已調降其資產成長目標，將有助緩解中期內的資本壓力。 中租迪和依賴法人融資，於台灣充足的流動性環境與穩定的銀行體系支持下，使其資金規劃得以搭配以短之長的營運策略。中租迪和的資金與流動性體質大致穩定，其多元的資金來源 與有限的擔保借款，將有助於抵減流動性與再融資風險。該公司保持了充足的還款能力，其未受限制資產與無擔保債務的比率高於一倍以上，且具備合理的流動性緊急應變計劃。惠譽 預期中租迪和的利率風險維持可控，主要考量其相對較短的資產存續天期，約三分之一的部位大多於一年內到期。且惠譽認為，該公司的外匯風險屬低。 中租迪和的無擔保主順位債與發行人的長期國內評等一致，此衡量基準係依據惠譽對主順位無擔保債券評等準則。中租迪和對該債券負有直接、無條件且無擔保之償債義務。 合迪的獲利表現穩定，其已完成集團內部自2013年以來的業務重組，包括受讓原中租迪和之運輸車輛融資業務。資產品質仍明顯受景氣循環影響，但屬可控管範圍，基於該公司充 足的提存、良好的抵押品保障、強健的債務回收能力以及足以抵抗信用成本適切的獲利。合迪的財務槓桿維持適度，權益比率約為20%的水準。該公司對短期融資(主要為商業本票 ) 的高度依賴而造成的再融資風險，可透過充足未使用的承諾信用額度來緩解。 評等敏感性 發行人違約評等、國內評等與債券評等 中租迪和的評等在短期內調升的可能性偏低，評等主要受限於該集團對成長風險的偏好，與其風險體質易受新興市場之較高風險所影響，僅管這已因整體經濟疲弱而緩和。如果該公司 追求過於積極的成長且無相稱之資本增強，或授信標準降低，可能對評等造成不利影響。若該公司的競爭優勢與集團的財務狀況出現惡化，亦將對該公司評等造成壓力。 合迪的評等與穩定展望，均與母公司中租迪和緊密相連。若兩者間的整合明顯減弱，包括所有權稀釋以及合迪於集團內的策略地位弱化，將可能對合迪的評等產生壓力。中租迪和的評 等若有改變將連帶影響合迪之評等。 任何中租迪和之評等改變將連帶影響其發行之債券評等。 評等結果列示如下: 中租迪和 長期外幣發行人違約評等(IDR)為'BBB-'；評等展望'穩定' 短期外幣IDR為'F3' 國內長期評等為'A(twn)'；評等展望'穩定' 國內短期評等為'F1(twn)' 主順位無擔保債券為'A(twn)' 合迪 國內長期評等由'A-(twn)'調升至'A(twn)'；評等展望'穩定' 國內短期評等由'F2(twn)'調升至'F1(twn)' 註：此為中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為準。 Contact: Primary Analyst Shirley Hsu Associate Director +886 2 8175 7606 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, Tun Hwa N. 