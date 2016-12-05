Fitch Affirms Sycomore AM's Asset Manager Rating at 'High Standards'

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) PARIS, December 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Sycomore Asset Management's (Sycomore AM) Asset Manager Rating at 'High Standards'. The Outlook is Stable. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation reflects the institutional set-up of Sycomore AM, and its longstanding and disciplined stock selection process, which is managed by an experienced team of 18 portfolio managers (PMs)/analysts. The rating also factors in a sound risk management framework and efficient operational platform, adapted to current volumes and assets, although growing bond volumes and MIFID II requirements may lead to platform enhancements. It also reflects the company's successful strategic positioning in the socially responsible investing (SRI) space. The main challenges facing Sycomore AM remain its pursuit of development abroad, which currently represents roughly 18% of total assets under management (AUM), and the upgrade of its technological platform to support execution and strengthening of its monitoring process. Sycomore AM's 'High Standards' rating is based on the following category scores: Company: High Controls: High Investments: Highest Operations: High Technology: High Asset manager operations in the 'High Standards' category have an investment platform and operational framework that Fitch considers strong relative to the standards applied by institutional investors in international markets. Company Regulated by French AMF, Sycomore AM is an entrepreneurial asset management company, with a 15-year track record in managing eurozone equities. Its AUM grew significantly since 2013 to reach a record EUR4.7bn at end-November 2016. This growth primarily stemmed from strong inflows into flexible, long/short and SRI products, aided by positive market momentum. The team has been stable overall with new hires to strengthen SRI research capabilities, among others. A large part of the staff is also shareholders of the company. Controls The risk management and control framework provides comprehensive coverage of the main risk areas, with appropriate automated controls on transactions. Investment risk management, performed by a four-member team, provides sound support and data accessibility to the front-office. Risk and portfolio analytics tools include FactSet and Axioma, introduced in 2Q16 as a replacement to Northfield to increase model and reporting flexibility. Investments Sycomore AM's investment processes are disciplined and transparent, supported by a comprehensive bottom-up research and valuation method using a regularly updated proprietary database. Material enhancements were made to the extra-financial research framework as part of a thorough review of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors driving Sycomore AM's proprietary ESG analysis. The 18 analysts/PMs interact efficiently, with a streamlined research organisation and focused research committees. Operations Investment administration, performed by a stable and experienced team, is efficient. It offers appropriate security in line with the scope of instruments covered and volumes, which include an increasing portion of bond instruments. Investor reporting is produced in-house on a timely basis and provides comprehensive and relevant portfolio information. Technology Sycomore AM's technological platform is built around proprietary applications - with the exception of FactSet and Axioma for portfolio and risk analytics - offering a high level of integration and adequately supporting the company's needs. The company is investigating the use of third-party vendor solutions to strengthen execution management in the context of MIFID II requirements. Its business continuity plan is effective and regularly tested. Established in 2001, Sycomore AM is an independent asset management company that is 87%-owned by its founding partners and employees. Its historical area of expertise is the fundamental selection of eurozone equities, complemented by other investment strategies. As of end-November 2016, Sycomore AM employed 50 staff, including 18 investment professionals, and its AUM totalled EUR4.7bn. The client base, primarily French, comprises institutional investors, private clients and multi-managers. RATING SENSITIVITIES The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any of the aforementioned rating drivers, notably through weakened financial conditions, heightened staff turnover or deterioration of processes and policies. 