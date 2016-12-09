Fitch Affirms France at 'AA'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed France's Long-Term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) at 'AA' with Stable Outlooks. The issue ratings on France's unsecured foreign and local Long-Term and Short-Term currency bonds have also been affirmed at 'AA/F1+'. Fitch has affirmed the Short-Term foreign and local currency IDRs at 'F1+' and the Country Ceiling at 'AAA'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The affirmation and Stable Outlooks reflect the following factors: France's ratings balance a wealthy and diversified economy, track record of relative macro-financial stability, strong and effective civil and social institutions with a high general government debt/GDP ratio and fiscal deficit. France's rating is supported by its strong financing flexibility, as a core eurozone member with access to the eurozone's deep and liquid capital markets, and with government debt entirely denominated in euros. Persistent, although declining, budget deficits spurred by high government spending have resulted in general government debt (GGGD) that is projected by Fitch to peak at 98% of GDP in 2018, relative to a 'AA' category median level of less than 40%. High indebtedness limits France's ability to deal with fiscal or economic shocks and constitutes the main weakness to France's sovereign rating. A series of developments over the last 12 months has had a moderate negative impact on the already tepid growth outlook in France, including the UK's decision to leave the EU in June, and the series of terrorist attacks that have taken place since 2015. This has led to downward revisions to Fitch's GDP growth estimate to an average of 1.2% for 2016-2018, compared with 1.4% forecast for the same period in the previous review. In line with the growth drivers in 2016, the modest recovery in 2017 and 2018 will continue to be supported by domestic demand, underpinned by the gradual labour market recovery, while the boost to real disposable incomes from low energy prices will gradually diminish. The acceleration of investment that has taken place over the past few quarters will continue into 2018, aided by still improving profitability in the corporate sector, supportive fiscal measures, and ultra-loose monetary policy. Political risk has increased, in Fitch's view. The possibility of a Marine Le Pen victory in the upcoming presidential elections is not our base case, but in Fitch's judgement has increased and is non-negligible. The surge in populist and anti-establishment sentiment across the world, as seen in the vote for Brexit in the UK and election of Donald Trump in the US, and reflecting a host of grievances, including economic malaise and fears over security and immigration, increases the tail risk of a political shock to France, even though, according to polls, Le Pen's popularity has remained fairly stable in 2016. Current polls suggest that the two candidates in the second round will be Francois Fillon, of the centre-right (LR) party and Marine Le Pen of the National Front (FN) and that Fillon would comfortably win the run-off with roughly 65% of the vote. Nonetheless, Fitch recognises that political polls have a poor recent track record and that the elections are more than four months away so we do not discount the potential for other candidates to emerge. In the event of an LR victory, and based on Fillon's announced programme, likely policies would include a reduction in public expenditure, corporate and household tax relief measures, an increase in the VAT rate, abolishing the 35 hour work week, and raising the retirement age. As was the case for the Hollande administration, reform implementation would be challenged by strong political and social opposition in the context of frustrations with slow growth and high unemployment. In the event of a Le Pen victory, her party's protectionist, anti-EU and anti-immigration proposals would be unlikely to be implemented in full due to institutional constraints. With polls suggesting a centre-right majority in the legislative elections scheduled for June, a Le Pen presidency combined with a minority parliamentary position for the FN would lead to a 'cohabitation' scenario that could result in policy paralysis in a number of areas. A low probability but high impact event for France and Europe would be if Le Pen, having won the presidency, were able to overcome constitutional hurdles to follow through on her vow to hold a referendum on France's exit from the EU and the eurozone. Fitch assumes the 2016 budget deficit target of 3.3% of GDP will be met, driven largely by the government's political commitment to spending restraint. Additional expenses announced during this year relative to the budget were due mainly to one off measures (including financing the EUR1.5bn emergency employment plan), and have been offset, partly through management of expenditure appropriations. For 2017, a less ambitions draft budget relative to the 2016 Stability programme, a slower expected recovery, and the risk of slippage ahead of the elections, have led Fitch to revise up its deficit forecast to 3.2% of GDP, above the government's official target of 2.7%, and missing the European Commission (EC) deadline for France to reduce its 'excessive deficit' by 2017. With a EUR8.7bn reduction (0.4% of GDP) in planned expenditure savings in 2017, the new draft budget features a lower fiscal effort than was planned in the Stability Programme of April 2016. This is reflected in expenditure growth that is 1.5pp higher than was planned in April, to be offset by a 0.6% of GDP increase in revenues to arrive at the target of 2.7% by 2017. Part of the revenue increase has been identified, but the plan to also lower corporate taxes, combined with slower economic growth, make the target difficult to achieve, in Fitch's opinion. The budget bill also contains EUR14bn in additional expenses (0.6% of GDP) that are offset by new measures. However, some of the offsetting measures are temporary (delayed tax dispute judgements), and difficult to ascertain (fight against fraud). Fitch now projects general government debt to peak at 98% of GDP in 2018, a year later and about 1% of GDP higher than we projected in the previous review. The government has implemented structural reforms that have contributed to a reduction in labour and production costs, including through some steps towards market deregulation. The new labour law, enacted in August 2016, gives employers and employees more flexibility through various measures including firm level (versus union level) collective bargaining, guidelines for economic redundancies, and a reduction in professional sectors. Liberalising certain sectors (coach transport) and extending Sunday working hours in applicable cases have resulted in an observable boost to activity in those areas. France has run moderate current account deficits, which have averaged less than 1% of GDP for the 10 years to 2015. After having achieved an almost balanced position in 2015, the current account is projected by Fitch to record an average deficit of 0.7% of GDP for 2016-2018, reflecting the unwinding of favourable temporary factors, including low oil prices and euro depreciation. Net external debt is projected by Fitch at 34.2% of GDP by year end-2016, compared with a creditor position of over 40% of GDP for the 'AA' peer group. SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO) Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns France a score equivalent to a rating of AA on the Long-Term FC IDR scale. Fitch's sovereign rating committee did not adjust the output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR. Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression rating model that employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages, including one year of forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's QO is a forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for adjustment to the SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within our criteria that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in the SRM. RATING SENSITIVITIES The Outlook is Stable, which means Fitch does not expect developments with a high likelihood of leading to a rating change. However, the main factors that could lead to negative rating action, individually or collectively, are: - Weaker public finances reducing confidence that public debt will be placed on a downward trajectory. - Deterioration in competitiveness and weaker medium-term growth prospects. - An outcome of the presidential and legislative elections that adversely affects the coherence and credibility of economic policymaking, economic performance, public finances, or financing flexibility. Future developments that could individually or collectively, result in positive rating action include: - Sustained lower budget deficits, leading to a track record of a decline in the public debt to GDP ratio from its peak. - A stronger recovery of the French economy and greater confidence in medium-term growth prospects particularly if supported by the implementation of effective structural reforms. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's base case is for France to remain a core member of the EU and the eurozone. Our long-run debt sustainability calculations are based on assumptions of GDP growth averaging 1.4% for the 10 years from 2015, a GDP deflator of 1.4%, and an average balanced primary budget position for the same 10 years. Fitch expects the global economy to perform broadly in line with assumptions set in its Global Economic Outlook (November 2016), and in particular eurozone GDP growth of 1.6% for 2016, and 1.4% for 2017 and 2018. Contact: Primary Analyst Maria Malas-Mroueh Director +44 20 3530 1081 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London E14 5GN Secondary Analyst Marina Stefani Associate Director +44 20 3530 1809 Committee Chairperson Tony Stringer Managing Director +44 20 3530 1219 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016) here Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1016259 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001