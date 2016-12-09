Correction: Fitch: Change in Ownership Neutral to Pekao's IDRs

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) WARSAW/LONDON, December 09 (Fitch) This commentary replaces the version published on 8 December to correct that PFR, and not PZU, will buy a 2.8% stake in Pekao subsequent to its 10% purchase from Unicredit. It also corrects the stakes that PZU and PFR will hold in Pekao after the transaction. Fitch Ratings says the sale of UniCredit S.p.a's 32.8% (UniCredit) stake in Bank Pekao SA (Pekao) to a consortium of PZU SA (PZU) and Polski Fundusz Rozwoju (PFR) is neutral to Pekao's Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs), but is likely to be negative for Pekao's Support Rating. This transaction will also materially increase the market share of state-controlled banks in the system. Pekao's (A-/Stable) IDRs are driven by the bank's intrinsic strength and therefore would not be impacted by the expected change in ownership. However, they would be sensitive to a marked weakening of Pekao's capital position or a significant increase in risk appetite. Following the announcement by UniCredit that it was in talks with PZU SA and the PFR regarding a possible sale, Pekao's Support Rating of '2' was placed on Rating Watch Negative in November 2016. This reflected Fitch's expectation that the new controlling shareholders' ability and propensity to provide extraordinary support, should a sale go through, will be lower than available from UniCredit (for more details see 'Fitch Affirms 4 Leading Polish Banks; Outlook Stable' dated 9 November 2016 at www.fitchratings.com). Fitch expects to resolve the Rating Watch upon the completion of the transaction. After the completion of the transaction, Pekao will be 20%-held by PZU and 12.8% by PFR. The remaining 7.3% stake in Pekao held by UniCredit and not covered by the sale and purchase agreement (SPA) will be sold to third party investors through equity-linked certificates that are intended to be settled on or before 15 December 2019. According to the SPA signed between UniCredit, PZU and PFR, once the required regulatory approvals are granted the transaction is going to be concluded in two steps. PZU will buy an SPV to which UniCredit will transfer a 20% stake in Pekao, and PFR will buy a stake of just below 10% in Pekao directly from UniCredit. PFR will subsequently buy a 2.8% stake in Pekao from UniCredit. Apart from Pekao, UniCredit has also agreed to sell its stakes in asset management companies in Poland: mutual fund manager (Pioneer Pekao Investment Management S.A), open pension fund manager (Pekao Pioneer PTE S.A.) and an investment house (Dom Inwestycyjny Xelion sp. z o.o.), thereby completely withdrawing from the Polish market. PZU is the largest Polish insurance company and 32.2% state-owned, with the remaining shares widely held. The company is listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. Despite the only minority stake held in the company, the Polish state has effective control over PZU. PFR is a fully state-owned development fund. PZU, together with its subsidiaries, is the largest shareholder in a medium-sized Polish bank Alior (BB/Stable), holding as of July 2016 a 29.2% stake (25.2% of which PZU owns directly). According to public statements by PZU's CEO, there is no plan to merge Pekao with Alior. The market share by total assets of directly and indirectly state-controlled banks in the system will increase upon the completion of the transaction to around 35% from around 25%, and will include the largest bank, PKO BP (29.4% owned by the state), the second-largest, Pekao, two smaller banks (Bank Ochrony Srodowiska, B+/Stable) and Bank Pocztowy, and the state development bank: Bank Gospodarstwa Krajowego (A-/Stable). Contact: Artur Szeski Senior Director +48 22 338 6292 Fitch Polska SA Krolewska 16, Warsaw 00-103 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com; Malgorzata Socharska, Warsaw, Tel: +48 22 338 62 81, Email: malgorzata.socharska@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001