惠譽：川蔡通話突顯台灣與中國雙邊關係降溫

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 13 (Fitch) 惠譽表示，美國總統當選人川普與台灣總統蔡英文最近的電話交談，以及事後川普關於「一個中國」政策的言論，皆顯示美中關係可能有所轉變，且兩岸關係可能進一步降溫。惠譽對 台灣的主權評等已考量台灣與中國大陸的複雜關係，除非緊張局勢升級至導致宏觀經濟或金融震盪的發生機率大幅增加，否則此一評等不會受影響。惠譽仍認為此一結果為尾端風險， 然而這方面的風險確已升高。 蔡英文贏得 2016 年 1 月的總統大選後，兩岸關係已明顯降溫。蔡總統固然公開重申了維持兩岸關係現狀的意願，卻未在「一中各表」的基礎上承認「九二共識」，過去國民黨政府曾以其作為核心政策，北 京政府則將其視為海峽兩岸進行官方對話的先決條件。此後，北京政府的台灣事務辦公室已暫時中止官方往來，年初至今的中國大陸來台遊客人數亦減少約 10%。 即便如此，中國與台灣之間的多項經濟協議（包括 2010 年的海峽兩岸經濟合作架構協議），皆未受到重大影響。蔡英文當選總統後，台灣商品對中國的出口的穩定度甚至略優於台灣對全球其他國家的出口。根據惠譽的基本假設，大體而言 ，兩岸關係降溫仍然不會影響中國與台灣的貿易。 川普與蔡英文的電話交談不足以改變此一看法，卻導致中國外交部向歐巴馬政府提出正式抗議，兩岸關係的敏感性可見一斑。此後川普便在公開評論中質疑美國長期支持「一個中國」 政策的做法，並暗示他可能願意以其作為美中雙方的協商籌碼，此舉可能帶來更多壓力。 台灣與中國大陸的互動對台灣經濟的影響極大。台灣對中國與香港的出口額占出口總額的將近40％。此外，中國大陸是台灣對外直接投資的首要對象，亦為重要 的生產中心，為台灣製造商提供較低的勞動成本與投資方面的優惠政策。一旦貿易關係中斷，台灣企業的供應鍊或將停擺。對台灣而言，觀光業是相對較小的產業，其 產值在GDP中所佔用的比重低於2％，大陸訪客在所有遊客中所佔用的比重卻超過三分之一。 正因如此，若兩岸關係惡化的程度足以嚴重影響貿易與投資關係，台灣經濟或將面臨更多挑戰，目前台灣已有人口老化，全球需求疲弱，中國大陸廠商在價值鏈中不斷升級而損及台灣 出口競爭力等問題。 惠譽已於 2016 年 10 月將台灣的主權評等由 'A+' 上調至 'AA-'，主因在於台灣最近的公共財政有所改善。此一評等同時反映了台灣經濟增長展望不如獲得同類評等的國家，台灣評等在中期內進一步獲得調升的機率可能受到該因素限制 。 註：此為中文譯本，若與原英文版本有任何出入，請以英文版為準。 Contact: Andrew Fennell Director Sovereigns +852 2263 9925 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 19/F Man Yee Building 68 Des Voeux Road Central Hong Kong Dan Martin Senior Analyst Fitch Wire +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001