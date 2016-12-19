Fitch Afirmasi Bank Sinarmas di 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stabil

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA, December 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings Indonesia telah mengafirmasi Peringkat National Jangka Panjang 'A(idn)' dan Peringkat Nasional Jangka Pendek 'F1(idn)' dari PT Bank Sinarmas Tbk (Bank Sinarmas). Outlook adalah Stabil. Peringkat nasional di kategori 'A' menunjukkan ekspektasi akan resiko gagal bayar yang rendah relatif terhadap emiten atau surat utang lainnya di Indonesia. Namun adanya perubahan pada keadaan atau kondisi ekonomi bisa saja mempengaruhi kapasitas untuk membayar secara tepat waktu dibandingkan komitmen keuangan yang ditunjukkan oleh kategori peringkat yang lebih tinggi. Peringkat Nasional 'F1' mengindikasikan kapasitas membayar komitmen keuangan secara tepat waktu paling kuat relatif terhadap emiten atau surat utang lainnya di Indonesia. Dalam skala peringkat nasional Fitch, peringkat ini diberikan kepada risiko gagal bayar terendah relatif terhadap yang lain di Indonesia. Apabila profil likuiditas secara spesifik kuat, tanda "+" ditambahkan kepada peringkat yang diberikan. FAKTOR-FAKTOR PENGGERAK PERINGKAT Peringkat-peringkat Bank Sinarmas didasarkan pada profil finansial secara standalone dan mencerminkan waralabanya yang kecil, appetite untuk pertumbuhan kredit dan risiko yang terkait dengan kualitas aset, serta kapitalisasi yang memadai dan profil pendanaan dan likuiditas yang memuaskan. Bank Sinarmas memiliki pangsa pasar 0,4% terhadap industri perbankan Indonesia berdasarkan total aset pada akhir September 2016. Bank Sinarmas merupakan bagian dari PT Sinarmas Multiartha Tbk (SMMA), yang merupakan perusahaan holding di bawah grup jasa keuangan Sinarmas, di mana SMMA memiliki 56,07% saham Bank Sinarmas. SMMA adalah perusahaan holding non- operasional yang fokus kepada sektor jasa keuangan, termasuk perbankan, pembiayaan, asuransi dan sekuritas. Peringkat-peringkat Bank Sinarmas mencerminkan tingginya pertumbuhan kredit yang secara historis di atas rata-rata industri. Mayoritas portofolionya adalah kredit korporasi (60,2% dari portofolio pada akhir-September 2016. Namun, manajemen memproyeksikan pertumbuhan lebih tinggi dari kredit komersial, terutama untuk pengusaha dan pedagang mikro, kecil dan menengah (UMKM). Fitch memandang pertumbuhan yang cepat dari pinjaman UMKM dapat meningkatkan risiko pada kualitas aset di masa depan. Bank Sinarmas memiliki profil kualitas aset yang lemah. Rasio pinjaman bermasalah (NPL) 3,4% pada akhir Sep 2016 (2015:3,7%) tetap di atas rata-rata industri sebesar 3,1%. Rasio pinjaman dalam perhatian khusus di 11,6%. (2015: 14,2%) jauh lebih tinggi dari rata-rata industri sebesar 5,4% dan berpotensi menyebabkan peningkatan NPL di masa depan apabila kondisi ekonomi memburuk lebih lanjut. Cadangan NPL di 39,6% di bawah rata-rata industri sebesar 106,5%. Profitabilitas bank menunjukkan perbaikan sampai akhir-September 2016, terutama disebabkan oleh kenaikan lending yield dari proporsi pinjaman UMKM yang lebih besar dan efisiensi biaya yang lebih baik. Sebagai hasilnya, return on asset (ROA) naik menjadi 1,5% pada akhir Sep 2016 (2015: 0,8%). Meskipun demikian, Fitch memandang bahwa tantangan profitabilitas bank akan terus menghadang pada tahun 2017, dari persaingan ketat dalam pendanaan deposito dan potensi kenaikan biaya kredit. Posisi permodalan Bank Sinarmas memadai sebagaimana tercermin dalam rasio Fitch Core Capital di 18,4% pada akhir-September 2016, dibantu oleh rights issue di Mei 2016 yang menyuntikan modal tambahan sebesar IDR436milyar. Namun, Fitch memperkirakan posisi modal bank bisa cepat tergerus oleh pertumbuhan yang tinggi karena kemampuan meningkatkan permodalan secara internal yang lemah dan potensi kenaikan biaya kredit akibat pertumbuhan kredit yang cepat dalam beberapa tahun belakangan ini. Fitch melihat bahwa Bank Sinarmas memiliki profil pendanaan dan likuiditas yang memuaskan. Simpanan nasabah berkontribusi 93,7% dari total pendanaan. Rasio deposito berbunga rendah (CASA) adalah 54,3% pada akhir-Sep 2016, sekitar rata-rata industri 54,1%. Rasio loan-to-deposit (LDR) mencapai 85,0%, lebih rendah dari rata-rata industri 91,5%. Fitch meyakini Bank Sinarmas memiliki kepentingan yang terbatas untuk perusahaan holding -nya SMMA, yang berkecimpung di berbagai sektor jasa keuangan. Bank Sinarmas juga memiliki ukuran yang relatif besar terhadap SMMA dari segi total aset, yang dapat mengurangi kemampuan SMMA dalam memberikan dukungan kepada bank meskipun SMMA memiliki kecenderungan yang kuat untuk memberikan dukungan tersebut. Penilaian Fitch atas profil kredit SMMA didasarkan pada profil kredit dari PT Asuransi Jiwa Sinarmas MSIG (Sinarmas MSIG), yang bergerak di bidang asuransi, dan Bank Sinarmas. Keduanya memberikan kontribusi sebesar 71,5% terhadap total aset SMMA di akhir September-2016. SENSITIVITAS PERINGKAT Pertumbuhan kredit secara agresif yang berkelanjutan atau penurunan yang signifikan dari kualitas aset akan memberikan dampak negatif terhadap peringkat Bank Sinarmas. Kenaikan peringkat dapat terjadi jika bank dapat mempertahankan pertumbuhan kredit dan kualitas aset yang sehat serta permodalan inti yang cukup. Kontak: Analis Utama Priscilla Tjitra Associate Director +62 21 2988 6809 PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia DBS Bank Tower Level 24 Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav.3-5 Jakarta, Indonesia 12910 Ketua Komite Jonathan Lee Senior Director +886 2 8175 7601 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Informasi tambahan dapat diperoleh di www.fitchratings.com. Catatan: Peringkat Nasional Fitch menggambarkan ukuran relatif atas kredibilitas entitas yang diperingkat di negara-negara yang memiliki peringkat sovereign relatif rendah dan ada kebutuhan untuk dilakukan pemeringkatan dimaksud. Peringkat terbaik di suatu negara adalah 'AAA' dan peringkat lainnya menggambarkan tingkat risiko relatif terhadap peringkat 'AAA'. Peringkat nasional dirancang untuk digunakan oleh sebagian besar investor lokal di pasar lokal dan diidentifikasi dengan menggunakan tambahan tanda sesuai dengan negara masing-masing. Sebagai contoh 'AAA(idn)' untuk Peringkat Nasional di Indonesia. Karenanya, peringkat ini tidak dapat dibandingkan secara internasional. 