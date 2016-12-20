(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, December 20 (Fitch) Jefferies Group LLC (Jefferies)
today reported
fiscal fourth-quarter 2016 (4Q16) profit of $87 million, which
reflected strong
advisory revenue and improved results in capital markets driven
by better debt
underwriting results over the course of the year. These results
follow
Jefferies' 3Q16 reports of a strong investment banking backlog
with a number of
transactions closing during the fourth quarter.
Although positive, this quarter's results have no impact on
Jefferies'
'BBB-'/'F3' rating or Stable Outlook, as the ratings incorporate
the firm's
earnings variability which is driven by Fitch's view of the
inherently cyclical
nature of its business. Overall, Jefferies' ratings continue to
be supported by
the company's maintenance of conservative balance sheet
positioning, capital
levels commensurate with the rating category, and what Fitch
views as moderate
risk levels.
Jefferies' quarterly net revenues of $742 million were up 13%
from $654 million
in 3Q16 and up 45% from the year prior. Equities sales and
trading revenues were
$176 million, up 19% from $148.3 million in 3Q16 and up 43% from
the year prior.
It is important to note that 4Q15 was particularly weak, thus
the favorable
year-over-year comparison.
Fixed income was good in Fitch's view, though quarterly revenues
of $149.4
million were down 24% from a strong third quarter but up
substantially compared
to $9.4 million year-on-year when the firm sold down some
troubled debt
positions. Similarly, fixed income benefited from favorable
year-ago
comparisons, but Fitch acknowledges that this quarter's results
mark the third
consecutive quarterly increase in fixed income revenue compared
to respective
2015 quarters.
Fitch believes that securities firms likely benefited from an
increase in market
activity across all products in the fourth quarter following the
U.S. election.
However, the impact on Jefferies' quarterly results is likely
limited by the
November quarter end.
Investment banking net revenues increased to $415 million, up
40% on a
linked-quarter basis and up 11% compared to the prior year. The
increase was
driven by record advisory revenues of $224 million (up 45% from
3Q16) and $190
million in debt capital markets revenues (up 78% from 3Q16).
Fitch believes that
the economic and political uncertainty which constrained
industry-wide
investment banking activity during the first three quarters of
2016, abated
somewhat in the fourth quarter.
Total non-interest expense increased 12% quarter-on-quarter,
commensurate with
the increase in net revenues and driven primarily by increased
compensation
expense, leading to quarterly earnings before taxes of $96.5
million. This
represented a 20% increase from the previous quarter and a
significant increase
from the prior year period, when results were impacted by losses
in the fixed
income business.
In 4Q16, Jefferies' risk and capital positioning remained
relatively unchanged.
The balance sheet decreased slightly to $36.9 billion from $38.1
billion a
quarter prior, driven by reduced financial instrument inventory.
Jefferies'
reported firm-wide VaR for the quarter was $8.44 million, up 27%
from the prior
quarter and down 13% compared to 4Q15. The quarterly increase
was driven, in
part, by overall higher market volatility during 4Q16.
Jefferies-calculated adjusted leverage (defined as assets
excluding securities
borrowed, reverse repurchase agreements, cash and goodwill, and
intangibles
divided by tangible equity) was estimated at 8.6x at Nov. 31,
2016, down from
8.7x at Aug. 31, 2016. Fitch views Jefferies' balance sheet,
leverage and VaR
levels as commensurate with the rating category, although it is
expected that
over time the company may modestly redeploy capital and increase
its risk
appetite.
Jefferies-calculated liquidity, which includes cash, cash
equivalents,
high-quality government securities and reverse repurchase
agreements
collateralized by high-quality government securities, remained
solid, increasing
to 15.1% of total tangible assets at 4Q16 (up from 13.4% of
total tangible
assets at 3Q16). Jefferies continued to maintain ample
cash-on-hand, measuring
$3.5 billion as of Nov. 31, 2016, representing 9.5% of total
assets, up from
$3.1 billion as of Aug. 31, 2016, representing 8.3% of total
assets.
Jefferies, a Delaware-incorporated holding company, is a
full-service investment
banking and institutional securities firm primarily serving
middle-market
clients and investors. Its primary broker/dealer operating
subsidiary, Jefferies
LLC, holds the vast majority of the firm's consolidated assets
and is regulated
by the SEC. At Nov. 31, 2016, Jefferies had U.S. GAAP total
assets of $36.9
billion and shareholders' equity of $5.4 billion (including
non-controlling
interests and $1.8 billion of goodwill and intangibles). Fitch
considers
Jefferies to be a core subsidiary of Leucadia National Corp.
(Leucadia,
'BBB-'/Outlook Stable) based on Jefferies' significance relative
to Leucadia's
equity and the role it is expected to continue to play in the
combined company's
future strategic direction.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Michael Dodge
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0379
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
