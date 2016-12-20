(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
Long- and
Short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Mercantil
Commercebank Holding Corp.
(MCH) and its main bank subsidiary, Mercantil Commercebank, N.A.
(MCB) at 'BB/B'
with a Stable Outlook. Through MCH, the bank is beneficially
owned by Mercantil
Servicios Financieros (MSF), one of the largest financial
institutions based in
Venezuela. A complete list of ratings follows at the end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS AND VIABILITY RATINGS
MCH's IDRs reflect its geographic concentration, mainly in South
Florida, a risk
profile that includes exposure to economic conditions in Latin
America, a
limited franchise, and modest earnings metrics. Offsetting this,
the company's
ratings are supported by its solid capital levels and good
liquidity profile.
Fitch believes MCH's improved earnings performance over 2016 is
sustainable.
In Fitch's view, MCH's ratings are not immediately affected by
the deteriorating
economic conditions in Venezuela and their impact on MSF.
Although MCH and MCB
are part of the organizational structure of MSF, and the
franchise could be
affected by the financial performance of its parent company/and
or affiliated
companies in Venezuela and other countries, Fitch believes that,
at this time,
any impact on the Florida-based franchise, is manageable.
In Fitch's opinion, contagion risk to MCH from the parent is
limited at this
time. MCH's holding company structure isolates its assets and
the strong local
regulator can restrict transfers of capital and liquidity from
the subsidiary to
the parent. Furthermore, to date, there is no evidence that MSF
has withdrawn
liquidity or capital. In general, subsidiary banks can be
vulnerable to a sharp
deterioration in the parent's credit profile. However, we
believe this is a rare
case, where the subsidiary's Viability Rating (VR), and
Long-Term IDR, can be
higher than its parent's Long-Term IDR.
The funding structure is largely core-deposit driven and
benefits from a high
volume of international deposits. The majority of international
funding is
sourced from Venezuelan depositors who have turned to U.S. banks
as a safe
haven. Historically, these deposits have a very low attrition
rate, limited rate
sensitivity and provide a stable source of low-cost funding.
Overall, MCH has
exhibited a relatively stable deposit base, despite volatility
in Venezuela over
the last 10 years that has pressured MSF in its home market. To
cushion
potential volatility and improve diversification, the company is
implementing a
strategy to increase U.S. deposits through a branch-led
expansion, primarily in
the Houston area, which Fitch views favorably.
Furthermore, Fitch also believes MCH's consolidated balance
sheet has good
liquidity with a combination of cash, cash equivalents and
liquid investment
securities representing about 29% of total assets as of Sept.
30, 2016 and a
loan-to-deposit ratio of 88%.
In Fitch's view, the lack of access to external capital is
considered a rating
constraint. Even so, MCH's capital position is adequate,
supports the risks
inherent in the bank's business mix, and is in line with our
expectations for
the current rating level. MCH's TCE/TA ratio stood at 8.48% and
common equity
tier 1 capital ratio stood at 10.24% at Sept. 30, 2016. Although
Fitch considers
the capital base sufficient to support risks within the business
mix, higher
than expected growth coupled with limited profitability could
impact capital
ratios.
Credit trends have significantly improved from the peak of the
crisis, as net
charge-offs (NCOs), nonperforming assets (NPAs), and the inflows
of
criticized/classified assets have all returned to normalized
levels. Overall,
Fitch views the company's asset quality performance over time
favorably. Future
credit costs are expected to be manageable given the reduction
in overall
balances in riskier segments of the CRE market, including
construction and
development loans as well as tempered growth in commercial and
industrial (C&I)
loans. While asset quality has improved, we note that that the
bank's growing
CRE concentration could drive some volatility in NPA measures,
but credit losses
should remain at manageable levels.
Given MCH's targeted, niche client base, which gives the company
an opportunity
to leverage its expertise in Latin America as well as in
oil-related industries,
there is some concern that asset quality could deviate from
recent trends given
the prolonged decline in energy and commodities prices.
Additionally, the bank
also engages in syndicated lending through participations in
large lending
arrangements to corporate borrowers. Although performance to
date has been
stable, Fitch believes a reversion in credit performance to
normalized levels
from historical lows may lead to credit deterioration in the
syndicated loan
book.
MCH's earnings are on the lower end of community bank peers and
are considered a
rating constraint. Although profitability measures have
normalized over the last
several periods as credit costs have declined, core
profitability remains low
due to the company's relatively low-yielding loan portfolio and
considerable
operating cost structure. Though improving, the efficiency ratio
has been in the
79%-85% range over the last five quarters. Community bank peers
generally
operate in the 60%-70% range. We believe MCH's current level of
earnings is
sustainable as management continues to reposition the loan
portfolio in 2017
towards relatively higher yielding CRE loans and away from lower
yielding trade
finance and correspondent banking loans and as management
continues to focus on
cost containment initiatives.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
MCH and MCFB have a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating
Floor of 'NF'. In
Fitch's view, MCH and MCFB are not systemically important and,
therefore, the
probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and Viability Ratings
(VRs) do not
incorporate any support.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
MCB's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
its IDR and
senior unsecured debt rating because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from
depositor preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit
liabilities
superior recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
MCH has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as
the main
subsidiary. The subsidiary is considered core to the parent
holding company,
supporting equalized ratings between the bank subsidiary and the
BHC. IDRs and
VRs are equalized with those of MCH's operating company and bank
reflecting its
role as the BHC, which is mandated in the U.S. to act as a
source of strength
for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS AND VRS
Given MCH's geographic concentration in South Florida, its IDRs
are sensitive to
market conditions within its regional footprint. Additionally,
MCFB has a large
component of international exposure (roughly 17% of its total
loan book), which
is also affected by economic conditions in Latin America.
MCH's ratings are on the high end of its near-term rating
potential. Although
Fitch recognizes MCH's modest improvements in earnings and
stable asset quality
as well as its strategy to diversify its loan portfolio and
deposit base, the
company's ties to its parent company, MSF, and affiliated bank,
Mercantil CA
Banco Universal, are considered a rating constraint.
Fitch notes that there may be risks to MCH's Venezuelan deposit
base, as
depositors may seek to withdraw their funds to make routine
operational
purchases. Factors that could trigger negative rating action
would be an
unexpected change in depositor behavior as evidenced by a
declining trend in
deposits. To date, the company has been able to manage through
the change in its
international deposit mix by growing its domestic deposits.
Although not
anticipated, reputational risk is also a concern given that
MCH's ultimate
parent is domiciled in Venezuela.
Other factors that would be viewed negatively are a decline in
capital or a
material deterioration in credit performance. Fitch notes that
MCH has
experienced above-average CRE loan growth that is, as yet,
unseasoned.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by MCB are
primarily
sensitive to any change in the company's IDRs. This means that
should a
Long-Term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be similarly
affected.
HOLDING COMPANY
If MCH or MCFB became undercapitalized or increased their double
leverage
significantly, there is potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company IDR
and VR from the ratings of the operating companies.
PROFILE
Established in 1979, Mercantil Commercebank, N.A., based in
Coral Gables, FL, is
a privately held, FDIC insured, nationally chartered bank,
regulated by the
Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). The bank has 10
branches
throughout Miami-Dade County, four in Broward County, one in
Palm Beach County,
and seven in the Houston area. The bank also has a loan
production office in New
York City. The bank is ultimately beneficially owned by
Mercantil Servicios
Financieros, one of the largest financial groups based in
Venezuela.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Mercantil Commercebank Holding Corp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--VR at 'bb';
--SR at '5';
--SRF at 'NF'.
Mercantil Commercebank Florida BanCorp.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--VR at 'bb';
--SR at '5';
--SRF at 'NF'.
Mercantil Commercebank, N.A.
--Long-Term IDR at 'BB'; Outlook Stable;
--Long-term deposits t 'BB+';
--Short-Term IDR at 'B';
--Short-term deposits at 'B';
--VR at 'bb';
--SR at '5';
--SRF at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0865
Committee Chairperson
Justin Fuller
Senior Director
+1-312-368-2057
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
