(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Kazakhtelecom JSC's (Kaztel) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB+' from 'BB'. The Outlook on the IDR is Stable. A full list of rating actions is available at the end of this commentary. Kaztel is a strong fixed-line incumbent, with dominant market shares in traditional telephony and fixed-line broadband services, operating in a benign regulatory environment. The company created a mobile venture with Tele2 that gained an approximately 25% subscriber market share and is on track to improving its profitability on the back of a larger scale and post-integration synergies. Kaztel's funds from operations (FFO) adjusted net leverage is low, and unlikely to spike above 2x on the expected acquisition of Tele2's stake in the mobile joint venture in 2019. KEY RATING DRIVERS Strong Incumbent Positions Fitch expects Kaztel to maintain its leading position in the fixed-line segment, helped by benign regulation and a shortage of alternative networks. Kaztel estimated its revenue fixed-line telephony market share at a dominant 82% at end-2015, and at an exceptionally high 72% in the fixed-line broadband segment. Macroeconomic challenges post sharp tenge devaluation in 2H15 discouraged alternative operators from active investments into new networks. We believe Kaztel's control over the last-mile infrastructure and the lack of line sharing/unbundling regulation will continue to protect the company from excessive competition in the broadband segment. Broadband Growth Compensates Voice Declines We expect broadband revenue growth to continue to compensate for pressures in the traditional voice segment. The Kazakh broadband market still holds significant growth potential, with broadband fixed-line penetration estimated by the company at 8.5% of population at end-2015 (we estimate this to correspond to approximately 40% by household). We project voice revenue pressure to continue to be driven by fixed-line disconnections. However, the pace of decline has moderated, with voice revenue expected to shed approximately 6% yoy in 2016, compared with a 14.5% yoy decline in 2014. Improving Mobile Performance Kaztel's mobile joint venture with Tele2 continues to gain market share, and we expect its financial performance to improve as the company starts benefiting from larger scale and integration synergies. The joint venture continues to invest heavily in 4G coverage and capacity, but we expect it to start generating positive free cash flow (FCF) once the active investment phase is over and profitability improves, which is expected from 2018 onwards. The mobile joint venture increased its subscriber market share to 25% at end-1H16, a significant improvement from 18% at end-2014. We believe this entity will continue gaining market share on the back of its wider combined distribution network, superior 4G network coverage and successful market positioning, with Tele2 and Altel brands catering to price sensitive and premium segments respectively. Low Leverage, Strong Cash Flow Kaztel's leverage is low, helped by deconsolidation of the company's mobile operations following the setting up of the joint venture with Tele2 at end-2015. FFO adjusted net leverage was 0.5x at end-2015, a sharp reduction from 1.2x at end-2014. We expect Kaztel to acquire full control of the joint venture in 2019. Leverage is likely to increase by around 1.0x, but we project FFO adjusted net leverage to be no more than 2.0x. Kaztel is likely to demonstrate strong FCF generation in 2016-2018, accumulating cash for the acquisition of Tele2's stake in the joint venture in 2019. With fixed-line operations more profitable and not requiring significant development capex, FCF margin may approach low double-digit territory over this period. Cash at 'BB-' and Above Banks The company increased the amount of cash liquidity its holds with 'BB-' and higher rated banks. However, holdings at low-rated domestic banks remain substantial. We believe access to such cash remains uncertain Consequently, we only treat as cash placed with banks rated 'BB-' and above as available for debt service, with all other cash treated as restricted and excluded from net leverage metric calculations. Nevertheless the company has been able to utilise some of its significant cash holdings with such low-rated banks. Further progress with accessing this cash would be treated as positive event risk. Limited FX Exposure Kaztel has limited FX exposure, which is primarily represented by its only remaining USD-linked debt instrument, while all other debt is in KZT. The company has successfully managed to withstand pressures driven by sharp tenge devaluation in 2015, and we expect management to maintain a prudent approach to FX funding and capex commitments. FX risks are mitigated by substantial cash and deposits held in foreign currencies. As of end-1H16, the company had KZT27.1bn (USD80m) of FX debt, which was by more than 60% covered by FX cash liquidity held at banks rated 'BB-' and above. The net FX exposure is equal to less than 0.2x of 2015 EBITDA and hence manageable, in our view. Weak Parent-Subsidiary Linkage Kaztel's ratings reflect the company's standalone credit profile. Kaztel is of only limited strategic importance for Kazakhstan, while operating and legal ties with its controlling shareholder, the government-controlled Samruk-Kazyna, are weak. Although indirect government control is a positive credit factor, it does not justify a rating uplift, in our view DERIVATION SUMMARY Kaztel's ratings are driven by the company's strong market positions in key fixed-line segments, robust FCF generation, low leverage and a benign regulatory environment. The company is rated lower than other CIS and EMEA incumbents due to its smaller scale, lack of geographical diversification and a weak domestic financial market resulting in a lack of liquidity diversification. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Kaztel include the following: - Flat to slightly positive fixed-line revenues, with broadband growth compensating voice weakness - EBITDA margin at 38%-39% in 2017-2019, and 33%-34% in 2019-2020 on the consolidation of the less profitable mobile joint venture - Capex intensity at 18% of revenue in 2017, 17% in 2018 and 16% in 2019-2020 - KZT24bn of guarantees to mobile JV are treated as Kaztel's debt - Moderate dividend payment at KZT3bn-KZT7bn per year in 2017-2020, in anticipation of the purchase in 2019 of the remaining stake in the mobile joint venture. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a positive rating action include: - Successful integration with the mobile segment but his is unlikely before 2019 when Fitch expects Kaztel to take full control of its mobile joint venture with Tele2. - Maintaining sufficient liquidity that is diversified between external and internal sources; - Consistently strong FCF generation with pre-dividend FCF margin in the mid-to-high single digit range. Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to a negative rating action include: -A protracted rise in FFO-adjusted net leverage to above 2x -A material increase in refinancing risk driven by insufficient liquidity - Operating underperformance and significant market share erosion including in the mobile segment LIQUIDITY Sufficient Liquidity Kaztel has sufficient cash on hand to service its debt obligations till end-2019. We estimate that cash placed with 'BB-' and above-rated banks as of end-September 2016, more than covers scheduled debt maturities of KZT4bn in 4Q16-2018. We expect positive FCF to further support liquidity. However, the Kazakh domestic banking system remains weak, implying the scarcity of local funding and few committed credit facilities. FULL LIST OF RATING ACTIONS Kazakhtelecom JSC Long-Term Foreign and Local IDRs: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB', Outlook Stable Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR: affirmed at 'B' National Long-Term Rating: upgraded to 'AA-(kaz) from 'A+(kaz)', Outlook Stable Senior unsecured debt in foreign and local currency: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB' Senior unsecured debt in local currency: upgraded to 'AA-(kaz)' from 'A+(kaz)' Contact: Principal Analyst Slava Bunkov Director +7 495 956 9931 Supervisory Analyst Nikolai Lukashevich, CFA Senior Director +7 495 956 9968 Fitch Ratings CIS Ltd 26 Valovaya Street Moscow 115054 Committee Chair Maxim Edelson Senior Director +7 495 956 9986 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com. Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments - Balance sheet cash and deposits held in banks rated 'B+' and below are treated as restricted. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1016940 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001