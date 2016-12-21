(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the
'BBB-/F3' Long-Term
and Short-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of Astoria
Financial Corp. (AF) and
its principal banking subsidiary, Astoria Bank. The Rating Watch
Positive is
removed and a Stable Outlook assigned.
On Dec. 20, AF and New York Community Bancorp (NYCB;
'BBB+/F2'/Outlook Stable)
announced that their boards of directors have mutually agreed
not to extend the
companies' definitive merger agreement, and to terminate the
agreement effective
Jan. 1, 2017. A complete list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VIABILITY RATINGS, AND SENIOR DEBT
Today's action reflects the announcement that both AF and NYCB
have terminated
their agreement to merge. Per our Rating Action Commentary on
April 7, Fitch
noted that should AF's merger with NYCB not close, we would
evaluate the reason
and assess AF's ratings accordingly.
The Rating Watch has been removed and a Stable Outlook assigned
to reflect our
expectation that the company's financial profile has not changed
significantly
over the past 12 months and that trends in the company's key
credit metrics will
persist over the near-to-medium term.
Key rating constraints include AF's below-peer profitability,
liability
sensitive balance sheet positioning, and relatively weaker
liquidity profile
compared to similarly-rated bank peers. Fitch notes AF's
earnings performance
will remain under pressure over the near term given the bank's
liability-sensitive balance sheet and our expectation that the
U.S. Federal
Reserve will further increase interest rates in 2017 and beyond.
Since late 2015, management has been focused on preparing for
and ultimately
completing its merger with NYCB. Fitch believes this could have
caused some
distraction in running the core ongoing operations of the bank,
including
executing longer-term initiatives related to interest rate risk
management and
improving the bank's liability sensitivity as well as retaining
key personnel.
Although the outlook is Stable, we believe that the regulatory
issues driving
the termination of the merger cast a degree of uncertainty over
AF's risk
profile and risk management.
Offsetting these ratings constraints and questions, the ratings
continue to be
supported by AF's good asset quality, solid underwriting, and
strong capital
position. Fitch notes that AF's historical loss experience was
fairly low
through the last credit cycle and the company maintains a very
strong,
above-peer level capital position with a CET1 ratio of 17.58% at
Sept. 30, 2016.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AF has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of 'NF'.
In Fitch's
view, AF is not systemically important and therefore, the
probability of support
is unlikely. IDRs and Viability Ratings (VRs) do not currently
incorporate any
support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
AF's preferred securities are rated five notches below its VR.
Preferred stock
is notched two times from the VR for loss severity, and three
times for
non-performance.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
AF's uninsured deposit ratings are rated one notch higher than
the company's IDR
and senior unsecured debt because U.S. uninsured deposits
benefit from depositor
preference. U.S. depositor preference gives deposit liabilities
superior
recovery prospects in the event of default.
HOLDING COMPANY
AF has a bank holding company (BHC) structure with the bank as
the main
subsidiary. IDRs and VRs are equalized with those of AF's
operating company and
bank reflecting its role as the BHC, which is mandated in the
U.S. to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries. Double leverage is
considered
manageable at 109% as of Sept. 30, 2016.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRs, VRS, AND SENIOR DEBT
Fitch believes the current rating level has limited upside of
over the
near-to-intermediate term.
AF's ratings are highly sensitive to its ability to retain key
personnel
following the cessation of the acquisition. In addition, AF
ratings would also
be very sensitive to its interest rate positioning in a rising
rate environment.
To the extent AF has increased liability sensitivity, ratings
could be
negatively pressured. Should any unanticipated adverse
regulatory findings
emerge, Fitch would likely take negative rating action. Fitch
will be monitoring
for any other negative implications from the termination of this
acquisition,
and are sensitive to AF's strategic options following this
announcement.
Although not anticipated, Fitch considers AF's ratings to also
be sensitive to
asset quality deterioration. Aggressive capital management could
also negatively
impact ratings, although that, too, is not expected in the near
term.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
AF's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's assumption
as to capacity to procure extraordinary support in case of need.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The ratings of subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued
by AF and its
subsidiary are primarily sensitive to any change in AF's VR.
LONG- AND SHORT-TERM DEPOSIT RATINGS
The ratings of long- and short-term deposits issued by Astoria
Bank are
primarily sensitive to any change in the company's IDRs. This
means that should
a Long-Term IDR be downgraded, deposit ratings could be
similarly affected.
HOLDING COMPANY
If AF became undercapitalized or increased its double leverage
significantly,
there is potential that Fitch could notch the holding company
IDR and VR from
the ratings of the operating companies.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
Astoria Financial Corporation
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; assigned Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term IDR at 'F3';
--Senior Debt at 'BBB-';
--Preferred Stock at 'B'
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Astoria Bank (Formerly Astoria Federal Savings and Loan
Association)
--Long-Term IDR at 'BBB-'; assigned Stable Outlook;
--Short-Term IDRat 'F3';
--Long-term Deposits at 'BBB';
--Short-term Deposits at 'F2'
--Viability Rating at 'bbb-';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Johann Moller, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4954
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Global Bank Rating Criteria (pub. 25 Nov 2016)
here
