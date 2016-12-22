(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SINGAPORE, December 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised the
Outlook on PT
Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk's (Telkom) Long-Term Foreign- and
Local-Currency
Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to Positive from Stable, and
affirmed them at
'BBB-'. Fitch has simultaneously affirmed Telkom's
foreign-currency senior
unsecured rating at 'BBB-'.
The rating action follows Fitch's revision of the Outlook on
Indonesia's
sovereign rating to Positive from Stable on 21 December 2016
(see <a
href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1016832">Fitch
Revises Indonesia's
Outlook to Positive; Affirms at 'BBB-' )
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sovereign Constraint: Telkom's IDRs remain capped by the
Indonesian sovereign
(BBB-/Positive) in light of the state's majority shareholding
(52.1% at
end-September 2016) and its significant influence over key
operating and
financial decisions through its control of the company's board
of directors.
Telkom is also strategically important as Indonesia's largest
fixed and wireless
operator, with almost half of the nation's mobile subscriber
base as of
end-September 2016.
Reduced Ratings Headroom: Fitch expects Telkom's funds flow from
operations
(FFO)-adjusted net leverage to increase to just over 1.0x in
2016 and 2017
(2015: 0.9x) due to high capex needs and dividend commitments.
Nevertheless, the
rating headroom remains large for Telkom's IDRs. The company's
solid market
position, low leverage and high operating EBITDAR margin of over
50% should
continue to support its robust credit profile.
Our forecast assumes high-single-digit revenue growth and
operating EBITDAR
margin to decline 100bp-150bp each year over 2016-2017 due to
the rising share
of lower-margin data services in the company's revenue mix.
M&A Prospects: The possibility of M&A remains in light of
Telkom's ambitions to
pursue growth outside Indonesia. However, Fitch does not expect
Telkom to
undertake debt-funded acquisitions significant enough to have a
negative effect
on its credit profile - given its conservative nature and the
lengthy approval
process for state-owned firms.
FCF Deficit, High Capex: Telkom's cash flow from operations of
IDR36trn-38trn in
2016 and 2017 may not be enough to fully cover capex and
dividends. Fitch
expects capex/revenue to be around 25%-26%, driven by investment
in long-term
evolution networks and fibre expansion. Further capex may stem
from the
impending spectrum auction of the 2100MHz and 2300MHz frequency
bands, although
we believe this should not significantly affect Telkom's credit
profile.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within the rating case for Telkom
include:
- Revenue to increase at 7%-8% a year in 2016-2017 driven by
data services;
- Operating EBITDAR margin of around 52%-53% in 2016-2017 due to
data-led
substitution of more profitable voice and text services;
- Annual cash capex/revenue of around 25%-26% in 2016-2017;
- No significant debt-funded M&A plans; and
- Dividend payout ratio of 60% in 2016-2017, consistent with
2015 level.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Telkom:
Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead
to positive
rating action include:
- Upgrade in the sovereign's IDRs
- Weaker links between the government and Telkom
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating action, such as the Outlook being revised to
Stable, include:
- Revision of the sovereign's IDRs Outlook to Stable from
Positive.
For the sovereign rating of Indonesia, the following
sensitivities were outlined
by Fitch in its Rating Action Commentary of 21 December 2016:
The main factors that, individually or collectively, could
trigger positive
rating action are:
- A strengthening of the external balances, making Indonesia
less vulnerable to
sudden changes in foreign-investor sentiment, for instance
through lower
commodity export dependence or structurally higher foreign
direct investment
inflows.
- Continued improvement of the business environment and
governance standards.
- Maintenance of sustainable GDP growth at a higher level than
rating peers.
The rating Outlooks are Positive. Hence, Fitch does not
anticipate a high
probability of negative action over the forecast period.
However, the main
factors that could see the ratings revert to Stable Outlook are:
- A sharp and sustained external shock to foreign and/or
domestic investors'
confidence with the potential to cause external financing
difficulties.
- A rise in the public debt burden, for example caused by
breaching the
budget-deficit ceiling.
LIQUIDITY
Strong Liquidity: Telkom's unrestricted cash of IDR28.9trn at
end-September 2016
is sufficient to meet debt maturities of IDR4.9trn over the next
24 months. We
expect liquidity to remain strong, given its robust financial
position and
strong access to capital markets and local banks. Telkom has a
low exposure to
foreign-currency debt, with 93% of its IDR28.3trn borrowings in
rupiah and the
remaining 7% in US dollar and yen.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Janice Chong
Director
+65 6796 7241
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd
One Raffles Quay
South Tower #22-11
Singapore 048583
Secondary Analyst
Nitin Soni
Director
+65 6796 7235
Committee Chairperson
Sajal Kishore
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0321
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 27 Sep 2016)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1016930
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN
ADDITION, RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Copyright © 2016 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and
its
subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone:
1-800-753-4824,
(212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or
retransmission in whole or
in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved.
In issuing and
maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including
forecast
information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives
from issuers and
underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be
credible. Fitch
conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information
relied upon by it
in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains
reasonable verification
of that information from independent sources, to the extent such
sources are
available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The
manner of Fitch's
factual investigation and the scope of the third-party
verification it obtains
will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its
issuer, the
requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the
rated security is
offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability
and nature of
relevant public information, access to the management of the
issuer and its
advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party
verifications such as
audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals,
actuarial reports,
engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided
by third parties,
the availability of independent and competent third- party
verification sources
with respect to the particular security or in the particular
jurisdiction of the
issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings
and reports
should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation
nor any
third-party verification can ensure that all of the information
Fitch relies on
in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and
complete.
Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the
accuracy of the
information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering
documents and
other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch
must rely on the
work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to
financial
statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters.
Further, ratings
and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently
forward-looking
and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that
by their nature
cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any
verification of current
facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or
conditions that
were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued
or affirmed.
The information in this report is provided "as is" without any
representation or
warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant
that the report or
any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a
recipient of the
report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness
of a security.
This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established
criteria and
methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and
updating. Therefore,
ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and
no individual,
or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or
a report. The
rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than
credit risk,
unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged
in the offer or
sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship.
Individuals
identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not
solely responsible
for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for
contact purposes
only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus
nor a substitute
for the information assembled, verified and presented to
investors by the issuer
and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities.
Ratings may be
changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole
discretion of Fitch.
Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings
are not a
recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do
not comment on the
adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a
particular
investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments
made in respect to
any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers,
guarantors, other
obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees
generally vary from
US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent)
per issue. In
certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued
by a particular
issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or
guarantor, for a
single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000
to US$1,500,000
(or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment,
publication, or
dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a
consent by Fitch to
use its name as an expert in connection with any registration
statement filed
under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services
and Markets Act
of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any
particular
jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic
publishing and
distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic
subscribers up to
three days earlier than to print subscribers.
For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch
Australia Pty Ltd
holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no.
337123) which
authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients
only. Credit
ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be
used by persons who
are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act
2001