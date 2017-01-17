Fitch: Former U.S. Non-Banks' Funding Aided by Online Deposit Growth

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: North American FI Chart of the Month (Former Non-Banks Benefit from Internet Deposits) here NEW YORK, January 17 (Fitch) Several of the largest U.S. banks that are focused predominantly on internet deposits have experienced faster growth in deposits than traditional branch-focused banks, according to the latest North American Financial Institutions Chart of the Month from Fitch Ratings. Seven large U.S banks focused predominantly on internet deposits, including Discover Financial (DFS), Goldman Sachs (GS), Ally Financial (ALLY), CIT Group (CIT), American Express (AXP), Synchrony Financial (SYF) and SLM Corporation (SLM), have grown deposits at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% since 2007, compared to a 9% CAGR for all U.S. banks. "Since the financial crisis some former non-banks have benefited from the addition of internet deposit banks which have helped diversify and strengthen their funding profiles, although Fitch expects these institutions to exhibit higher deposit betas than traditional branch-based banks that have a higher composition of core retail deposits," said Michael Taiano, Director, Fitch Ratings. In general, internet deposit focused banks have significantly higher proportions of brokered deposits relative to traditional banks, which is a funding constraint due to higher interest rate sensitivity. All FDIC insured banks had about 6.6% brokered deposits at 3Q16. For this group of internet deposit banks, SLM had the highest percentage of brokered deposits in the peer group (58% of total deposits). Conversely, ALLY had the lowest composition of brokered deposits (15%), which Fitch believes should result in greater deposit stability and less pricing volatility through interest rate cycles than other firms in this group. "Internet deposit banks have higher deposit rates than traditional banks in part because they pass on cost savings from not owning branches, but also because they have a higher proportion of time and brokered deposits and a lower proportion of non-interest bearing deposits," added Taiano. Fitch does not expect deposit attrition to meaningfully impact the financial profiles of these institutions given their improved funding profiles and greater ability to pass on higher funding costs to borrowers. Nonetheless, Fitch remains sensitive to the durability of their deposit platforms since they have not yet endured a prolonged period of rising interest rates. 