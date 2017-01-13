Fitch Affirms Autonomous Community of Madrid at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, January 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Autonomous Community of Madrid's (Madrid) Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'BBB' with Stable Outlooks. Fitch has also affirmed the Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F2'. The ratings on the senior unsecured outstanding bonds have been affirmed at 'BBB'. The affirmation reflects Madrid's still weak fiscal performance, high direct debt, but also a strong economy that is supportive of the ratings. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectations that the region's fiscal performance will gradually improve and that the regional economy will remain strong, despite an expected rise of direct debt to 180%-190% of current revenue by 2017 from 180% in 2015. KEY RATING DRIVERS Operating Performance Expected to Improve The regional government has rolled over the 2016 budget for 2017 and the 2017 regional draft budget approval will be given once the central government has communicated its final allocations for 2017. Fitch expects the region's operating performance to have improved in 2016 and to continue this trend in 2017, with an operating margin of 3%-4% (-1.1% at end-2015). This is based on expected average operating revenue growth of 4.2%, stemming from national economic recovery and a large revenue settlement from the funding system corresponding to previous years' revenue. Operating expenditure is likely to have grown by a slower 1%-2% in 2016, after one-off health spending of around EUR250m in 2015. Madrid's current weak fiscal performance is attributed to the current funding system to which the region is a net contributor. This results in its funding per capita being 10% below the average of the other 14 regions under the common regime. The funding system for Spanish regional governments is likely to be reviewed over the medium term but Fitch does not factor in its projections a change of the system. Strong Regional Economy Recovering Madrid has a strong economic profile, with a GDP per capita 36.7% above Spain's average in 2015. It is the main political, administrative and economic centre in Spain (BBB+/F2/Stable). Its strong economy is also illustrated by a higher-than-average employment rate of 53.6% in 3Q16 versus 48.1% nationally. Madrid's economy is recovering as GDP grew 3.9% yoy in 2015 to an estimated nominal EUR203bn. Madrid created a cumulative 10.4% more jobs between December 2013 and November 2016, after having shed 9.4% jobs between December 2008 and December 2013, reflecting the economic recovery underway in the region. Rising Direct Debt Madrid's direct debt grew significantly in 2015 to EUR26.9bn or 180.1% of current revenue, (EUR24.2bn or 170.6% in 2014) and Fitch estimates this to have grown further in 2016 to EUR28bn-EUR29bn, or 180%-185% of current revenues. Debt servicing-to-current revenue is expected to have slightly declined from 26% in 2015. Overall debt repayments for the next three years are EUR7.2bn, or 27% of outstanding direct debt at end-2015. However, this is mitigated by Madrid's strong access to external liquidity. Strong Access to External Liquidity Madrid has strong access to capital and commercial markets to fund its annual deficit, even during adverse periods. Consequently, it is one of the few Spanish regional governments rated by Fitch that had not applied to the Regional Liquidity Fund state support mechanism until 2014. The central government's introduction in 2015 of the Fondo de Facilidad Financiera zero interest rate loans for regional governments that complied with stability goals helped ease Madrid's commercial debt financing in 2016. Nevertheless, Madrid has funded a larger proportion of its annual deficit through capital market debt and bank loans bearing moderate interest rates averaging 1.54% and with a long amortisation period. In 2017, Madrid's debt redemption and budgetary needs will continue to be funded from capital markets and banks. Adherence to Fiscal Targets The President of the regional government formed following the May 2015 elections, Ms. Cristina Cifuentes, will continue with the fiscal policy with a strong intention to comply with fiscal targets. RATING SENSITIVITIES A negative operating balance in 2016 would automatically result in a negative rating action. Direct debt structurally exceeding 200% of current revenue could also trigger a negative rating action. The ratings could be upgraded if the regional government reports a consistently positive current balance and if direct debt to current revenue declines on a sustained basis. KEY ASSUMPTIONS Fitch assumes that the state will continue providing support to Spanish autonomous communities over the medium term, in particular, through liquidity mechanisms. Discussion on the regional financial system is ongoing in Spain, and changes are in prospect over the medium term. However, Fitch does not factor such changes into Madrid's IDRs. Contact: Primary Analyst Julia Carner Analyst +34 93 323 8401 Fitch Ratings Espana, S.A.U. Av. Diagonal, 601, Barcelona 08028 Secondary Analyst Guilhem Costes Senior Director +34 93 323 8410 Committee Chairperson Christophe Parisot Managing Director +33 1 44 29 91 34 Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1103, Email: peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com; Pilar Perez, Barcelona, Tel: +34 93 323 8414, Email: pilar.perez@fitchratings.com. Fitch has made an adjustment to the official accounts to make Madrid comparable internationally for analyses purposes: -Negative cash in 2014 and 2015 from cash, liquid deposits, sinking fund was re-classified to short-term direct debt Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com Applicable Criteria International Local and Regional Governments Rating Criteria - Outside the United States (pub. 18 Apr 2016) here Additional Disclosures Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form here _id=1017546 Solicitation Status here Endorsement Policy here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch's factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch's ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided "as is" without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001